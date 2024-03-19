When is Amazon’s Spring Deal Days 2024 sale? What we know so far

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With evenings getting lighter, and Easter celebrations inching closer, Amazon is marking the arrival of warmer weather with its Spring Deal Days sale for 2024.

Returning for its second year, the online giant’s event will treat us to deals across all sections, from beauty and clothing to home appliances, laptops and TVs – and there’s just one day to go until it kicks off.

Whether you’re in the market for a new mattress, fancy a discounted coffee machine or could do with stocking up on dishwasher tablets, Amazon’s sale will offer the perfect opportunity to pick up products for less. As well as deals on Amazon’s own brands, the online giant has also been known to slash the prices of items from big-name brands such as Apple, Ring, Nespresso, Ninja and many more during its sales events.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the bargain bonanza, plus the best early Amazon deals we’re snapping up.

Read more: Amazon Spring Sale home appliance deals to know

What is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

The Amazon Spring Sale is a shopping event that first launched in 2023. Much like other Amazon sales, such as Prime Day, the Spring Sale sees savings across all sorts of shopping categories and brands.

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale and how long does it last?

The shopping event will be live from Wednesday 20 March 2024 until 23:59pm on Monday 25 March 2024, meaning there’s plenty of time to shop some of the best deals.

When was last year’s Amazon Spring Sale?

Last year’s Amazon Spring Sale ran from 6pm on Monday 27 March right through to 11:59pm on Wednesday 29 March.

The three-day event included savings such as an Amazon Kindle paperwhite (£159.99, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by £35, Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen (£219.08, Amazon.co.uk) sliced in price by £20, 31 per cent off a Nespresso creatista plus automatic pod coffee machine (£328.95, Amazon.co.uk), and many more.

What are the best deals at Amazon right now?

Naturally, here at IndyBest, we’re always keeping an eye out for the best deals at Amazon, and have rounded up a list of top savings to shop right now.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £499.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, this Shark model is currently discounted by a whopping £220. “If having a clean home fills you with joy, the Shark stratos will make you euphoric,” our reviewer said. “All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” It can also be converted into a handheld vacuum, making it ideal for use on staircases or inside your car. With a saving of 44 per cent, now’s the time to invest.

Buy now

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid multi cooker and air fryer: Was £249.99, now £148.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

Whip up a tasty dinner for less, with £100 off this Ninja speedi air fryer. First launched in 2023, it includes a 5.7l cooking pot and a cook and crisp tray and it can cater for four people at a time. The multi-cooker’s 10 functions cover everything from baking and roasting to searing, steaming, grilling and air frying. We included four Ninja models in our best air fryers guide, so this brand has the IndyBest seal of approval, too.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro wireless earphones: Was £219, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Listen up, because you can currently save £60 on Samsung Galaxy wireless earphones at Amazon. The Bluetooth buds come complete with active noise cancelling, up to 18 hours of battery life with the charging case and they’re sweat and water-resistant, too. Plus, you can choose between graphite, white and purple, with all picks on offer right now. In case you need any further persuasion, our tech expert described this exact pair as providing “superior sound”.

Buy now

Oral-B pro series 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £63.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Clean up with 36 per cent off an Oral-B electric toothbrush, thanks to this sparkling Amazon saving. The pro series 3 has three cleaning modes and a timer, including help with achieving the correct amount of gum pressure for optimum oral health. Plus, it also comes in a selection of colours, including pink, black and white, and you’ll get a free tube of whitening toothpaste with this discounted buy, too.

Buy now

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’re big fans of this viral Maybelline sky high mascara, with our assistant ecommerce editor sharing: “Maybelline’s sky high mascara transformed my short, stubborn lashes,” in her rave review. “My eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and, most impressively, stayed that way all day,” she added. With a saving of 35 per cent, it now seems even more tempting.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £499, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

With a huge discount of £120, the 2022 iPad is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell and Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): Was £189.98, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Ring video doorbell landed the top spot in our review of the best, so, if you’re looking for a smarter home security system for less, this gadget comes IndyBest tried, tested and very much approved. Features include night vision, and the option to speak to and listen to visitors. Included in the deal is the Amazon Echo show 5, a smart speaker that enables you to set alarms, play music and, importantly, it’s also compatible with video doorbell. Right now, you can get both devices with more than £50 sliced off the overall bundle price.

Buy now

