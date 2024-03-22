Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all deal-hunters: Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is in full swing. Warming us up for Prime Day (which is typically held in July), the shopping event is running from now until 25 March. The online giant is treating us to some seriously impressive discounts. Think savings on everything from home appliances (including air fryers, of course), garden furniture and beauty must-haves to laptops and TVs.

True to form, the IndyBest team are on hand throughout the event. By now, you’ll know we’re deal experts and can spot a good one from a bad one. So far, we’ve spotted impressive offers on Shark cordless vacuum cleaners, Sage coffee machines, Lego sets, electric toothbrushes, Apple iPhones, ghd hair straighteners and so much more.

Whatever’s on your wishlist, we’ll be making sure you’re up to date with the best Amazon Spring Deal Days discounts right throughout the event – think of this edit as the crème de la crème of the sale. Happy shopping!

Best Amazon Spring Deal Days sale offers

Amazon Echo Dot: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sales event without a deal on an Echo smart speaker. Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more using Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services, as well as via Bluetooth connected to your phone. The smart speaker features a room-temperature sensor, which can be synced up with compatible smart home devices, such as a fan or heater. Plus, in-built privacy controls include a button to disconnect the microphone.

PlayStation 5 Slim: Was £479.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk

The all-new PS5 Slim disc edition was only released a few months ago and it’s already discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale. It is the OG PS5 with a glow-up. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile, and comes with 1TB of internal storage instead of the random 825GB found on the previous model. There are four panels on the side instead of two, a glossy upper half and a matte bottom half, and it comes with a detachable disc drive. While the price is displayed as £409 on Amazon’s website, if you’re a Prime member you’ll receive an additional £20 off at checkout. If you’re not currently a member, we’d recommend signing up now for the 30-day free trial.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

With a 21 per cent discount, if you’re locks are looking a little lacklustre, introduce this to your haircare routine. Designed for weekly use, the treatment aims to repair the hair’s bonds, while improving the look and feel of split ends and strand damage. In their review, eCommerce editor Eva Waite-Taylor said: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer: Was £279.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, you’ll want to add this one to your shopping basket, pronto. Courtesy of Ninja - one of the top brands in the air fryer market - the foodi flexdrawer is a stellar buy that earned a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers, so, you know you’re in safe hands.

Eufy X8 pro robot vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

Nobody likes having to take time out of their day to vacuum clean and now you don’t have to thanks to the rise of robovacs. This model is packed with clever features that make keeping your home dust-free a breeze, including twin turbine suction and a tangle-free roller brush. Plus, any dirt or debris that’s collected by the robovac is securely sealed in its own bin, which, according to the brand, only needs emptying every 45 days. Vacuuming has never been so easy. With the more basic X8 securing a spot in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, you can rest assured you’re in safe hands with the pro version.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones: Was £60, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Sony WH-CH520 are a more compact, on-ear version of the CH720N (was £99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk) with an adjustable headband, soft earpads and a lightweight design. While they don’t feature active noise cancellation, there are some notable premium characteristics. The WH-CH520 are rated to last for up to 50 hours before needing a charge. They support Sony’s DSEE technology, so music from streaming services sound uncompressed and as close to the original as possible, and you can always tailor your music in the Sony Connect app.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £114.99, Amazon.co.uk

Calling all bookworms, you’re not going to want to miss this deal. Right now, there’s more than 20 per cent off the Kindle paperwhite. This model has a large 6.8in screen, 16GB of storage, up to 10 weeks of battery life and is also waterproof. It was dubbed a great all-rounder in our guide to the best Kindles, in which our tester said: “It can also adjust from a cold, blue daylight to a warmer amber colour – like the night-mode feature on a smartphone – for more comfortable reading in low-light,” which makes it a great choice for those who like to read before bed.

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have plummeted under £200. The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. They were updated with new features in September.

Garmin Instinct solar GPS smartwatch: Was £319.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re running, cycling or swimming, take this smartwatch along for the ride. Built to be thermal-, shock- and water-resistant (to US military standard, no less), it can track your heart rate, stress levels, sleep and more. Plus, you’ll get extended battery life, thanks to the solar charging feature. To top it all off, the watch now comes with a 47 per cent discount. What more could you want?

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid multi cooker and air fryer: Was £249.99, now £140, Amazon.co.uk

Whip up a tasty dinner for less, with £110 off this Ninja speedi air fryer. First launched in 2023, it includes a 5.7l cooking pot and a cook and crisp tray and it can cater for four people at a time. The multi-cooker’s 10 functions cover everything from baking and roasting to searing, steaming, grilling and air frying. We included four Ninja models in our best air fryers guide, so this brand has the IndyBest seal of approval, too.

Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro wireless earphones: Was £219, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

Listen up, because you can currently save £80 on Samsung Galaxy wireless earphones at Amazon. The Bluetooth buds come complete with active noise cancelling, up to 18 hours of battery life with the charging case and they’re sweat and water-resistant, too. Plus, you can choose between graphite, white and purple, with all picks on offer right now. In case you need any further persuasion, our tech expert described this exact pair as providing “superior sound”.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C max robot vacuum cleaner: Was £239.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

Hate hoovering? You may want to invest in a robot vacuum cleaner. This one from Eufy was crowned the best budget option in our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners, but still manages to boast an impressive battery life of 100 minutes. Plus, it can also be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant. As for performance, it comes with “good suction for the price, and handles dirt and dust on hardwood floors and medium-pile rugs with ease”, our tester said. And you can now hoover it up with a discount of nearly 40 per cent.

Sage the barista express, black truffle: Was £629.95, now £449.95, Amazon.co.uk

One for all the caffeine lovers: Sage’s luxury coffee machine, the barista express, is currently on sale. The high-tech espresso machine creates delicious coffee from bean to cup, with the model featuring a built-in grinder and interchangeable features. Complete with digital temperature-control technology, Sage promises the perfect cup of Joe every time and there’s even a powerful steam wand that helps you master latte art. It helps that it looks good too, and we think this chic black colourway will look the part on pretty much any kitchen counter.

Samsung 50in CU7100 UHD HDR smart TV: Was £549, now £340, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for a big TV on a budget? This Samsung model has dropped to just £340, saving you more than 30 per cent. Built with a 4K crystal processor and adaptive sound audio, this TV promises to help you make the most of cosy nights in, whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or your favourite sci-fi series. As it’s a smart TV, you can stream thousands of shows and movies and, wait for it, you can even use it to make video calls, making a great pick for anyone who loves to catch up with friends and family.

Apple 2022 10.9in iPad: Was £499, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

With a huge discount of £120, the 2022 iPad is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. In our review of the tablet, our tester said: “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more.” They added that the iPad is “ the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.” Now that’s some serious high praise.

Ghd duet style: Was £379, now £317.99, Amazon.co.uk

A hybrid tool that combines both drying and heat technology to help speed up your styling routine, there’s currently more than £60 off the ghd duet which, considering it only launched last year, is pretty generous. A great option for anyone who loves having straight locks and wants to simplify their hairstyling routine, our tester described the tool as “revolutionary”. They said: “As somebody who never quite nailed a professional blow-drying technique, instead using a hairdryer to rough dry and then following with straighteners, this tool really does replace the need for both.”

Oral-B pro series 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £45, Amazon.co.uk

Clean up more than 50 per cent off an Oral-B electric toothbrush, thanks to this sparkling Amazon saving. The pro series 3 has three cleaning modes and a timer, including help with achieving the correct amount of gum pressure for optimum oral health. Plus, it also comes in a selection of colours, including pink, black and white, and you’ll get a free tube of whitening toothpaste with this discounted buy, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 with 1TB storage: Was £2,049, now £1,299, Amazon.co.uk

If your smartphone is due an upgrade, we’ve got the deal for you. We reviewed this flagship foldable phone just last year, with our tester declaring that it was “the most powerful folding phone you can buy”. But, what’s so great about it? It has a thinner, lighter design, brighter screen and a faster processor. Plus, our tester added that it was “simple and intuitive” to use, making it a great update on Samsung’s previous folding phones.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.43, Amazon.co.uk

We’re big fans of this viral Maybelline sky high mascara, with our assistant ecommerce editor sharing: “Maybelline’s sky high mascara transformed my short, stubborn lashes,” in her rave review. “My eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and, most impressively, stayed that way all day,” she added. With a saving of 35 per cent, it now seems even more tempting.

Ring video doorbell and Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): Was £189.98, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Ring video doorbell landed the top spot in our review of the best, so, if you’re looking for a smarter home security system for less, this gadget comes IndyBest tried, tested and very much approved. Features include night vision, and the option to speak to and listen to visitors. Included in the deal is the Amazon Echo show 5, a smart speaker that enables you to set alarms, play music and, importantly, it’s also compatible with video doorbell. Right now, you can get both devices with more than £50 sliced off the overall bundle price.

Hauck runner: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

Grab some fresh air and exercise with your little one by equipping yourself with a top-notch running buggy. Chosen as the best budget option in our round-up of the best running buggies, this Hauck model has been marked down by 25 per cent, making it even more affordable. Our tester said: “If you’re keen to try running with a buggy or you need an off-road pushchair that performs well on different terrains, this simple but effective option from Hauck is cheaper than many of its leading counterparts but still performs well, thanks to surprisingly solid wheels”.

Seedlip garden 108 non-alcoholic spirit, 70cl: Was £22, now £16.50, Amazon.co.uk

Seedlip non-alcoholic gin is also now on offer as part of Amazon’s spring sale. With 25 per cent off, this botle features bright and herbal flavours, with the brand recommending you serve the gin as part of an alcohol-free G&T or martini.

Flymo easilife go 250 robotic lawn mower: Was £679.99, now £465.99, Amazon.co.uk

Our tester dubbed this the best budget robot lawn mower, and it’s now even more affordable, thanks to this 31 per cent price cut. Our reviewer found the machine to be extremely capable, saying: “It’s a mower that goes about its cutting job with tireless efficiency, mulching well and leaving a nice uniform cut, without any patching or scalping.” All in all, it’s a godsend around the garden.

Bio-Kult everyday gut, 60 capsules: Was £19.98, now £8.93, Amazon.co.uk

Get your gut health back on track, with these tried and tested supplements from Bio-Kult, which now come with a massive 55 per cent discount. In our round-up of the best probiotic and prebiotic supplements, these capsules scored 4.5 stars out of five, as our reviewer noticed the benefits even when taking just one capsule a day.

Brockmans orange kiss: Was £35, now £28, Amazon.co.uk

This zingy orange gin was deemed the best tipple for negronis in our roundup of the best-flavoured gins of 2024. The fresh Valencian flavours make for a bright and moorish orange gin that’s perfect for whipping up fancy cocktails and simple G&Ts alike. Our tester called it “silky smooth” and said it’s a drink that’s powerful enough to win over even the biggest gin haters, even more so now that it has 20 per cent off.

Hugo woman eau de parfum: Was £60, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

A well-known name in the perfume world, Hugo Boss has been slashing prices on some of its bestselling perfumes for Amazon’s Spring sale this year. Our top pick is this fresh, floral and unique bottle for women. With scents of mandarin, black tea, intoxicating jasmine, warm sandalwood, and amber, it is a guaranteed crowd-pleasing perfume.

What is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

The Amazon Spring Sale is a shopping event that first launched in 2023. Much like other Amazon sales, such as Prime Day, the Spring Sale sees savings across all sorts of shopping categories and brands.

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale and how long does it last?

The shopping event is well underway – kicking off on Wednesday 20 March 2024 and running until 11:59pm on Monday 25 March 2024, meaning there’s plenty of time to shop some of the best deals.

