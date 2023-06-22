The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has just slashed the price of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 to £225 ahead of Amazon Prime Day, taking the wildly popular earbuds down to their lowest ever price.

The second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds, which were released late last year, have been discounted in the past, but the price has never been this low before.

We saw them fall to an impressive £230 during Black Friday in November and the Amazon Spring Sale in March, but now the earbuds have been discounted to just £225 for the first time.

The deal comes as anticipation grows ahead of Amazon’s annual deals bonanza – Amazon Prime Day – which always sees massive price cuts on Apple’s much coveted products, including AirPods, Apple Watches, iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more.

The second-gen buds see better audio quality, the noise-cancelling performance has been improved, the battery life is longer, and, yes, finally, you can control the volume without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket. Here’s how you can cop the deal on the AirPods Pro 2.

The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, one of the biggest changes in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” noted The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

