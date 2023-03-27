Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and Amazon is busy slashing prices and launching Apple-shaped discounts into the stratosphere. Spring has arrived, and with it, Amazon’s first ever spring sale event, which lasts a whopping three days from today.

The Amazon Spring Sale acts as the first deals bonanza in the calendar year, and for Apple fans looking for their first opportunity to pick up a new gadget at a cut-rate price, this is it. And better yet, you don’t even need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take part in the deals.

For those familiar with Apple, you’ll know that its rare to find a discount on its much-coveted products, but we’re already seeing deals on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more.

Of course, it’s not just Apple deals that shoppers can sink their teeth into during the Amazon Spring Sale. Other tech products, such as Bluetooth speakers, laptops and TVs are also on sale right now, as well as home and kitchen appliances, including air fryers.

To save you the hassle, we’re constantly combing through the Amazon website to find you the best Apple deals available, and rounding them up right here on this page. No duds allowed.

The best Apple deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 128GB: Was £1,099, now £1,039, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Looking for a new iPhone? The latest and greatest iPhone 14 Pro is currently discounted by £60 in Amazon’s Spring Sale, and it comes with one of the biggest design changes in recent memory – an expanding notch that turns into an interactive, dynamic island.

“From great safety protections to dazzling visual features, at a time when many talk of incremental improvements or how phones have plateaued, the new pro handset is a real, chunky upgrade,” our writer said in their review. “It features a slick new software, much better cameras and, in Dynamic Island, the kind of genuine innovation I’ve come to expect from Apple.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance, volume controls on the earbuds themselves, and, just as importantly, better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen on the pro-level earbuds.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 10.2in, 2021, 64GB: Was £369, now £334.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Apple’s common-or-garden iPad from 2021 is currently discounted by a modest 9 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale. It features a vivid 10.2in Retina display with true tone tech, so it reacts to the lighting in your room or outside, and is powered by the A13 bionic chip with Apple’s neural engine. It also has an 8MP lens on the rear and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with centre stage, so everyone can fit in the frame on your FaceTime calls.

Buy now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm, GPS: Was £449, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

While this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen the Apple Watch Series 8 – Amazon discounted the price to just £369 last month – it’s still a pretty good saving. The Apple Watch Series 8 is touted to be Apple’s most powerful smartwatch yet. It features temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep-monitoring, as well as all the health monitoring features that we’ve come to expect over the years. “The deal-clincher, however, is the always-on display. Once you’re used to the convenience of seeing the screen without raising your wrist or tapping the screen, it’s very hard to go back to a Watch without it,” our tester said in their review.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Pro M2, 13in, 2022: Was £1,549, now £1,397.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Save 10 per cent on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Pro with the super-fast M2 chip, with Amazon discounting the laptop by over £150. When we reviewed it last year, our writer said that “if you’re a pro user, aspire to be, or just want to run lots of programs without your computer breaking a sweat, then the classic design, the superbly fast performance and that touch bar may see you rushing for this new, yet familiar, 13in MacBook pro”.

Buy now

Apple Watch ultra: Was £849, now £819, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed for extreme sports fanatics and is the latest and greatest smartwatch from the company. It has double the battery life of other Apple Watches and features a bigger screen. It’s also the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity as default.

Our tech critic reviewed it late last year and had plenty of praise for the new smartwatch. “The new Apple Watch ultra is big and powerful, offering fast performance,” they said. “It does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater.”

Buy now

When will Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals start?

Amazon’s 2023 Spring Sale kicked off at 6pm on Monday 27 March BST. It’s the first time Amazon has hosted a Prime Day-style event in the month of March, and one of the very few times it’s decided to host a sales event on a Monday evening.

The deals extravaganza will then end at midnight on 29 March, meaning you get an extra six hours of deal hunting compared with other Prime Day sales. Apple deals should go live at 6pm on the dot, and we’ll be rounding up the best ones right here on this page. You, of course, don’t need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take part.

How to get the best Apple deals in the Amazon Spring Sale?

There’s only one place you need to be during the Amazon Spring Sale if you want to get the best Apple deals, and that’s right here on this page. Bookmark it now and keep coming back over the next three days, as we’ll be updating it throughout the event. It will be your one-stop shop for all the best deals on iPads, AirPods and more.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon reportedly changes prices 2.5 million times a day, including the RRP. The worst thing that could happen is thinking you’ve found a good Spring Sale deal, only to realise the discount wasn’t as great as Amazon made it out to be, so make sure to check competitor prices elsewhere.

