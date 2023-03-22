Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has announced a pre-Prime Day shopping bonanza. Dubbed the Spring Sale, this is the third sale the online giant has hosted in the space of a year – and we couldn’t be more excited.

Spanning three days (yes, three), the seasonal sale will kick off at 6pm on Monday 27 March and Wednesday 29 March. Better still, unlike Amazon’s usual events, you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop the deals.

The perfect opportunity to snap up discounts across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, beauty and much, much more, you’ll be treated to deals from all our favourite brands, from Apple and Shark to Ninja, Lego, ghd and, of course, Amazon’s own-brand gadgets.

Amazon’s Spring Sale serves as the perfect warm-up to Prime Day 2023, which is set to be the retailer’s biggest year yet. To help you prepare ahead of time, we’ve answered all your questions here, from what it is to the best tips to secure a bargain. You’re welcome.

Read more: When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK?

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

Amazon’s Spring Sale will kick off at 6pm on Monday 27 March and conclude at midnight on Wednesday 29 March.

Spanning three days, the event is longer than the online giant’s annual 48-hour Prime Day sale. The official dates for this bonanza are yet to be announced but it typically takes place in mid-July.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Spring Sale is a three-day shopping bonanza that will see the online giant reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, Shark, Ninja, Cerave, ghd and more.

Unlike Prime Day, the Spring Sale is accessible to anyone with an Amazon account, meaning you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop the deals.

Read more: The Amazon Spring Sale household essential deals to expect

Best Amazon Spring Sale tips

We’ll be your savvy shopping experts in both the lead-up and throughout the Spring Sale, highlighting the best deals on everything from Fitbit watches and KitchenAid stand mixers to Nintendo Switch Consoles, Apple AirPods and air fryers, make sure you bookmark our dedicated guides.

Plus, we’ll even be running a liveblog across the three days, providing you with minute-by-minute updates on all the latest discounts and insider intel.

Aside from our help, we’d suggest making sure you’re as prepared as possible by adding the items you’re after to a wishlist ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease.

Best deals to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale

Giving us a taster of what’s to come, Amazon has confirmed that during the Spring Sale, there will be up to 40 per cent off a range of different categories.

There will be 35 per cent off alcohol, while beauty and gaming products will see a sizeable 40 per cent off discount. You’ll also be able to save 30 per cent on sportswear, home entertainment and larger appliances from the likes of Samsung and Hisense.

If electronics are your bag, there will be up to 35 per cent off smartphones from Google, Samsung, OnePlus and more.

From Apple iPads and iPhones to Shark cordless vacuums, ghd hair straighteners, Amazon’s own Echo dot smart speakers and Nintendo Switch OLED bundles, if previous Prime Days are anything to go for, we’re predicting mega price drops on big-ticket products during the Spring Sale.

