Another Prime Day? Already? You better believe it. Amazon has just announced it will be hosting another deals extravaganza, and you’ll soon be able to get a discount on all your favourite Apple devices – earlier than ever before.

Officially called the Amazon Spring Sale, the 54-hour Prime Day-style event comes just five months after the online giant’s last deals bonanza in October, and four months before the original Prime Day slot is likely to take place in July, meaning there could very well be three Prime Day-style events each year going forward.

And considering that Apple is basically allergic to a discount (until the arrival of Black Friday, of course), the prospect of a new Amazon Spring Sale event, which occurs earlier in the year, is sweet, sweet music to our ears.

You’re going to be able to get your hands on cheap AirPods, Apple Watches, iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more. Of course, it’s not just Apple deals you’re going to be able to sink your teeth into during the Amazon Spring Sale. Other tech products, such as Bluetooth speakers, laptops and TVs are also likely to go on sale, as well as home appliances, including air fryers.

So, get your wish lists ready. Here is everything you need to know about the Amazon Spring Sale event and what Apple deals you can expect to see.

When will Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals start?

Amazon’s 2023 Spring Sale will kick off at 6pm on Monday 27 March BST. It’s the first time Amazon has hosted a Prime Day-style event in the month of March, and one of the very few times it’s decided to kick off a sales event on a Monday evening.

The deals extravaganza will then end at midnight on 29 March, meaning you get an extra six hours of deal hunting compared with other Prime Day sales. Apple deals should go live at 6pm on the dot, and we’ll be rounding up the best ones right here on this page.

What to expect from Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals in 2023

While we won’t know what Apple deals will be available until the Amazon Spring Sale officially starts, previous discount events, including the Prime Early Access Sale and last year’s Black Friday, can give us a good indicator.

During the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, Amazon discounted a bunch of Apple’s last-generation gadgets, including the Apple Watch Series 7, which was reduced by £100 and the iPhone 13 Pro, which saw an £80 discount.

The best Apple deals at Amazon, however, could be found in November when the retailer launched its Black Friday sale. We saw the second-generation AirPods Pro get its first ever discount. While it was only a modest £20, the AirPods Pro 2 have never dropped that low since.

We also saw the all-new 2022 iPad Air get its first ever discount, and it was a pretty hefty one, seeing Amazon slice £100 off the asking price. And the company also discounted the price of the 13in Apple MacBook pro M2 by almost £150.

We’re expecting to see all of the devices above get a discount, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 (considering it’s already on sale at Amazon), and, if we’re lucky, the 2023 iPhone 14 and the new 2023 MacBook Pros, too.

How to get the best Apple deals in the Amazon Spring Sale?

There’s only one place you need to be during the Amazon Spring Sale if you want to get the best Apple deals, and that’s right here on this page. Bookmark it now, as we’ll be updating it throughout the event. It will be your one-stop shop for all the best deals on iPads, AirPods and more.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon reportedly changes prices 2.5 million times a day, including the RRP. The worst thing that could happen is thinking you’ve found a good Spring Sale deal, only to realise the discount wasn’t as great as Amazon made it out to be, so make sure to check competitor prices elsewhere.

