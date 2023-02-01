Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re in the market for a new smart speaker, we have found a fantastic deal on the latest-generation Amazon Echo Dot.

Available in three colours, the compact, Alexa-powered device was last updated just a few months ago. It is offered in blue, black and white, has all of the same Alexa intelligence as pricier Echo speakers, and can be hooked up to a second Echo Dot (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk) to create a stereo pair when playing music.

The latest Echo Dot carries a retail price of £54.99, but can currently be picked up from Amazon for just £21.99, saving you a massive 60 per cent.

The deal is only available to select Amazon customers, so you’ll have to log in to your account and put a fifth-generation Echo Dot into your basket to see if this offer works for you. The good news so far is we’ve got it to work for two members of the IndyBest team.

Continue reading this article to find out how you can buy the fifth-generation Echo Dot for just £21.99.

Amazon Echo Dot (2022): Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As we’ve already mentioned, this deal isn’t available for everyone. There’s no rhyme or reason behind why Amazon does this, but it’s easy to see if you’re among the chosen ones. Simply click the product link above, put an Echo Dot (in the colour of your choice) into your basket, then go to the checkout and enter the discount code DOTUPGRADE.

If your account is among those selected, the price will be slashed from £54.99 to just £21.99. If you want to lower the price even further, it’s also possible to trade in your old Echo Dot for an additional £5 off.

The new Echo Dot has the same tennis-ball-sized design as its predecessor, but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single, 1.73in speaker. The Dot measures 100mm x 100mm x 89mm and weighs 349g.

We think this offer is a great excuse to add an extra Echo smart speaker to your home. With two or more of them on the same wifi network, you can use them as a home intercom system. Or, two can be wirelessly connected and used as a stereo pair for better music streaming.

With the many features of the Alexa voice assistant, the Echo Dot can be used as a handy timer in the kitchen, an alarm clock in the bedroom, a radio in the office, or a way to control smart home devices such as smart plugs and smart lights.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Looking for more intelligent audio? Check out our guide to the best smart speakers