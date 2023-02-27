The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, the supermarket is selling an electric diffuer (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) for filing your home with fragrance, which will set you back £50 less than a similar rendition from The White Company. While a more affordable (and Indybest tried and tested) version of the cult favourite glow toner from Pixi is also back in the middle aisle for less than a fiver ( £2.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Read more:

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days are Aldi special buys?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi special buys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi specials?

If, in the rare instance, some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s special buys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale or order from the online shop.

Can you pre-order Aldi special buys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat special buys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Kirkdon House white electric room diffuser: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Striking a strong resemblance to a similar electronic diffuser from The White Company which will set you back £70, Aldi’s affordable alternative will only cost you £20. Housed in a ceramic cover which you can plump for in either black or white, the diffuser works by expelling scented mist into your home from a water tank inside. To create your desired fragrance, you will need to add your chosen scent using a few drops of scented oils.

Buy now

Gardenline beige pop up gazebo: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For refreshing tired outdoor spaces in time for spring, Aldi has brought back its popular garden furniture range complete with rattan sets, modern lines and rope effect frames. Ensuring our next al fresco gatherings will be protected from the elements come rain or shine, the supermarket is selling a pop up gazebo for under £80. Complete with all you need to secure the gazebo to the ground, the roof is both 80+ UV resistant and water repellent should the weather take a turn.

Buy now

Lacura healthy glow tose toner: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Lacura)

This glow toner from Aldi has been compared to the Pixi glow tonic, a cult-favourite from the cruelty-free skincare brand – with both formulas containing glycolic acid and aloe vera. When reviewing the two toning formulas, our tester noticed how the lightly “fresh scent” was “near identical to Pixi’s”. Our writer then went on to explain that they “saw a subtle radiance, with it working well alongside our cleanser and moisturiser to help prep and prime skin ahead of make-up too.” Both of these formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, but if you plump for the supermarket version you will save £15.

Buy now

Visage white & silver facial steamer: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Visage)

Supercharge your skincare routine with this beauty tech device from Aldi, which is designed to help clear away dirt and any dead skin that can build up in your pores. Powered by UV technology and running for 15 minutes per use, the cleansing device works by creating and expelling comfortably hot steam which will draw up dirt and thoroughly cleanse the skin. There is also a rose gold rendition available for the same price (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Buy now

Visage facial cleansing brush: £17.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This facial cleansing brush is on hand to help cleanse the skin and slough away dead skin cells, perfect if you love that fresher than fresh-faced feeling. With both an oscillating and vibrating action it works with two varying intensities, while the cleansing brush features three different brush heads, including one for use on sensitive skin. Once fully charged with the included USB cable, which should take around 80 minutes, the cleansing brushes will have you covered for over an hour of use.

Buy now

Crane 12kg slam ball: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Slam balls are weights filled with sand which you can lift, throw and slam to the ground to help with improving strength. Paired with an exercise guide on how to use it during your next workout, the bounce-free ball weighs in at 12kg and features a PVC surface which, owing to its textured feel, is said to improve with grip and control. Luckily, this is an online exclusive from the supermarket which means you won’t need to commit to a workout just by having to haul it home.

Buy now

Last week’s additions are still available to buy online too:

FireKing large pizza oven: £599.99, Aldi.co.uk

(FireKing)

With spring just around the corner, outdoor pizza ovens are about to become hot commodities. Heating up in 10 minutes, for super-speedy margaritas, Aldi has now re-stocked the FireKing pizza oven for alfresco occasions. Complete with everything you will need to make wood-fired pizza – from an ash brush to a pizza shovel and cutter – it will lend its hand to roasting and will cook other foods such as lasagne and bread, while convenient wheels should make it easier to manoeuver around your outdoor space.

Buy now

Intex inflatable four-person hot tub: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For creating a spa experience at home, it doesn’t get more boujee than an outdoor hot tub. Landing in the Specialbuys section this week, Aldi’s best-selling inflatable hot tub is back, and it’s £100 cheaper than it was last year. Boasting all the same features – from 135 jets blasting heated bubbles to two headrests for ultimate relaxation – the octagonal tub boasts a 795l capacity and can be easily maintained, owing to limescale protection, a filter pump, chemical dispenser, ground cloth and an insulating and lockable cover.

Buy now

Silentnight posture perfect pillow: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Silentnight)

There’s nothing worse than a pillow that doesn’t feel quite right, and this often comes down to there being a lack of support. If you generally prefer a pillow with medium firmness, Silentnight’s posture perfect pillow is designed to provide maximum support to the head and neck throughout the night. The pillow is also hypoallergenic and said to be soft to the touch, made from 100 per cent polyester, housing a foam core cover for providing better support. For less than £10, it’s incredibly purse-freindly too.

Buy now

(Avenue)

This bralette is available in a range of colourways – including grey (pictured), white (£6.49, Aldi.co.uk) and taupe (£6.49, Aldi.co.uk) – and can be bought in sizes ranging from 8-10 to 16-18. Made with a hook-and-eye closure and padding for extra support, it features adjustable straps to ensure a comfortable fit, while it can be chucked into the washing machine on a 40C wash for easy cleaning.

Buy now

Gardenline wildfire mesh fire pit: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether used for chilly evenings in the summer or soirees in the winter, a compact fire pit will help you make the most of your outdoor space. Complete with a mesh lid and handy poker to help keep the fire going, the steel black design features a cross-hatching pattern that affords the pit a rustic yet contemporary look to elevate your garden.

Buy now

Gardenline smoker BBQ: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Bring your A-game this summer and impress guests with Aldi’s smoker barbecue. There are two cooking grills and a smoking section, which means there will be plenty of room for feeding hungry crowds. To help you master the perfect burger patty (or whatever it may be) you can cook with more precision, owing to the intergrated thermometer in the lid. Utensils, sauces and burger buns can be stashed on the shelf below, while the whole appliance is made more portable owing to the two wheels attached to the legs.

Buy now

Crane ladies’ yoga trousers: £7.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or just beginning your practice, a pair of purpose-built yoga trousers will see you through your next class. Available in sizes eight to 18, these women’s trousers would make an affordable addition to gymwear, yoga and leisurewear rotations. Described as flexible and comfortable, the material is a combination of cotton and elastane and features a high-waisted fit and boot-cut silhouette – perfect if you prefer a looser fit below the knee.

Buy now

