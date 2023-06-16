Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’ve picked up on the hype around the famous middle aisle or shopped at Aldi and perused the selection yourself, you may already have the supermarket’s Specialbuy offerings on your radar.

But, for the uninitiated, the supermarket’s popular middle-aisle section houses a huge (and sometimes quite random) selection of bits and bobs that go by the name of specialbuys. Often delivering when it comes to pocket-friendly prices too, it’s safe to say they’ve become something of a phenomena over the past few years.

Need a new air fryer that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? The middle aisle has been known to house one or two. Looking to replenish your make-up, fragrance and skincare stocks and still be left with change from £10? There may be something for you here, with Aldi being famous for its wide selection of beauty dupes.

With temperatures soaring, perhaps you’re after a barbecue or swish new garden furniture for a summer soirée. Aldi could have you covered here, too. From affordable gear for camping to DIY kits or health and fitness essentials for less, the list goes on.

With new special buy drops landing in store and online every week, you can choose to pre-order your picks up to a week before they’ll land in store, which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday. A word on stock – some of the specialbuy buzz is owed to many of the products selling out fast, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Keep scrolling to shop the latest Aldi Specialbuys now.

The best Aldi specialbuys are:

Lacura original hot cloth cleanser: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologically-tested pick for your skincare arsenal, this hot cloth cleanser hailing from Aldi’s pocket-friendly Lacura skincare will set you back less than £2. Designed to be applied into dry skin before applying the muslin cloth – which happily comes as part of the product – and then rinsed away, the hot cloth formula is billed by Aldi for exfoliating and cleansing for all skin types, affording soft skin results.

Buy now

Ultra light black camping chair: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether you’re heading to a camp site this summer or need an extra outdoor seating option for picnics and garden parties, this camping chair is a bargain at £15. The foldable chair should be quick and easy to assemble and can be stored or transported in the included carry bag. Its mesh seat attaches to the solid metal frame, while there’s an integral mat for base stability too.

Buy now

Visage pore cleanser: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A skincare tool designed to cleanse and clarify, this pore cleanser from Aldi own-brand Visage tackles blackheads and dirt with vacuum technology. Working by opening up pores for a deeper cleanse using its hot compress function, it could prove to be a pampering extra step in your skincare routine at home. There’s also an LED display to keep you in the loop on battery levels and the intensity of the cleanse.

Buy now

Ferrex 20V cordless combi drill: Was £19.99, now £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With a hammer drill and screwdriver, LED worklight and ergonomic design to boot, complete your DIY tasks with this cordless drill from Ferrex, which is now reduced at Aldi with 15 per cent off the usual price of £19.99. Featuring forward and reverse function, a two speed gearbox and a rubber overmold grip which should make it more comfortable to use around the house, you can expect a power of 20V and the option of variable speeds.

Buy now

Crane 12kg slam ball: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

For a full body conditioning while improving your strength and definition at home, this slam ball from Crane – one of Aldi’s collections for sports and fitness – could slot neatly into your workout routine. Weighing in at 12kg the exercise ball boasts a textured outer surface which should, Aldi says, make it easier to grip onto while you’re pushing for the burn during your workout.

Buy now

Summer Waves metal-frame pool, 12ft: £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Measuring 12ft, this paddling pool is seriously capacious – perfect for larger families and summer gatherings al fresco. Touted as being durable and a breeze to set up, the pool is complete with a pump, filter and cover, as well as a maintenance kit, to keep it in good condition. More than £100 cheaper than some similar-size pools on the market, Aldi’s offering is an affordable winner.

Buy now

Aldi Crane inflatable sports boat: £54.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Measuring 278cm x 133cm, this inflatable boat will comfortable hold two adults or three children. Complete with two paddles to help you glide through the water, a match bag, wet bag, control strip, user manual and two repair patches, you’re fully kitted out for a day of watersports. Two plastic carry handles make transporting it out of the water light work, while four paddle holders are there to ensure you don’t lose an oar.

Buy now

Beldray steam mop: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Designed to sanitise surfaces with a continuous blast of steam, Beldray’s steam mop is said to clean for 15 minutes following a 25-second heat-up time. It’s so effective, it landed in our round-up of the best steam mops, with our tester praising this model for being a “versatile choice for flooring” for a variety of floor types, including carpet. Leaving our tester’s surfaces spotless and smelling clean, this mop enables you to “angle the handle to get under sofas and other annoying furniture.”

Buy now

Collapsible light-up water bottle: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Available in blue, pink and green, these brightly coloured light-up water bottles will instantly elevate your summer hydration. The silicone bottles come complete with carry handles and three LED lights, and there’s a USB charger included too. A practical yet fun pick for camping, days out and festivals, you can also use them for storing small bits and bobs.

Buy now

Naturals nectar eyeshadow palette: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This eyeshadow buy is an Aldi dupe for Urban Decay’s far spennier naked palette, and includes an array of matte and shimmery shades. There are 12 earthy, metallic and neutral tones to create a make-up look, using the included double-ended brush for blending. It’s available to pre-order for estimated delivery from 22 June onwards, so we’d recommend snapping up this beauty saving now.

Pre-order now

Aldi specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time does Aldi specialbuys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi specialbuys?

If, in the rare instance, some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi specialbuys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

