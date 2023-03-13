The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, Aldi has finally brought back its sell-out hanging egg chair, this time in a larger size for some seriously elevated outdoor lounging (£344.99, Aldi.co.uk). Speaking of scaling up, you’ll find an air fryer boasting a huge 5l capacity – that’s enough for four portions – in the middle aisle for under £50 (£49.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days do Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi Specialbuys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

If, in the rare instance, some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale or order from the online shop.

Can you pre-order Aldi Specialbuys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Ambiano air fryer 5l: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Capacious enough to cook four portions of food, this air fryer from Aldi’s own Ambiano line is easily big enough for rustling up family dinners. It features a swanky looking touch screen and 12 preset programmes which should make cooking everything from fish and sausages to cake easier than if you were to bung it in the oven. The supermarket says you’ll save energy compared to other cooking methods which, for under £50, makes this a money savvy investment for your kitchen.

Buy now

Gardenline large hanging egg chair: £344.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Elevate your outdoor set-up (quite literally) with Aldi’s hugely popular hanging egg chair. Bigger than last year’s sell-out hanging œuf for some seriously elevated outdoor lounging, the rattan-effect, padded seat hangs suspended from a steel frame. Perfect for curling up on once the warm weather finally arrives, it should be low maintenance too, owing to the included water repellent cover and UV resistance materials used. Given its popularity in previous years, we don’t expeto hang around for long.

Buy now

Addis 3 tier concertina airer: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Make laundry day that bit more bearable with this tiered folding airer. Boasting a very decent 16m of drying space owing to its stacked design, this three-tiered airer would be great for homes with limited floor space. While not IndyBest tried and tested, the brand does say that it is both strong and lightweight and, to make life easier, features easy glide feet, an anti-collapse mechanism and a lock for securing the appliance shut when tucked in storage – no more wrestling with a rickety, collapsing airer? We’re sold.

Buy now

Ambiano grey classic stand mixer: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Should you be looking to up your baking game with some handy equipment, this stand mixer will do most of the hard work for you. Whether you’re mixing, stirring or kneading dough in double-time, the appliance features six speed levels and a pulse function to give mixing a quick boost. Importantly, the mixing whisk and dough hook are both non-stick and the mixer comes complete with a flat beater and, helpfully, a splash guard to prevent any sudden flour explosions.

Buy now

Gardenline gas firepit: £349.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Make the most of your outdoor space with some stylish patio heating from Aldi’s garden range. With a contemporary, design-led silhouette and stainless steel finish, this gas firepit from the Gardenline collection is certainly a striking piece for guests to gather around on chilly evenings. It creates heat with burning lava rocks and a stainless steel burner which is connected to a 2.5m long gas hose and regulator which are all included.

Buy now

Gardenline smoker BBQ: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Bring your A-game this summer and impress guests with Aldi’s smoker barbecues. There are two cooking grills and a smoking section so there will be plenty of room for feeding hungry crowds. To help you master the perfect burger patty you can cook with more precision owing to the intergrated thermometer in the lid. Utensils, sauces and burger buns can be stashed on the shelf below while the whole appliance can be scooted around your outdoor space with two wheels.

Buy now

Ambiano bullet blender: £32.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Perfect for packing your protein smoothie to drink on the go, this bullet blender from Aldi’s Ambino line becomes a sipper cup with easy drink lid. Available in both black and silver colourways to match your kitchen decor, the 900W blender also boasts a multipurpose blade for whipping up your morning green machine smoothie, milk shakes and even tougher ingredients such as nuts and crushed ice for a batch of frozen piña coladas.

Buy now

Last week’s additions are still available to buy too:

Gardenline charcoal kettle BBQ: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With spring just around the corner, we’ll all be munching on slightly charred burgers and grilled veg at the first sight of sun. So, should you be looking to invest in some new outdoor cookware, Aldi’s charcoal kettle barbecue will set you back less than £40. With a storage shelf, an ash-collection tray and cooking tongs all included, the stainless-steel cooker has been billed as both durable and easy to use.

Buy now

Kirkton House full length gold arch mirror: £89.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Along with outdoor furniture and garden essentials that are available to buy online, Aldi’s also selling a handful of chic homeware bits this week. With its gold colour and elegantly rounded frame, we’re lusting over this arched full-length mirror, which has heaps of retro appeal while remaining modern and minimalist. Bound to become a statement feature in your home, a large mirror can also create the illusion of a larger living space – what’s not to love?

Buy now

Easy Home white air purifier with LED: Was £64.99, now £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Remove pollutants, dust particles, smoke and any unpleasant odours with Aldi’s air purifier. It features a three-in-one filter and can be switched to sleep mode, while the fan speed can also be tweaked to suit your needs. This model even comes complete with an LED display, to keep you in the loop about the level of pollution in your room. Right now, the appliance is on sale with more than 20 per cent off.

Buy now

