If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, the popular (and IndyBest-rated) Beldray steam mop has landed back in stock (£39.99, Aldi.co.uk). Meanwhile, the supermarket’s stylish garden furniture continues to star, should you be looking to spruce up your garden setup in time for summer.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days do Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi Specialbuys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

If, in the rare instance, some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi Specialbuys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Beldray steam mop: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Designed to sanitise surfaces with a continuous blast of steam, Beldray’s steam mop is said to clean for 15 minutes following a 25-second heat-up time. It’s so effective, it landed in our round-up of the best steam mops, with our tester praising this model for being a “versatile choice for flooring” for a variety of floor types, including carpet. Leaving our tester’s surfaces spotless and smelling clean, this mop enables you to “angle the handle to get under sofas and other annoying furniture.”

Aldi Gardenline petal rattan bistro set: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Looking beyond the slightly drizzly weather to warmer days spent outdoors, this rattan bistro dining set from the supermarket’s garden range is almost half price. Included in the stylish three-piece set is a glass-topped coffee table made from rattan weave. The two wicker chairs come complete with beige seat and back cushions for a more comfortable lounging experience. Married with the contemporary black steel frame, the unusual rattan detailing looks to be a characterful twist.

Aldi Gardenline charcoal kettle BBQ: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you feel that a full-size barbecue with all the bells and whistles might be a bit overkill for the summer cookouts you have in mind, Aldi’s charcoal kettle barbecue could be a wise choice. It has a relatively small footprint while housing a large grill and storage rack for a handful of cooking essentials. Winning a couple more points for practicality, the two wheels look as though they will help when it comes to scooting the barbecue around the patio to find the perfect spot.

Crane ladies’ blue cycling rain jacket: Was £14.99, now £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This wind and waterproof cycling jacket from Aldi’s fitness brand Crane is designed to protect against the the elements while offering more visibility on the roads, owing to reflective piping. Helping to keep especially sweaty rides to a minimum, the air vents and mesh lining is said to be breathable. Valuables can be stashed in the back pocket while the elasticated cuffs, chin guard and collar for extra protection are practical points worth noting.

Gardenline portable BBQ and cover: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Gardenline)

If you’re heading out camping this year with a relatively small crowd, you may want to consider bringing a small barbecue that can be carried easily . This portable charcoal option from Aldi’s Gardenline range features an integrated fan and grill rack measuring 35cm wide. Helpfully, it also comes complete with silicone feet and storage bag.

Aldi Gardenline parasol heater: £89.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you thought parasol heaters were mainly for outdoor seating areas at the pub, Aldi is selling one that’s touted as being suitable for slotting into any parasol design. Hailing from the supermarket’s garden range, the corded lighting comes complete with four heater heads to radiate heat at various angles – perfect for prolonging evenings outdoors and keeping larger groups toasty and warm.

Gardenline smoker BBQ: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re looking to bring your A-game and impress guests at your first summer cookout, consider Aldi’s smoker barbecue. There are two cooking grills and a smoking section, so there will be plenty of room for feeding hungry crowds. To help you master the perfect burger patty, you can cook with more precision owing to the integrated thermometer in the lid. Utensils, sauces and burger buns can be stashed on the shelf below, while the whole appliance can be scooted around your outdoor space, with the help of two wheels.

Previous additions are still available to buy too:

Aldi Belavi rope snug swing: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Swing into the warmer weather by sprucing up your garden set-up with Aldi’d stylish swing chair. Creating extra seating space while looking rather swish, the rope effect swing features seat and back cushions which should make your alfresco relaxation that bit more comfortable. If you have the space on your patio – this measures in at 125cm x 137.5cm x 78cm – this could be the perfect place to unwind.

Aldi Belavi cream cocoon chair with cover: £169.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Striking a strong resemblance to Aldi’s sell-out hanging egg chair (though this style is rooted firmly on the ground) is the supermarket’s cocoon garden chair. Donning a wicker weaving design which is available in both this cream colour and a contemporary grey tone, the cocoon chair comes with a cushion for both the backrest and the seat itself. Water resistant and said to be especially comfortable, it also comes complete with a cover once the weather draws in.

Doona liki trike S1: £139.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Make travelling from A to B more fun for little passengers – and manageable for parents – with Doona’s folding trike. Arriving fully assembled and designed for easy steering, and folding and unfolding in between uses, it also provides cover from UV rays with its sun protection canopy. Suitable for little passengers ranging from the age of ten months up until they are three-years-old, Doona’s trike is also billed for fitting into car bots when hometime rolls around, and overhead lockers too.

Gardenline rope effect bistro set: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether sprucing up the conservatory or making space for al fresco dining on the patio, get ready for summer with Aldi’s bistro set. Featuring a steel rope effect in a contemporary grey colourway, paired with a sleek glass tabletop and two chairs with holding backs, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of rosé once the weather warms up. There’s also matching grey seat cushions for comfort. Modern and striking with monochromatic styling and strong lines, it comes with a three year guarantee.

Gardenline oxidised fire globe: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Stretching out your evenings in the summer, long after the sun goes down, fire pits offer a stylish alternative to outdoor heaters. An affordable way to incorporate some character into your outdoor space, Aldi’s whimsical design features a laser-cut floral design made of oxidised steel for a rustic finish. It measures 66cm x 50cm, so won’t take up as much room as wider fire pits and at less than £100, it offers a purse-friendly alternative to very similar fire-pit designs featured in our round-up of the best.

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Elevate your outdoor setup, with Aldi’s hugely popular hanging egg chair. Available in both the OG and larger size (£344.99, Aldi.co.uk), the sell-out œuf boasts a rattan-effect seat with a pillow and cushion suspended from a steel frame. Perfect for curling up on once the warm weather finally arrives, it should be low maintenance too, owing to the included water-repellent cover and UV-resistant materials used. Given its popularity in previous years, we don’t expect it to hang around for long.

