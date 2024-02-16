The air fryer deals we’re hoping to see in the next big Amazon sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The weather is slowly but surely getting warmer, seasonal Easter treats are filling the shelves, and Mother’s Day is just around the corner (don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to find the perfect gift). So, it’s safe to say we’re ready for spring. Also starting to ramp up anticipation ahead of the change of season is the possibility of an Amazon spring sale.

While Amazon is yet to announce whether it will be hosting another March sale (it’s only held one before, in 2023), we’re keeping our fingers crossed for another bargain bonanza on the horizon. During the shopping event last spring, we saw Amazon’s own brands, such as Ring, Kindle and Amazon smart speakers, slashed in price. The sale also provided the opportunity to save on beauty, big-ticket items such as mattresses, and trending home appliances, from leading brands such as Apple, Nespresso and Ninja.

With air fryers remaining one of the most sought-after appliances, savvy shoppers will be keeping an eye out for price cuts during any seasonal sales. Often lauded as being among the more cost-effective gadgets for your kitchen, air fryers can whip up crispy fried foods, bakes and more using little to no oil. They often pack a whole load of settings and features, too, which, naturally, bumps up the price, so they can be quite an investment.

Should another Amazon Spring Sale arrive next month, it could be your next chance to scoop up savings on your first foray into air fryers, or on an upgrade if you’ve outgrown your current model. Keep reading for everything we know about when the shopping event could be and the kinds of deals we’d expect to be included.

Read more: The best air fryer deals this month

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon hasn’t announced if there will be a spring sale this year but, if there is such a sale, we would expect it to fall around the same time as last year’s event. In 2023, the retailer held a sale that ran from 6pm on Monday 27 March right through to 11:59pm on Wednesday 29 March.

What kinds of deals on air fryers can we expect?

While we can’t say for certain what deals will be included in any future Amazon sales, we can get a good idea from looking back at offers from the retailer’s previous sale events.

(Amazon)

In the Amazon Spring Sale last year, we saw the Tower T17021 air fryer (was £69.99, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk) slashed in price by 30 per cent, taking the price down to £48.90. Elsewhere on the site, Ninja’s air fryers saw reductions, too. While the price has now fallen below the sale price last year, Ninja’s foodi max multi cooker was reduced by 25 per cent (was £249.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk).

Best air fryer deals to shop at Amazon now

Can’t wait to find out if a spring sale is on its way? We’ve rounded up the air fryer deals you can shop straight away.

Ninja air fryer max: Was £169.99, now £125.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Ninja is one of the leading brands when it comes to air fryers, so this deal immediately got our attention. Currently reduced by 26 per cent, the Ninja appliance has a roomy 5.2l capacity that should be suitable for larger households. It comes complete with six cooking functions, including those for roasting, reheating and dehydrating, while the max crisp function should speed up cooking times when you need dinner on the table fast.

Buy now

Proscenic T31 air fryer oven: Was £179, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Currently discounted by just shy of 30 per cent, this savvy air fryer oven from Proscenic comes IndyBest approved. In our review of the best air fryers, it was recommended for anyone with a smart home setup, as you can control it from afar using the app, which also comes with recipes and lets you set cooking timers. It comes with 12 settings, including that all-important air fryer function, but this oven can also roast, bake and dehydrate. Dubbed a “tech-lover’s dream” in our review, you can snap it up for less, with this discount at Amazon.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry dual zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This air fryer houses two drawers with different-sized capacities. Plus, these can be timed to finish cooking their contents at the same time, so it’s sure to make dinner preparation a little simpler. With a capacity big enough to cook for up to eight people at once, this is a wise choice for larger households, and it’ll whip up air-fried foods 40 per cent faster than a typical oven, according to the brand. Snap it up with this deal at Amazon, and you can pocket a £40 saving.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs XL family rapid air fryer, grill and multi-cooker: Was £165.99, now £78.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Russell Hobbs option landed a spot in our review of the best air fryers, where it was dubbed the best model for grilling. It can also bake, roast, sear, slow cook and even simply keep food warm. In our review, our tester noted it works similarly to the way a barbecue does, which meant they whipped up “burgers, chicken, kebabs, and even slow-cooking beef.” It has a 5.5l capacity, which, while not huge, was big enough to house six chicken breasts, according to our writer, who found the model gave speedier and crispier cooking results than a conventional oven.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on kitchen appliances and more, try the links below:

Become your own barista, with the best coffee machines, tried and tested