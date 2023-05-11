Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether you’ve picked up on the hype around the famous middle aisle or shopped at Aldi and perused the selection yourself, you may already have the supermarket’s Specialbuy offerings on your radar.

But, for the uninitiated, the supermarket’s popular middle aisle section houses a huge (and sometimes quite random) selection of bits and bobs which go by the name of Specialbuys. Often delivering when it comes to pocket-friendly prices too, it’s safe to say they’ve become something of a phenomena over the last few years.

Need a new air fryer that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? The middle will probably have something which fits that description. Looking to replenish your beauty and skincare stocks and still be left with change from £10? There may be something for you here.

Perhaps you’re after a barbeque or swish new garden furniture for the first cookout of summer. Aldi has you covered here too. From affordable gear for camping to DIY kits or health and fitness essentials for less, the list goes on.

Now that the sun has started to peek through (on occasion) and the weather has started to look more promising, Aldi is on hand with a range of outdoor essentials and camping must-haves to consider for your trip, including camping chairs, portable washing machines more to make the most of the time you spend al fresco.

With new special buy drops landing both in store and online every week, you can choose to pre-order your picks up to a week before they’ll land in store, which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday. A word on stock – some of the specialbuy buzz is owed to many of the products selling out fast, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Read more:

The best Aldi specialbuys are:

Adventuridge ultra light black camping chair: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This camping chair from Aldi could be an essential bit of kit when it comes to travelling light. Weighing in at around 820g it is much less heavy than many similar styles (many are above 1kg) so should be easy to move around the camping site. Plus, it comes with its own carry case for further portability. While we haven’t used the chair ourselves, it is touted for being comfortable and secure, and will fold out and away again for easy and speedy assembly, according to Aldi. It’s available in sky blue too (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk)

Buy now

Gardenline portable BBQ and cover: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Gardenline)

If rustling up a burger or two while camping is non-negotiable, you’ll want to find a small, portable barbecue option that you bring with you. Smart-looking, modest in size and perched on silicone feet, this portable charcoal option from Aldi’s Gardenline range features an integrated fan and grill rack measuring 35cm wide. Helpfully, the barbecue comes complete with four batteries. Transporting this to the site and back again should be fairly hassle-free too, owing to the inclusion of a storage bag with handles.

Buy now

Auto XS roof bag 415l: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

When there’s only so much space in the back of the car on family trips, having a roof bag to keep your camping essentials and belongings could be a gamechanger. Offering around an extra 415l of space the bag can be mounted to the roof your any vehicle. It’s billed by the brand for being durable which is owing to being double-stitched, as well as water resistant and aerodynamically designed so as to help save on fuel costs. Helpfully, the straps you’ll need to attatch it to your car come along as included.

Buy now

Adventuridge bamboo camping chair: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether used in the garden or on your next camping venture, this bamboo and beige camping chair will be a stylish addition to your al fresco set-up. Weighing in at no more than 3.8kg and measuring in at 59cm x 59cm x 83cm it could be ideal for campers who prefer to plump for natural tones, while Aldi assures that it will fold up easily once it comes to packing up and storing the chair between trips.

Buy now

Leisurewize portable washing machine: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Perfect for ensuring you’ll always have fresh clothes on hand when spending longer periods outdoors, this portable could be the camping holiday essential you never knew you needed. Designed for washing smaller loads and lightweight clothing in its fairly decent capacity of 5l, it works with a hand crank while the washing process takes around four minutes, saving you having to wait around for a clean pair of socks.

Buy now

Adventuridge caravan air awning: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With the materials being billed as durable waterproof and UV protected to fend off the elements, this caravan air awning will provide more space for enjoying the great outdoors. There is a large opening at the front for easy access paired with two side doors with mesh screens to prevent it from getting stuffy. Installation should be speedy which is owing to the air beams which can be inflated quickly, with the air hand pump that comes included, along with the tent pegs and guylines you’ll need to keep your al fresco hangout fastened in place.

Buy now

Leisurewize collapsible washing machine: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Designed to be portable, you will never be stuck without clean socks again, thanks to this collapsible washing machine. With a relatively roomy capacity of 15l, you can bung your dirty clothes in the cleaning drum, which will then spin with 400rpm (rotations per minute). When it comes to packing up before you’re homeward bound, it can, as its name suggests, be collapsed down to help save space.

Buy now

Aldi Gardenline smoker grill BBQ: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Billed as compact, portable and easy to assemble, complete with a thermometer and room for cooking four to five portions of food, this smoker grill from Aldi is competitively priced at less than £30. We haven’t tested this BBQ model at IndyBest, though it could be perfect if you don’t really need a larger cooker – whether you’re planning on transporting it for a weekend camping trip or holding a modest al fresco cookout (weather permitting).

Buy now

Intex inflatable four-person hot tub: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For elevating your setup this summer, it doesn’t get much more boujee than an outdoor hot tub. Capacious enough to comfortably fit four (very relaxed) guests, it’s now more pocket-friendly, owing to a sizable 33 per cent price cut. The octagonal tub features 135 bubble jets for an at-home spa experience. With limescale protection, a filter pump and a ground cloth, it should also, importantly, be easy to look after.

Buy now

Aldi Belavi cream cocoon chair with cover: £169.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re partial to the egg-shaped furniture trend (hello, Aldi’s hanging egg chair) but would prefer to stay firmly rooted to the ground, consider this stylish alternative to the sell-out hanging option. Sporting water-resistant wicker weaving, with retro appeal aplenty, it’s available in a cream colour and a contemporary grey tone. The back, seat and armrest cushions are all included, while it also comes complete with a cover to help protect it from the elements.

Buy now

Aldi Kirkton House rattan mirror: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Drawing on the ubiquitus rattan furniture trend, incorporate some neutral tones into your home decor with this rattan mirror. Made from bamboo, this is also helpfully going to function as a shelf for placing a few items, so we can see this being a stylish and practical fixture in almost any room of the house.

Buy now

Aldi Belavi rope snug swing: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Suspended above the ground while sporting a stylish rope-effect design, this swing seat from Aldi’s garden furniture range could make an enviable addition to your outdoor space. Measuring 125cm x 137.5cm x 78cm, the swing can hold a maximum weight of 220kg and comes complete with two small cushions and a back and seat cushion for a more comfortable al fresco relaxation session.

Buy now

Aldi Gardenline wooden garden day bed: £279.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Transforming into a day bed from a garden sofa, thanks to three pull-out extensions, switching up your patio seating arrangements looks to be a doddle with this versatile piece. With FSC wood with oil finishing, along with plush-looking cushions, this day bed looks as though it will slot nicely onto mid- to larger-sized patios, creating an inviting spot in which to spend more time outdoors.

Buy now

Previous additions are still available to buy too:

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Elevate your outdoor setup, with Aldi’s hugely popular hanging egg chair. Available in both the OG and larger size (£344.99, Aldi.co.uk), the sell-out œuf boasts a rattan-effect seat with a pillow and cushion suspended from a steel frame. Perfect for curling up on once the warm weather finally arrives, it should be low maintenance too, owing to the included water-repellent cover and UV-resistant materials used. Given its popularity in previous years, we don’t expect it to hang around for long.

Buy now

Beldray steam mop: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Designed to sanitise surfaces with a continuous blast of steam, Beldray’s steam mop is said to clean for 15 minutes following a 25-second heat-up time. It’s so effective, it landed in our round-up of the best steam mops, with our tester praising this model for being a “versatile choice for flooring” for a variety of floor types, including carpet. Leaving our tester’s surfaces spotless and smelling clean, this mop enables you to “angle the handle to get under sofas and other annoying furniture.”

Buy now

Aldi Gardenline petal rattan bistro set: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Looking beyond the slightly drizzly weather to warmer days spent outdoors, this rattan bistro dining set from the supermarket’s garden range is almost half price. Included in the stylish three-piece set is a glass-topped coffee table made from rattan weave. The two wicker chairs come complete with beige seat and back cushions for a more comfortable lounging experience. Married with the contemporary black steel frame, the unusual rattan detailing looks to be a characterful twist.

Buy now

Aldi Gardenline charcoal kettle BBQ: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you feel that a full-size barbecue with all the bells and whistles might be a bit overkill for the summer cookouts you have in mind, Aldi’s charcoal kettle barbecue could be a wise choice. It has a relatively small footprint while housing a large grill and storage rack for a handful of cooking essentials. Winning a couple more points for practicality, the two wheels look as though they will help when it comes to scooting the barbecue around the patio to find the perfect spot.

Buy now

Crane ladies’ blue cycling rain jacket: Was £14.99, now £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This wind and waterproof cycling jacket from Aldi’s fitness brand Crane is designed to protect against the the elements while offering more visibility on the roads, owing to reflective piping. Helping to keep especially sweaty rides to a minimum, the air vents and mesh lining is said to be breathable. Valuables can be stashed in the back pocket while the elasticated cuffs, chin guard and collar for extra protection are practical points worth noting.

Buy now

Aldi Gardenline parasol heater: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you thought parasol heaters were mainly for outdoor seating areas at the pub, Aldi is selling one that’s touted as being suitable for slotting into any parasol design. Hailing from the supermarket’s garden range, the corded lighting comes complete with four heater heads to radiate heat at various angles – perfect for prolonging evenings outdoors and keeping larger groups toasty and warm.

Buy now

Gardenline smoker BBQ: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re looking to bring your A-game and impress guests at your first summer cookout, consider Aldi’s smoker barbecue. There are two cooking grills and a smoking section, so there will be plenty of room for feeding hungry crowds. To help you master the perfect burger patty, you can cook with more precision owing to the integrated thermometer in the lid. Utensils, sauces and burger buns can be stashed on the shelf below, while the whole appliance can be scooted around your outdoor space, with the help of two wheels.

Buy now

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time does Aldi Specialbuys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

If, in the rare instance, some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi Specialbuys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on household essentials, try the links below:

Looking for more inspiration? Check out our round-up of the best outdoor pizza ovens