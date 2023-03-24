The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, fans of the supermarket’s sell-out hanging egg chair will be pleased to know the ultimate patio addition is finally back in stock (£199.99, Aldi.co.uk), while the supersize double version is up for grabs, too (£344.99, Aldi.co.uk), should you want to scale up.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days do Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi Specialbuys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

If, in the rare instance, some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi Specialbuys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Elevate your outdoor setup, with Aldi’s hugely popular hanging egg chair. Available in both the OG and larger size (£344.99, Aldi.co.uk), the sell-out œuf boasts a rattan-effect seat with a pillow and cushion suspended from a steel frame. Perfect for curling up on once the warm weather finally arrives, it should be low maintenance too, owing to the included water-repellent cover and UV-resistant materials used. Given its popularity in previous years, we don’t expect it to hang around for long.

Fervor dual fuel BBQ: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Barbecue season is so close, we can practically smell the charred halloumi, so grills like this one are going to become an especially hot commodity over the coming weeks. This supersized, sub-£200 model would be perfect for feeding larger crowds. It comes complete with two grills, two roasting hoods, two thermometers and two warming racks for keeping your burgers toasty. You can also rustle up extra, owing to the inclusion of a side burner. Use the code “OUTDOOR40” to save 40 per cent on your purchase.

Gardenline steel chimenea: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Owing to its bronze-coloured design and rustic finish, this steel chimenea will instantly set the mood for your next garden soiree. Perfect for cosying up once the sun goes down (or when the British weather isn’t playing ball), it will provide heat to prolong your evenings spent outdoors. Measuring 37cm x 37cm x 90cm with a mesh cage wrapped around the flame, this will provide a full 360-degree view of the fire while it’s crackling away inside.

Gardenline oxidised fire globe: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Should you be hoping to incorporate some character into your outdoor space, this globe could be a sure-fire (sorry) way to do just that. With a whimsical laser-cut floral design made of oxidised steel for a rustic finish, it measures 66cm x 50cm, so won’t take up as much room as wider fire pits. At less than £100, it offers a purse-friendly alternative to very similar fire-pit designs featured in our round-up of the best.

(Aldi)

If you’re itching to give your green fingers a stretch, Aldi’s walk-in greenhouse could be the perfect addition to your garden. Whether you plan on using it for seed propagation, growing your own veg or watching some home-grown flowers bloom, this greenhouse – which will set you back far less than it would to install a permanant fixture in your garden – features a roll-up door and six wire shelves for setting up your plants.

Last week’s additions are still available to buy too:

Addis three-tier concertina airer: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Make laundry day that bit more bearable with this tiered folding airer. Boasting a very decent 16m of drying space owing to its stacked design, this three-tiered airer would be great for homes with limited floor space. While not IndyBest tried and tested, the brand does say that it is both strong and lightweight and, to make life easier, features easy glide feet, an anti-collapse mechanism and a lock for securing the appliance shut when tucked in storage – no more wrestling with a rickety, collapsing airer? We’re sold.

Ambiano grey classic stand mixer: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Should you be looking to up your baking game with some handy equipment, this stand mixer will do most of the hard work for you. Whether you’re mixing, stirring or kneading dough in double-time, the appliance features six speed levels and a pulse function to give mixing a quick boost. Importantly, the mixing whisk and dough hook are both non-stick and the mixer comes complete with a flat beater and, helpfully, a splash guard to prevent any sudden flour explosions.

Gardenline gas firepit: £349.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Make the most of your outdoor space with some stylish patio heating from Aldi’s garden range. With a contemporary, design-led silhouette and stainless steel finish, this gas firepit from the Gardenline collection is certainly a striking piece for guests to gather around on chilly evenings. It creates heat with burning lava rocks and a stainless steel burner which is connected to a 2.5m long gas hose and regulator which are all included.

Gardenline smoker BBQ: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Bring your A-game this summer and impress guests with Aldi’s smoker barbecues. There are two cooking grills and a smoking section so there will be plenty of room for feeding hungry crowds. To help you master the perfect burger patty you can cook with more precision owing to the intergrated thermometer in the lid. Utensils, sauces and burger buns can be stashed on the shelf below while the whole appliance can be scooted around your outdoor space with two wheels.

Ambiano bullet blender: £32.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Perfect for packing your protein smoothie to drink on the go, this bullet blender from Aldi’s Ambino line becomes a sipper cup with easy drink lid. Available in both black and silver colourways to match your kitchen decor, the 900W blender also boasts a multipurpose blade for whipping up your morning green machine smoothie, milk shakes and even tougher ingredients such as nuts and crushed ice for a batch of frozen piña coladas.

