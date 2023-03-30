Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s first ever Spring Sale may have come to an end for 2023, but it’s never truly the end. While we’ve still got a bit of time to wait until Prime Day 2023 rolls around, some of the savings on tech, beauty, fashion, gaming, household essentials and more are still live today, so you’ve still got a chance to snap up a bargain.

We’re still seeing big-ticket items with hefty discounts – including laptops, TVs, Apple products, home appliances and air fryers – in this post-Amazon Spring Sale era. Our favourite vacuum cleaners from Shark; kitchen gadgets from Ninja; Lego sets; beauty buys from ghd, and, yes, even Amazon’s own-brand gadgets, still have enormous price cuts.

If you missed out during the three-day shopping bonanza, don’t fret, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Spring Sale discounts still live today. Get your skates on and thank us later.

The best Amazon Spring Sale deals that are still live

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ300UK: Was £429.99, now £246.68, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can always rely on Amazon’s sale events for a great deal on a Shark vacuum cleaner, and we’ve just spotted this model currently has 43 per cent off. Flexible and lightweight, it boasts up to 60 minutes of run time and 50 per cent more suction compared with its predecessor. Plus, the cleaner is complete with a motorised pet tool, crevice tool and multi-surface tool for extra versatility.

Buy now

HoMedics pro physio massage gun: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(HoMedics)

Muscles feeling sore? This massage gun from HoMedics still has 23 per cent off in the post-Amazon Spring Sale. “If you really want a massage gun that means business (and are prepared to pay for it), this is the gadget for you,” our writer said in their review. “It has everything you’ll ever need from a massage gun, including a powerful motor that pulses at up to 3,000PPM (percussions per minute), a tilted handle to help reach every area, and attachments that move smoothly over skin without ever catching.”

Buy now

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Kindle ereader currently has 27 per cent off in this post-Amazon Spring Sale deal. Following an upgrade last year, the Kindle paperwhite topped our list of the best ereaders. “The screen size has shot up from 6in to 6.8in, with the same 300ppi resolution as the pricier oasis. The design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame (the basic Kindle display is recessed behind the frame),” our writer said. “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer version of E Ink system, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.” For something slightly cheaper, the Kindle 2022 release (was £84.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk) is currently reduced by 18 per cent.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen: Was £249, now £233, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance, volume controls on the earbuds themselves, and, just as importantly, better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. While they’ve gone up by £4 since the Spring Sale ended, they’re still discounted.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Featuring a tennis-ball-sized design, Amazon’s new Echo dot speaker has improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single, 1.73in speaker. With features including Alexa voice assistant, a handy timer function, an alarm clock, a radio and connectivity with smart home devices such as smart plugs and smart lights, it will streamline the tech in your home. You can save 45 per cent right now, with the deal ending on 11 April.

Buy now

This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £21, now £16.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Helping you to drift off more easily, this best-selling pillow spray from This Works is still on sale with 20 per cent off. Marrying a soothing blend of scents, such as lavender and camomile, to calm your body and mind before lights out, we featured this pillow spray in our round-up of the best. Our tester said they not only fell asleep more quickly but felt refreshed in the morning after using the spray as part of their night-time routine.

Buy now

Amazon Fire stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This deal on the Amazon Fire stick 4K is still live. This little dongle plugs into just about any TV or computer monitor, and then streams 4K movies and TV shows from all of the leading services, including Amazon’s own Prime Video, Now, YouTube, Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. The device comes with a remote with shortcut buttons to open your favourite apps with a single press, and there’s a button for summoning Alexa. You can then ask the virtual assistant to find a TV show, control media, or dim the lights for movie night. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the Fire stick lite (was £34.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk) is also reduced; it doesn’t come with 4k capabilities, but still offers the same streaming options.

Buy now

Flexispot electric height adjustable standing desk: Was £259.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A standing desk promises to take your working setup to new heights, and this Flexisport number is still discounted by 27 per cent. A very similar Flexispot model took the top spot in our guide to the best standing desks. Our tester praised the “excellent raise/lower mechanism and impressive range”, as well as the “easy assembly and the fact it can accommodate a variety of heights while staying stable”. We’re expecting similar great things from this electric desk too.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 pro, 128GB: Was £1,099, now £1,039, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking for a new iPhone? The latest and greatest iPhone 14 Pro is still discounted by £60, and it comes with one of the biggest design changes in recent memory – an expanding notch that turns into an interactive, dynamic island. “From great safety protections to dazzling visual features, at a time when many talk of incremental improvements or how phones have plateaued, the new pro handset is a real, chunky upgrade,” our writer said in their review. “It features a slick new software, much better cameras and, in Dynamic Island, the kind of genuine innovation I’ve come to expect from Apple.”

Buy now

Cosi Home heated throw: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can still save 40 per cent on Cosi Home’s electric blanket in this post-Amazon Spring Sale deal. Boasting nine heat settings and a nine-hour timer, the micro-fleece fabric promises to be warm and fluffy while the double-sided design is versatile enough for year-round use. Plus, its running costs are as low as 4p per hour, making it a cost-effective alternative to central heating. Large enough for two adults, the remote control and cable are fully detachable.

Buy now

Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones: Was £349.95, now £214.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Beats)

The Bluetooth headphones work with iOS and Android, and promise up to 22 hours of battery life per charge. Beats also claims the cans offer up to three hours of use after just 10 minutes of charging. With active noise cancelling, these headphones use microphones to monitor ambient sound, then play the opposite frequencies to create artificial silence – great for dialling out the drone of an aeroplane cabin. And they’re still reduced by almost 40 per cent.

Buy now

Lego bonsai tree: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Lego’s bonsai tree will help you unwind while you craft the botanical build, and it’s still discounted by more than 20 per cent. Bonsai trees are notoriously difficult to look after, so this brick model is the perfect alternative. It measures 18cm in height and it’s a great set to have on display. It’s customisable, so you can choose between green leaves or pink blossoms, switching up the hues with each change of the season.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell 2nd generation: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

You can secure your home for less, thanks to this post-Amazon Spring Sale deal, which is included as part of an impressive range of discounts on Ring doorbells. This model took the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells, with our writer noting that it’s “one of the best around”. “It has pretty much all of the whizzy features of the Ring doorbell 4,” but at “a more purse-friendly price”. The functions are customisable, meaning you can choose everything from the chime to how sensitive the motion detection is. Better still, our tester noted that it’s “an absolute breeze to install”.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab A7 lite: Was £149, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Here’s a good deal on a conveniently sized Android tablet from Samsung. The Galaxy tab A7 lite has an 8.7in display, which is a great size for browsing the web, checking social media, reading and watching videos. Available in grey or silver and measuring 8mm thick, the tablet also has 32GB of storage, wifi, an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP camera on the front.

Buy now

Lego Technic McLaren Senna racing sports collectable model car: Was £44.99, now £35.40, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Adult and kid petrolheads alike will love this Lego Technic buildable sports car. The authentic replica of McLaren’s supercar features signature graphics, colours and details, as well as a realistic V8 engine with moving pistons and dihedral doors that open “up and out” in the unmistakable style of the real McLaren car. Right now, you can still save 20 per cent on the model.

Buy now

Huawei Matebook D15 Windows 11 laptop: Was £749.99, now £464.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

You can still save a third on this Huawei laptop, post-Amazon Spring Sale. The Matebook D15 has a Full HD 15in display, runs Windows 11 and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state storage. This deal sees the price lowered by an impressive £285, making it a great buy for anyone in need of a well-priced everyday laptop with a good-sized screen and plenty of speedy storage.

Buy now

Tefal easyfry 9-in-1 air fryer oven: Was £219.99, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While this deal isn’t as good as it was during the Amazon Spring Sale, it’s still discounted by a healthy 28 per cent, Tefal’s easyfry air fryer oven is easily one of the best air fryer deals we’ve seen so far. Boasting nine functions and eight pre-loaded programs, including dehydrate, roast, bake, toast, boil and grill, the 11l appliance is an energy-efficient alternative to your usual oven. Plus, it comes with a host of accessories to streamline your culinary experience, from a drip tray and rotisserie fork to dehydrating racks and a grill plate.

Buy now

Toshiba 24in HD television with Alexa: Was £169, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

If you’re seeking a deal on a smaller television, look no further than this 24in model from Toshiba. It has gone up in price since the Spring Sale ended, but it’s still available with 18 per cent off. It has a 720px HD resolution display, Alexa built in, plus access to all of the Freeview TV channels (with a compatible aerial). There’s just a single HDMI port, but we still think this would make a great secondary TV for the kitchen, office or bedroom.

Buy now

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Revlon)

One of the most popular products during Amazon’s last Prime Day sale is still discounted. You can save nearly 40 per cent on Revlon’s viral Dyson airwrap dupe right now. In our review of the cult tool, our tester said: “Giving me a quick volume boost without the accompanying frizz, Revlon’s styler delivers just the right amount of oomph.” It also earned a spot in our round-up of hot brushes, where our writer praised its affordability and the volume it delivers, without getting too hot: “It’s a brilliant budget buy, despite being quite noisy, and is very easy to get to grips with.”

Buy now

Bondi Sands fragrance-free face SPF50+ sunscreen lotion: Was £12.99, now £5.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Bondi Sands)

This fragrance-free sunscreen lotion from popular SPF brand Bondi Sands is still reduced by a massive 59 per cent post-Amazon Spring Sale. It’s a bargain at just over £5, whether you’re shopping for summer holiday supplies or need to stock up on a daily skincare staple. The water-resistant formula is infused with skin-soothing aloe vera and vitamin E, and it provides broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection.

We included this SPF in our best sunscreen for sensitive skin review round-up, where our writer said the product “spreads easily over skin before settling as a subtle, smoothing veil”.

Buy now

Olapex no.4 bond maintenance shampoo with no.5 bond maintenance conditioner: Was £56, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Olaplex is a cult classic haircare brand, and this ongoing 21 per cent price reduction is continuing to pique our interest. The multi-buy pack includes a 250ml shampoo and matching conditioner designed to repair, strengthen and hydrate locks, complete with a £12 price cut. Considering that these beauty buys are a bit on the spenny side, this is a noticeable saving.

We included both products in our Olaplex review round-up, where our writer said after using no.4 bond maintenance shampoo their hair was “much more manageable”, while breakages “have been reduced.” They added that no.5 bond maintenance conditioner “not only hydrates your locks but it also repairs any broken bonds from the inside out.”

Buy now

Nespresso creatista plus coffee machine: Was £479.95, now £328.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Continue to enjoy 31 per cent off the Nespresso creatista plus, post-Amazon Spring Sale and enjoy barista-style coffee from the comfort of your home. This coffee and espresso machine has a three-second heat-up time, three programmable cup sizes, eight texture levels and 11 milk temperature settings, so you can create a coffee that’s perfect for you. Featuring a digital display that will guide you through different coffee recipes, there’s also an automatic steam wand to texturise your milk for the ultimate latte art and an auto clean function – so there’s minimal hassle after you’ve enjoyed a good cuppa. This appliance also includes a stainless steel milk jug, pop-out cup support, removable drip grid and tray and a tasting box of Nespresso capsules.

Buy now

When does Amazon’s Spring Sale end?

The Amazon Spring Sale ended at midnight on Wednesday 29 March but, as outlined above, there are still plenty of deals still live right now, though we have no idea how long they’ll remain discounted.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking for Prime Day intel? Read our guide on everything you need to know for 2023