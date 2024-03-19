Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s next sale is official. The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale will kick off on 20 March and run until Monday 25 March, ushering in discounts on everything from Apple iPhones and MacBooks to beauty, fashion and home appliances.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t have to be a Prime member to save in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, and we’re hoping to see savings on Apple’s entire product line-up, including AirPods, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks.

It’s already been a pretty smashing start to the year for those hunting down some juicy Apple deals at Amazon, with the retail giant discounting the AirPods Pro and the newest, 10th-generation iPad to their lowest price.

Ahead of the sale going live tomorrow, we’ve started rounding up the best early Apple discounts to shop at Amazon right now, as well as our predictions for upcoming offers this spring.

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in 2024 and how long will it last?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event is confirmed to go live on Wednesday 20 March and will run until 11:59pm on Monday 25 March.

This is Amazon’s second spring sale event (the first launched in 2023), and, if last year was anything to go by, we can expect to see hundreds of thousands of deals across everything from electric toothbrushes and wireless headphones to clothing, air fryers, garden furniture and more.

What kinds of deals on Apple products can we expect in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

Apple rarely takes part in major sales but we’re hoping Amazon will discount some of the tech giant’s most popular products. Last year, the retailer slashed the price of the iPhone 13, 8th-generation iPad, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, and even the (then latest) Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Best early Apple deals in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have plummeted under £200. The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. They were updated with new features in September.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £499, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a huge discount of £120, the 2022 iPad is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 15: Was £799, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save £100 on the latest and greatest common or garden iPhone 15 at Amazon right now. “The new iPhone is slick, fast and effective, and the new, brighter screen here looks very good, especially with the brilliant dynamic island,” our writer said in their review. “The cameras are a very big update this year, delivering sensational images with zero effort. This is a much more extensive upgrade compared with the one from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14. If you don’t need the extra camera found on the Pro, this is the ultimate all-round smartphone.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook air, M2, 2023, 256GB SSD: Was £1,399, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It might be less than a year old, but Apple’s 15in MacBook air with the M2 chip has already had a sizeable 21 per cent sliced off its price at Amazon. “Apple’s MacBook air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities,” our writer said in their review. “Performance is similar to the 13.6in MacBook air, that is, the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

Buy now

Apple Watch series 9, GPS: Was £399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s latest and greatest Apple Watch has just been discounted by £50 at Amazon. Named best smartwatch in our guide to the best smartwatches, in our standalone review, our writer said: “The latest Apple Watch looks like last year’s but is definitely a different and more capable device. It’s worth the upgrade for the double-tap feature alone, but there’s also precision finding for iPhone, the simplicity and security of some Siri actions being handled entirely on-device, and the brighter display.”

Buy now

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s AirTag won a spot in our review of the best key finders. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear The current discount takes the AirTags to their lowest price in almost two years, there’s never been a better time to grab a pack. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” our writer said in their review. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus, in our eyes.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air laptop M1 chip, 2020: Was £999, now £820, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

Here’s an 18 per cent saving on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air. Touted as having all-day battery life (up to 18 hours, depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

Buy now

Apple AirPods 2nd gen with wired charging case: Was £129, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

While the AirPods 2 have been superseded by the AirPods 3, the second-generation model still packs a punch, though they forgo the active noise cancellation found on the AirPods Pro. They’ve dropped to their lowest price at Amazon. Our writer noted in their review that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding that “the design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds”.

Buy now

Apple iPad pro, 2022, 11in, 128GB: Was £899, now £824.98, Amazon.co.uk

(John Lewis )

The fourth-generation iPad pro launched in 2022. It comes in two sizes, but it’s the 11in model that’s currently discounted by £74. A small amount, yes, but considering it’s the newest model, the saving is pretty good.

“The large iPad pro is especially brilliant (literally, thanks to the mini LED backlighting that brightens everything) and has a super-fast processor that handles everything you throw at it with ease,” our writer said in their review. “Not everybody needs all this power, though the speedy performance benefits everything the tablet does. If you really want the best tablet around, it’s the iPad pro.”

Buy now

