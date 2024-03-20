Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Calling all beauty deal-hunters, the Amazon spring sale (or Spring Deal Days, as it’s being dubbed) is finally here, and there’s certainly no short supply of savings to be had. So far, we’ve seen up to 70 per cent off skincare, haircare, bodycare and more, with many of our favourite brands making an appearance, including Maybelline, The Inkey List and Elemis.

Running from 20-25 March, the online giant’s event includes discounts on home appliances (including air fryers, of course), garden furniture, TVs and laptops. Amazon is an often underrated treasure trove for beauty products, and everything from perfume and grooming products to fake tan and hair tools are also included in the Spring Deal Days sale.

Of course, we’ve already sifted through the very best deals available at Amazon right now, so you don’t have to. Just keep scrolling to see the very best beauty bargains to be had. Happy shopping!

Follow live: The best Amazon Spring Deal Days offers

Best beauty and make-up deals in the Amazon spring sale

Olay Regenerist retinol24 night face cream moisturiser, 50ml: Was £38, now £14.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Olay fans, rejoice, as this pot of moisturising fragrance-free cream now comes with more than 60 per cent off. The night cream goes above and beyond your regular everyday moisturiser, using a blend of retinol and vitamin B3 to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, pore size and hyperpigmentation. Plus, it claims to hydrate the skin for 24 hours, making it a great all-rounder.

Buy now

Ghd max professional hair straightener: Was £199, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s spring sale provides the ideal time to bag a bargain on big-ticket items, such as this ghd max straightener. Right now, there’s a 20 per cent saving on the hair tool, which is designed specifically for thick, wavy and curly hair types, as the plates are 70 per cent larger than the original model.

Buy now

L’Oreal Paris revitalift filler: Was £31.99, now £15.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For those who want to bolster their skincare routine with the benefits of hyaluronic acid, there’s a huge saving to be secured on L’Oreal Paris’s revitalift filler, which is now reduced by more than 50 per cent. Putting a 1.5 per cent concentration of pure hyaluronic acid to work, the serum can be used as part of your everyday morning or evening skincare routine, and has been praised for its ability to hydrate, smooth and create a plumping effect.

Buy now

Aveeno cream: Was £15.39, now £9.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Aveeno’s moisturising skincare is known for packing a hydrating punch, and you can now pick up a 500ml bottle for less than a tenner, thanks to this spring sale saving. Formulated with finely milled oatmeal, the brand’s moisturising cream is intended to be used on the body, and comes fragrance-free and suitable for those who have skin that is sensitive, dry and prone to eczema. Similarly, you can snap up an Aveeno body wash (was £9.99, now £7.12, Amazon.co.uk) and the calm and restore rehydrating night cream (was £12.99, now £7.10, Amazon.co.uk) for less right now.

Buy now

The Inkey List niacinamide serum: Was £9.99, now £4.28, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here at IndyBest, we’re big fans of The Inkey List’s products, and this serum now comes with a whopping saving of 57 per cent. It’s formulated to help control excess oil production, reduce the appearance of pores, while also calming down irritation or sensitivity. When testing the brand’s niacinamide serum, our reviewer rated it highly, making her way through “multiple bottles”, applying after cleansing in the morning and evening.

Buy now

Umberto Giannini curl jelly kit: Was £30, now £25.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This set is the perfect pick for curly girls everywhere, and was even chosen as the top pick in our round-up of the best sulphate-free shampoos. Including everything you need to give your hair a new lease of life, the bundle has now been reduced to less than £30. From cleaning your curls to nourishing them and giving them a healthy and defined bounce, you’re sure to have a spring in your step with these hair care favourites.

Buy now

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrushes for adults: Was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk

(Currys)

While an electric toothbrush may not be the most exciting of beauty buys, a 60 per cent saving on this Oral-B option is sure to go down a treat. Plus, it took the top spot in our guide to the best toothbrushes to buy. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30 second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” shared our tester. Thanks to this Amazon Spring Deal Days discount, now is a great time to invest.

Buy now

Rimmel London thrill seeker mascara extreme black: Was £10.99, now £6.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a 40 per cent saving, this Rimmel London mascara is among the best beauty deals we’ve spotted. Named best budget buy in our review of top mascaras, it’s even more of a steal right now. “The oversized hourglass-shaped brush grabs the lashes from the corners out (along the lash line), and the creamy, whipped formula makes it malleable and easy to layer, clump-free,” shared our tester. So, why not give it a go while it’s on offer?

Buy now

Ghd duet style: Was £379, now £317.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ghd)

The two-in-one ghd duet style launched around this time last year, impressing many beauty buffs, including Lucy Partington. Reviewing the tool for us here at IndyBest, Lucy shared that as somebody who "never quite nailed a professional blow-drying technique", instead using a hairdryer to rough dry and then following with straighteners, she found that "this tool really does replace the need for both”. So, a small yet mighty saving of 16 per cent is sure not to go unnoticed.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen eye revive mask: Was £76, now £41.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is a favourite find for many a beauty buff, so, it makes sense that the eye mask is also pretty popular. Watermelon snow algae, hyaluronic acid and padina pavonica work together to brighten dark circles and help reduce fine lines to make you look a little more awake. Right now, there’s a saving of 44 per cent, so it could be the best time to try.

Buy now

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’re big fans of this viral Maybelline sky high mascara, with our assistant ecommerce editor sharing: “Maybelline’s sky high mascara transformed my short, stubborn lashes,” in her rave review. “My eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and, most impressively, stayed that way all day,” she added. With a saving of more than 30 per cent, it now seems even more tempting.

Buy now

Pearl Drops strong polished white toothpaste: Was £7, now £3.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Pearl Drops )

Taking the top spot in our review of the best whitening toothpaste, our tester noted a difference in colour in about two weeks, with their teeth looking “at least a shade (if not two) whiter”. What really impressed them though was the “polishing capabilities”, which “were not just able to make our teeth whiter overall, but also removed stains that had built up in an area of crowding on our lower teeth that other toothpastes had never been able to shift”.

Buy now

Living Proof perfect hair day dry shampoo: Was £17.13, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Living Proof)

“Promising comparable results to actually washing your hair with a rinse-out shampoo, we are pleased to report that this is as close to the real thing as you’re going to get,” noted our review of the best dry shampoo. Our tester noted that they were “impressed with how smooth, soft and shiny our strands not only looked but felt, helped by the specially-designed nozzle that evenly distributes the product with no grittiness or rough texture to the hair”. Stock up while it’s so reduced.

Buy now

Ghd helios professional hair dryer: Was £179, now £141.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named the best model for straight hair in our guide to the best hair dryers, a 20 per cent saving on the Ghd helios professional hair dryer is no small sum. “With claims of giving your hair 30 per cent more shine, we were dubious at first but, we can’t fault it,” shared our beauty editor. “Although larger than the Dyson, it is still lightweight, while being incredibly powerful, blowing at 120kph – a small air hole focuses the breeze for a more targeted, speedy blow-dry, too,” she added. So, if you’re in the market for a new hair dryer, now could be the best time to buy.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen anti-wrinkle moisturiser for men: Was £80, now £45.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Of course, there are great savings to be had on men’s beauty products too, and this Elemis pro-collagen anti-wrinkle cream is quite the fan favourite. Now with a saving of 42 per cent, expect to see softer, smoother skin for a fraction of the price thanks to key ingredients including padina pavonica, ginkgo biloba and abyssine.

Buy now

Real Techniques everyday essentials makeup brush complete face set: Was £20.99, now £12.65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to update your make-up application process, this brush set could be the answer. Included in the five-pack are four brushes for blush, foundation, concealer and powder, plus a make-up sponge to achieve a flawless finish. And with a saving of nearly 40 per cent, it seems like even more of a bargain.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream: Was £28, now £15.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Despite Elizabeth Arden’s eight hour cream shooting to fame under rather strange circumstances (thank you, Prince Harry), the beauty buy is actually a favourite of many skincare fans. Thanks to the Amazon spring sale, it has seen a saving of more than 40 per cent, so you can pick one up for a fraction of the price. We recommend you keep to using it on your hands and elbows only.

Buy now

Fussy natural refillable deodorant: Was £12, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named the best refillable deodorant in our guide, this Fussy find is sure to temp many a beauty buff. “B-Corp certified, the brand has a core sustainability focus that is hard to rival, and the product itself was equally as impressive,” shared our tester. They added: “The handy case is durable enough to pop in any bag – despite being on the larger side – and one sweep is enough to cover each underarm.” Right now, you can save almost 20 per cent on the deodorant.

Buy now

Ghd original hair straightener: Was £129, now £96.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale could be one of the best times to snap up a saving on a big-ticket item, and hair tools have certainly seen impressive discounts. This ghd original has dropped in price by 24 per cent, making it quite the standout sale star. Whether you want to create straightened or curled looks, this beauty tool has got you covered.

Buy now

CeraVe moisturising cream for dry to very dry skin: Was £18.70, now £13.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re someone with dry to very dry skin, moisturiser may be one of your favourite beauty products. This 454g pot contains the three essential ceramides for which the brand is famous, along with hyaluronic acid to hydrate cells deep within the skin. It’s said to be rich without being greasy, so it seems like it would work for both day and night, too. If you’re looking for more deals from the brand, we’ve rounded up the best CeraVe deals to shop now, too.

Buy now

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £45.80, now £33.16, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Kérastase hair oil has built up quite the fan base and was even named the best hair oil in our guide to the best ones to buy. “Hero ingredients include amla extract, camellia and argan oil which all help to strengthen strands, stimulate hair growth and even prevent premature pigment loss, meaning it works to keep grey hairs at bay,” shared our tester. Adding, “It also acts as a heat protector up to 230C, seals split ends and instantly adds shine while smoothing strands and fighting frizz.” So, a price cut of almost 30 per cent is sure to make it more tempting.

Buy now

Rimmel extra 3D lash volumising mascara: Was £4.99, now £3.24, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Rimmel mascara was a standout bargain buy in last year’s Amazon spring sale, and you can once again pick it up with a discount. Enriched with vitamin E and hydrogels, it’s said to help strengthen and soften your lashes while coating them in product, helping to make them look thicker and longer. Even better, it’s currently reduced by 35 per cent.

Buy now

St.Tropez self tan classic bronzer mousse foam: Was £30.50, now £11.93, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As the weather gets warmer and the days longer, now is the time many people start to play around with fake tan. St Tropez is among the most famous brands when it comes to achieving a faux glow, so, seeing a saving of almost £20 on the label’s bestselling beauty buy is incredibly impressive. It’s dubbed as “foolproof” by the brand, so should be a great option for beginners, too.

Buy now

Aussie work that curl hair serum for curly hair: Was £9.99, now £6.66, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For those with curly hair, this Aussie serum is said to help hydrate locks and enhance curls. Jojoba seed oil acts as the main ingredient, smoothing frizz, nourishing strands and adding shine, while a little is said to go a long way. Right now, it has a saving of more than 30 per cent, which certainly isn’t a small sum, so it could be a great time to try it for yourself.

Buy now

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £36.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named the best viral hot brush in our guide to the best ones to buy, the Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser is also on sale with a 41 per cent discount. “Dubbed as a Dyson dupe, its appeal lies in its affordability and the volume it delivers,” shared our tester who rated it 4.5 stars. “It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy, although it is pretty weighty, so bear that in mind,” they added.

Buy now

Absolute Collagen deep lift day cream SPF 30: Was £55, now £46.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Absolute Collagen)

You’ve probably heard about the power of collagen for firmer, more-youthful-appearing skin, and Absolute Collagen focuses on the star ingredient in each and every one of its products. This day cream, which has seen a handy saving, is said to help boost elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while hydrating the skin all day. Plus, the SPF 30 inclusion will help shield you from the sun’s damaging rays.

Buy now

RoC multi correxion revive and glow capsules: Was £35.99, now £21.59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

These capsules were awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our round-up of the best vitamin C products. Now, you can pick them up for less, with a saving of 40 per cent, thanks to Amazon’s spring sale. Our expert tester said: “Fine lines were notably reduced and skin felt hydrated, with no greasy residue.” A great option for those looking to elevate their skincare routine.

Buy now

Mighty Patch original spot patches by Hero Cosmetics: Was £10.99, now £8.79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named best overall in our review of the best acne spot stickers, the Mighty Patch original is quite the pimple buster. Our tester noted they “could really see the pus and moisture on the stick”, which “really showed that without drying out the spots, these aptly named ‘mighty patches’ really do God’s work”. So, a saving of 20 per cent seems like quite the steal on these must-have buys.

Buy now

Calvin Klein euphoria for women eau de parfum: Was £85, now £39.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Not only does this bottle look stunning, it now comes with a huge 53 per cent discount. The floral perfume from big-name brand Calvin Klein is said to feature notes of persimmon, pomegranate, orchids, liquid amber and mahogany wood. The brand describes the scent as provocative, masculine and sexy. We’re sold.

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon’s spring sale is a shopping event that first launched in 2023. As expected, Amazon is hosting the seasonal sale event again this year but, unlike last year, the Spring Deals Days event will run for six days. Deals will drop on 20 March and will be live until 25 March, and the IndyBest team will be with you every step of the way, showcasing the very best offers.

What kinds of deals on beauty products can we expect in the Spring Deal Days sale?

Looking at last year’s Amazon Spring Sale, there was an impressive number of beauty deals to pick up, including the Rimmel extra 3D lash volumising mascara (was £4.99, now £3.84, Amazon.co.uk), which was reduced to £2.80. Meanwhile, the This Works deep sleep pillow spray (Was £21, now £20, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £16.80, and the Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser (was £62.99, now £37, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £35. Prices were slashed across almost every beauty category, from skincare and haircare to make-up and more.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Fashion fan? Amazon’s selling pre-loved designer brands