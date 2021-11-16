With Christmas approaching, it also means Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner, and now is the time to start getting your shopping lists ready.

The annual bonanza sees all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more, making it the best time to save on big-ticket items such as Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, TVs or KitchenAids ahead of Christmas.

Originally a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the festive shopping season, the event has since become a weekend-long sale that concludes on Cyber Monday. The number of participating retailers has also increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier.

Amazon was the first to bring the sale to the UK in 2010 and its deals and discounts have only got more impressive year-on-year. Amazon’s early offers began on 8 November this year, well ahead of Black Friday itself, and as the offers continue, we can expect to see huge savings on the retailers own products, such as Kindles, as well as offers on third-party brands including Apple and Samsung.

We’ll be on hand throughout to help you navigate the mammoth sale, handpicking deals and offering expert shopping advice.

Read more:

The good news is, that ahead of the big day, we’ve already spotted a stellar half price deal on Amazon’s own Echo dot 3rd generation smart speaker and Ring video doorbell that’s giving us a taster of what’s to come during Black Friday. Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the exclusive bundle and how to buy.

Ring video doorbell wired and Echo dot 3rd generation: Was £89.99, now £44, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve been considering making your home security system smarter, then you’re in luck as Amazon has slashed the price on its video doorbell and smart speaker bundle down to just £44.

The duo includes one of Amazon’s most popular products, the Echo dot 3rd generation speaker. Although not the newest in the Echo dot range, the predecessor to the 4th generation (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) repeatedly sells out during Black Friday and boasts Alexa voice control, streaming platform access to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Audible, as well as hands free calling.

The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, had previously awarded this particular model a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, praising its impressive performance at such a reasonable price.

He said: “It can do all the Alexa-related tasks that the most advanced speakers do, such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on.”

You’ll also get an Amazon ring doorbell in the duo with the wired version coming with a 1080p HD screen, two-way talk and advanced motion detection. In our review of the newer Ring video doorbell pro (£159, Amazon.co.uk), our writer said: “Ring as a company has really proved itself, in recent iterations of their devices and are quite rightly now considered a leader in this field.”

With 50 per cent off right now, there’s no better time to get your home kitted out with the smart duo.

Buy now

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.