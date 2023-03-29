Amazon Spring Sale 2023 – live: Best daily deals on Kindles, cordless vacuums and more
These are the deals to get excited about in the final day of Amazon’s Spring Sale, from Kindles, to television sets, perfumes and more
The final day of the Amazon Spring Sale 2023 is officially underway – meaning you’ve got until 11.59pm this evening to bag a bargain in what could be one of the biggest sale events of the year.
Spanning three days, the pre-Prime Day shopping bonanza sees savings across iPhones and iPads, tech, beauty, appliances, mattresses, home essentials, toys and so much more.
The sale is the perfect opportunity to snap up discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to air fryers, and, of course, Amazon’s own devices. Plus, you don’t even need to be a Prime member to shop the best Amazon daily deals.
As always, we’ll be working around the clock to find some of the biggest and best savings up for grabs. Aside from our dedicated guides, our liveblog will provide you with the most impressive deals as they drop. Ready? Let’s go shopping.
The AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest ever price
Looking to pick up the new AirPods Pro 2 in the Amazon Spring Sale? The all-new second-generation AirPods pro earbuds, which were released in September 2022, have only been discounted once before and that was during the Black Friday sales. But they’ve now returned to the price cut you’ve been missing in Amazon’s Spring Sale.
Up your home security with this Ring video doorbell Amazon Spring Sale deal
Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon’s Ring video doorbells are much beloved at IndyBest, and its second-generation model topped the list of our best video doorbells round-up. “It’s essentially the ‘basic’ Ring doorbell, except it’s anything other than basic,” our writer said. “It has pretty much all of the whizzy features of the Ring doorbell 4 at a more purse-friendly price. There’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone, the lag was very fractional – almost imperceptible, in fact, and it even has night vision.”
Brave the unpredictable spring weather with this heated throw
Cosi Home heated throw: Was £99.99, now £50.94, Amazon.co.uk
You can save 50 per cent on Cosi Home’s electric blanket in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Boasting nine heat settings and a nine-hour timer, the micro-fleece fabric promises to be warm and fluffy while the double-sided design is versatile enough for year-round use. Plus, its running costs are as low as 4p per hour, making it a cost-effective alternative to central heating. Large enough for two adults, the remote control and cable are fully detachable.
The Kindle Scribe has received its first ever discount
Amazon Kindle Scribe: Was £409.99, now £284.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon’s latest and greatest Amazon Kindle isn’t merely an ereader that you can flit through books on, rather it’s the first device that you can write on, make notes in and annotate with. It features a large 10.2in, 300ppi glare-free display and comes with an included stylus pen. With lined or graph paper as an option, you could use it as a diary or for those important work documents. Plus, a single charge via USB-C should give you months of battery life for reading and weeks for writing. As a bonus the pen never needs charging so you’ll always be ready to go.
The Echo Buds are so cheap, we’re struggling to believe our eyes
Amazon Echo Buds, 2nd gen: Was £109.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk
This lightning deal brings a giant saving to Amazon’s wireless earbuds while stocks last. The noise-cancelling buds are small, lightweight and comfortable, they sound great, and they offer hands-free access to the Alexa voice assistant (or Siri or Google, if you prefer). Down from £109.99 to £38.99, the Amazon Echo Buds just might be the stand-out deal of the Spring Sale.
Did someone say cheap dishwasher tablets?
Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets bulk 100 tablets: Was £30, now £15.85, Amazon.co.uk
Enjoy a wild 47 per cent off these dishwasher tablets in the Amazon Spring Sale, saving money and the planet, as these tablets are said to be just as effective on an eco cycle. There’s no need to pre-rinse, and all types of food residue are said to be successfully broken up, thanks to Finish’s powerful formula featuring protector shield technology.
Amazon Spring sale: Cat food savings
Gourmet wet cat food pouches in gravy: Was £22.23, now £16.70, Amazon.co.uk
Your cat doesn’t have to miss out on the fun either. You can stock up on food for your feline friend with this 25 per cent saving. The box of 40 cat food pouches includes fish, lamb, duck and turkey options, and all are served in gravy. Suitable for cats aged one to seven, you won’t want to miss this purr-fect deal on some gourmet food.
Level up your game with this deal on an Acer gaming laptop
Acer nitro 5 AN515-45 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £999.99, now £799.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you're in the market for a gaming laptop that can keep up with your gameplay, the Acer nitro 5 is said to boast a whole host of helpful specs under its hood, from speedy 3ms response times to the 144Hz 15.6in full HD IPS display, which is billed as supporting better, smoother visuals. Said to offer clear and more immersive sound, owing to the addition of dual 2W speakers, it should also cope well when the game heats up, due to quad exhaust ports and Acer's CoolBoost technology, which supercharges fan speeds by up to 10 per cent, to ensure performance is at its best.
Google Pixel 7 Pro drops to one of its lowest prices yet
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £694.99, Amazon.co.uk
The best smartphone Google makes packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.
A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, the seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency. With 20 per cent off the price tag, this is one of the best phone deals today.
‘Alexa, what’s the best Amazon Spring Sale deal on Echo dot?’
OK, in lieu of Alexa, we’ll do the hard work here. Of course, Amazon has slashed the price of its own-brand tech, including Echo dot smart speakers.
Amazon Echo dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk
The brand’s latest Echo dot speaker has 45 per cent slashed off its price for the Spring Sale – a great deal for those looking to connect their home with its understated spherical design. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, and Amazon claims it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.