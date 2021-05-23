If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely that you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years.

Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners to silk pillowcases, fancy pet beds and even barbecues.

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much, much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can also shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website, where you can check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, the retailer is stepping up with a host of products designed to spruce up your outdoor space, from garden furniture to decking and stylish textiles to create a cosy nook.

But, if you want to get your hands on something, you’re going to have to act quick, because once these Specialbuys sell out, they are gone.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days are Aldi special buys?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi special buys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi specials?

If in the rare instance that some items are leftover, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s special buys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale, or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi special buys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat special buys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap one up if you miss out. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £149.99, Aldi.com – available 29 April

(Aldi)

The supermarket’s sell-out egg chair is returning this week so make sure to set your alarm.

An ideal piece of garden furniture for anyone wanting to give their outdoor space a stylish upgrade, the grey rattan chair is well worth the hype as it was chosen as the best hanging egg chair in our tried-and-tested review. The writer noted that while “attractively affordable”, it “doesn’t scrimp on quality, making it a hugely popular patio piece”.

“Made from a polythene flat wicker with a criss-cross weave, it looks and feels like an authentic rattan number – and much more expensive than it is,” our tester added.

The chair also comes with a set of dark grey cushions, including one designed specifically for your head to provide maximum comfort, which “further adds to its cosy appeal”.

Buy from Thursday 29 April

Read our round-up of the best hanging egg chairs

Gardenline 3 piece rope bistro set: £149.99, Aldi.com – available 29 April

(Aldi)

Now that we are allowed to meet up outside with friends and family again, investing in stylish garden furniture is a must. Luckily, Aldi has launched this three-piece set to help you make the most of your outdoor space.

The set includes a round table and two weather-resistant chairs that feature a sleek weaved rope design. These come with seat and back cushions for extra comfort, which are removable and washable.

Pre-order now

Read our round-up of the best garden furniture shops

Gardenline artificial grass: £27.99, Aldi.com – available 29 April

(Aldi)

If you prefer a low maintenance garden, wave goodbye to your lawnmower and invest in an artificial lawn that will stay green whatever the weather throws at it.

Pet-friendly, child-safe and durable, this resilient grass will give your garden a stylish look. Each blade of grass has been ergonomically designed and is made with strong UV resistance to ensure the colour will not fade within the first eight years.

Pre-order now

Read our round-up of the best lawn mowers

Gardenline grey XXL outdoor rug: £16.99, Aldi.com – available 29 April

(Aldi)

This rug features a trendy criss-cross motif that promises to compliment any furniture set and, while it’s designed for use outdoors on decking, patio or balcony areas, it can just as easily be moved indoors to liven up one of your rooms. If this particular pattern doesn’t suit your style, you can also pick up the rug in a tropical leaf or navy circle design.

The rugs have currently sold out for pre-orders online but make sure to check back on Thursday to pick up yours.

Buy from Thursday 29 April

Read our round-up of the best outdoor rugs

Gardenline two direction wooden decking tiles: £19.99, Aldi.com – available 2 May

(Aldi)

While wooden decking can create a luxurious-looking outdoor space, it is notoriously expensive, which is why these handy tiles are such a good buy.

With 10 tiles included in each pack, it’s easy to bring your garden to life on a budget. Made from FSC certified acacia pre-oiled wood, they are easy-to-fix together using an interlocking system, meaning you can transform your patio in a matter of minutes.

Pre-order now

Read our round-up of the best patio heaters

Gardenline round terrazzo plant pot: £16.99, Aldi.com – available 2 May

(Aldi)

Make the most of your plants and bulbs with this sleek terrazzo pot. Designed to be frost-resistant, it promises to keep your outdoor space looking great all-year-round and also has a colourfast polished surface, making it perfect for adding a point of interest to any garden.

It also has a drainage hole included in the base so you don’t need to worry about over-watering. The pot has currently sold out for pre-orders online but make sure to check back on Sunday or in your local store. If black feels too harsh for your space, you can also pick up the pot in grey.

Buy from Sunday 2 May

Read our round-up of the best house plants

