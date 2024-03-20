Amazon Spring Deal Days – live: Best discounts in the 2024 sale
From offers on beauty essentials to cordless vacuums, the six-day bargain bonanza is well underway
Whether you’re after a Kindle, robot vacuum or ghd hair tool, Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event has landed, with thousands of offers across beauty, tech, home appliances, garden furniture and much more.
Returning for its second year, the retailer’s spring sale is bigger than ever. Kicking off today (Wednesday 20 March) and lasting right through to 11:59pm on Monday 25 March, you’ve got six full days to shop the sale.
True to form, our IndyBest team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to sort the top deals from the duds. As well as keeping you updated in this blog, we’ve got dedicated guides spanning every category – consider these your cheat sheets for the event.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on your favourite moisturiser, snap up a Dyson airwrap alternative or invest in a new pair of headphones, follow along now for all the best deals. Happy shopping!
Read more: The best Amazon Spring Deal Days offers
The best deals on Amazon devices, from Fire sticks to Kindles
We’ve got good news for those looking to add an Alexa smart speaker or budget-friendly Fire tablet to their home – the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale has finally arrived. And some of the best deals to be had on Amazon’s own devices.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon has 42 per cent off the latest generation of its Fire TV Stick. Packing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Alexa voice control, a processor 25 per cent more powerful than its predecessor, and support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Amazon’s newest streaming stick gives you access to all of your favourite TV services like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.
Kindle paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £114.99, Amazon.co.uk
Calling all bookworms, you’re not going to want to miss this deal. Right now, there’s more than 20 per cent off the Kindle paperwhite. This model has a large 6.8in screen, 16GB of storage, up to 10 weeks of battery life and is also waterproof. Plus, it was dubbed a great all-rounder in our guide to the best Kindles.
Best deals on Amazon devices for Spring Deal Days 2024
Whether it’s a Kindle or an Echo, you can take top tech home for less right now
Amazon’s spring sale is here!
After weeks of speculation, last week Amazon confirmed its spring sale is returning for another year. Now, it’s officially kicked off with deals on everything from home appliances (air fryers, of course), garden furniture and beauty must-haves to laptops and TVs.
As always, we’ll be tracking the crème de la crème of Amazon Spring Deals Day offers here in our blog, as well as in our guides – you can find the best savings below.
Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale 2024 has begun
Consider this your cheat sheet for Amazon’s sale event