What to get in Amazon's end of summer sale plus today's back to school deals
Whether it’s a new laptop or a discount on uniform, we’ve got you covered
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 to air fryers, or bringing you with the very best deals on mattresses, iPads, TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.
Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, a host of big-name brands and online retailers are offering seriously impressive savings, including Amazon. The online giant is hosting a huge end of summer sale, where you’ll find discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to back to school essentials, beauty products and more.
But, while some offers will last the duration of the event – it ends on 3 September – Amazon will also be launching “lightning deals” and “deals of the day”, which are only available for a limited time and while stocks last. So, you’ll need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out. Which is where we come in. From Shark vacuums to IPL machines, we’re on the hunt for the top deals from Amazon today.
Whether you’re looking for a new SIM-only contract, a whopping offer on an iPhone 12 or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered in our deals live blog. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!
Good morning and happy Friday! You’ve made it to the end of the week and the bank holiday is very nearly here.
You might be excited about the three day weekend because it means one fewer days at work next week, but it’s also good news for those looking to bag a bargain because brands and retailers have launched their end of summer sales to coincide with your time off.
We’re here today to bring you the best deals as and when we spot them. Without further ado, let’s go shopping.
PSA: Prosecco is on sale for £4.99
If you’ve got bank holiday boozing on your mind, Morrisons has come to the rescue! It’s offering a whopping discount across its alcohol offering.
Sorso prosecco: Was £6, now £4.99, Morrisons.com
Hosting a bottomless brunch at home? You’re in luck because we’ve just seen that Morrisons has reduced the price of this prosecco to under £5.
Captain Morgan original spiced rum, 1l: Was £20.50, now £15.99, Morrisons.com
If you’re partial to a rum and coke, you’ll be glad to know this 1l bottle of Captain Morgan has been reduced to just £15.99.
The TikTok famous Revlon one-step volumizer is just £37
Revlon pro collection one step dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk
After becoming a TikTok-famous tool thanks to giving users bouncy locks, here at IndyBest we had to put it to the test to see what all the fuss was about. Low and behold, it came out top in our review of the best hot brushes.
The heat and styling was spot on, and as for its power, it was strong from the moment it was turned on, with hot air “flowing right to the root thanks to its ionic technology, which helps dry, detangle and style your locks”. The settings, meanwhile, were simple and easy to use, “with one click to start and a second click for more power”.
The grip meant the tool was comfortable to use, while the extra nozzle at the end of the brush means you can hold it in place without burning your fingers. Now it’s just £37.99, it really is the best time to invest.
Holly Willoughby’s dress is in the La Redoute summer sale
While Holly Willoughby is currently on her summer break from presenting This Morning, it doesn’t mean we’ll stop tracking down her outfits!
La Redoute floral print mini dress: Was £52, now £36.50, Laredoute.co.uk
This is the exact dress that Holly wore to present the show back in April. It’s a pretty floral number, with a bold print and fit and flare silhouette. It features a belt to perfectly accentuate the waist, while the frills and print add a touch of femininity – an ideal piece to wear through bare-legged in spring and summer, but with tights and boots in the colder months.
Modibodi discount code just for our readers
Modibodi is known for its period products, including activewear and underwear. And it’s currently offering IndyBest readers £10 off all orders over £70 with our exclusive discount code.
In our review of the best period pants, our writer praised the Modibodi sensual hi-waist bikini (£24, Modibodi.co.uk) writing that “even after wearing overnight and on heavy flow days, we were left feeling dry, thanks to the breathable Modifier Technology and merino wool in the lining, which fights bacteria, smells and stains”.
Pay less for home security with cheap Ring doorbell
Ring video doorbell pro: Was £188, now £129, Amazon.co.uk
If home security is a priority for you, snap up this Amazon deal on the Ring video doorbell pro, which is a great investment for those who want to see who is at their door, whether you’re upstairs or in another country.
The Pro version for the Ring doorbell has high-quality 1080p HD video and comes in a slim design. This bundle also contains a Chime (first generation) so you’ll be able to hear alerts and notifications around your home. It is easily set it up by plugging it into a standard power socket and connecting via wifi, and you can choose from a variety of chime tones.
Exclusive 15% saving on Eve Sleep pillows
We’re all about bringing you exclusive deals and discounts, which is why our team has managed to secure you 15 per cent off pillows at Eve Sleep using the discounts code “INDYCEVEGJTN15”.
In our review of the best pillows, our writer said the Eve memory foam pillow (£45, Evesleep.co.uk) is a “supportive, low profile pillow that’s excellent for hot weather” and suits all types of sleepers.
“It is on the firmer side, but doesn’t feel uncomfortably hard, and is just the right size for a standard pillowcase – although we really liked the jersey knit case it came in.” And luckily for you, you can get 15 per cent off now with “INDYCEVEGJTN15”.
Don’t miss out on this TV deal in Currys bank holiday sale
The retailer launched its sale last Friday, so if you’ve got your eye on a new TV, we’ve found the one for you.
Samsung QE65QN85AATXXU 65in TV: Was £2,199, now £1,799, Currys.co.uk
This smart QLED TV comes equipped with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as a quantum 4K processor, which automatically adjusts the brightness and upscales everything you’re watching, no matter the original source. With a £400 saving, it’s seriously good value and will prove a wise investment for boxset bingers and gamers alike.
For the best TV deals this month, read our guide below:
Time for a telly upgrade? These are the best TV deals we’ve found this August
The best TV deals in August in the UK for 4K, OLED, QLED and HDR smart TVs including discounts on Sony and Samsung from Amazon, John Lewis and more
This SodaStream bundle is too good to miss
If you’re partial to a fizzy drink but are concerned about the waste you’re creating, allow us to introduce you to Eighties favourite, SodaStream – the go-to soda making machine. And it’s currently on sale.
SodaStream spirit hydration pack: Was £132.96, now £79.99, Sodastream.co.uk
For an easy-to-use machine that has a compact design, and doesn’t cost a fortune, it’s got to be the SodaStream. Simply put the reusable plastic bottles into the machine’s locking system and press down for sparkling water – the number of pumps gives you a different level of fizz intensity.
This bundle comes with a carbonating cylinder, one 1l bottle, two 500ml bottles and two soda press flavours – all for just £79.99. An absolute no-brainer if you want to reduce your single-use plastic consumption.
