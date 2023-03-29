Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Air fryers are the hottest kitchen commodity right now, and thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale, which will run until midnight tonight, you can get some of the best air fryer deals on amazon for cheaper than usual.

During the exciting shopping event, the online retailer is slashing prices across all shopping categories, covering household essentials, home appliances, tech, laptops, TVs and more.

Read more: Follow our liveblog for the latest deals

Whether you’re in the market for a new mattress, fancy stocking up on dishwasher tablets or need a new vacuum cleaner, the Spring Sale is the perfect time to save some cash, including on an air fryer.

The energy-saving device cooks food quickly by using hot air. The gadget also requires far less oil when cooking, compared with a standard oven, so it’s seen as a healthier option too.

They aren’t always that affordable though, so, should you be tempted to test your culinary skills by trying a different way of cooking, these are the best air fryer deals in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Best air fryer deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023

Tefal ActiFry advance snacking FZ729840 health air fryer: Was £199.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With enough space to rustle up recipes for up to six people, Tefal’s Actifry air fryer is now exactly half price. Said to do so much more than just fry, everything from curry and casseroles to paella have been recommended as recipes to try. And perhaps the most appealing feature is the moving paddle which means it won’t matter if you forget to shake your chips mid-way through, as the paddle will have done it for you.

Buy now

Tower T17039 Xpress pro 5-in-1 digital air fryer oven: Was £119.99, now £84.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Tower’s xpress air fryer has been billed by the brand for cooking much faster than an oven, while also saving you up to 70 per cent on energy costs. Boasting five different cooking functions including a rotisserie option – should the mood to cook an entire rotisserie chicken in under an hour strike you – it features a 60-minute timer and will switch off automatically after roasting, baking and more. When we reviewed the model, our tester praised it for being “straightforward to use” after cooking “pleasingly golden” chips using just a few tablespoons of oil.

Buy now

Tower T17099 eco dual drawer air fryer: Was £159.99, now £113.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bound to be brilliantly versatile when it comes to rustling up meals with various different elements, this dual fryer boasts two cooking sections of different sizes which can be used simultaneously. Together, these cooking sections will be able to house a whopping eight portions of food, naturally lending this model to cooking for bigger households and whipping up larger batches for the week. Handy cooking pre-sets for everything from steak and sausages to pie and cake will also take away some of the guesswork.

Buy now

Instant vortex 4-in-1 digital air fryer: Was £99.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Instant Pot first became popular thanks to its electric cooker. Since then it has launched a fair few air fryers, including this 4-in-1 option which, owing to the Amazon Spring Sale, is discounted by 25 per cent. Like so many air fryers these days, this is a multi-purpose gadget meaning it can fry, roast, bake and even, rather conveniently, reheat yesterday’s leftovers.In our review of Instant Pot’s air fryer, our tester praised its touchscreen for being easy to use, and for the appliance being both quiet and easy to clean. They also noted how the “relatively generous capacity” ensured it was spacious enough for family meals, while also being “perfect for smaller kitchens”.

Buy now

Instant vortex plus versazone: Was £219.99, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Air fryers with two drawers are all the rage right now. This Instant vortex air fryer plus versazone currently has 26 per cent off, and can bake, roast, grill, reheat, air fry or dehydrate, as well as synchronise cooking times between the baskets, so they finish cooking at the same time.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, we have tested the older, one-drawer model four-in-one air fryer from 2021, calling it “quiet and easy to clean”, appreciating the “little details like the back spacer to ensure it didn’t overheat”.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max 15-in-1 smartLid multi-cooker 7.5l: Was £319.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While technically a multi-cooker, this versatile appliance from leading brand Ninja boasts a whopping 15 cooking abilities spanning pressure cooking, baking, steaming and that all important air frying – which is why it lands itself in our list, complete with a 22 per cent discount during the Amazon Spring Sale. While we haven’t tested the foodie max before, it seems there’s not much it can’t do, from searing and sautéing to making yoghurt. As for the all-important air fryer mode, you’ll be able to cut the amount of cooking fat you need by up to 75 per cent, while cooking six portions at a time should be easy, owing to its roomy 7.5l capacity.

Buy now

Ultenic K10 smart air fryer, 5l: Was £119,99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While we haven’t tested the Ultenic K10, it does look like it has a lot to offer for less than £100. Not only does it claim to help you cook your food faster – saving you 80 per cent less energy in the process – but it also aims to reduce your food’s oil content by up to 90 per cent, preserving more nutrients in your food. You can even sync it to your phone via Bluetooth and control it through voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant. Plus, the 5l capacity means it should be able to cater for up to five people, or a whole roast chicken for a faster and easier way to make a traditional Sunday lunch.

Buy now

Cuisinart air fryer mini oven: Was £250, now £187.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This mini oven style air fryer claims to heat up and be ready to use in just 90 seconds and now with over 20 per cent off there really is no hanging around. It features six temperature settings and will do more than just fry, with roasting, baking, grilling and even keeping food warm within its repertoire. Perfect for family dinner times and larger options, it houses two shelves, a frying basket roomy enough to prepare four portions of food and has enough space to cook everything from a 12in pizza to an entire roast chicken.

Buy now

Swan 4l air fryer: Was £59.99, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As far as air fryer models go, this 1,400W option from Swan was already relatively purse-friendly even prior to the Amazon Spring Sale discount, which has seen the price drop by an extra three per cent. It boasts a 4l capacity which, while not overly capacious when compared to some of the mammoth options out there, could certainly be roomy enough for family mealtimes. Versatile too, it can roast, grill and bake and helpfully features a non-stick coating and a pan which can be removed to make life easier when it comes to cleaning.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs 27160 satisfry medium digital air fryer: Was £94.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It might be a small discount, but right now you can enjoy 11 per cent off this nifty air fryer from Russell Hobbs, which features 10 preset food programs, ensuring you can cook everything from French fries to fried chicken with complete ease. With a 4l capacity, it’s a sizeable appliance to fit up to 800g of chips, if you fancy frying them in a healthier manner.

Buy now

Proscenic T21 air fryer, 5.5l: Was £99, now £83, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Best known for its fleet of robot vacuum cleaners, home appliances brand Proscenic has now ventured into the air fryer market. The T21 works like a mini fan oven – there’s a heating element inside and a fan that helps to rapidly distribute the heat – but what makes it really special is its ability to connect to an Amazon Alexa device via an app on your phone. In theory, this will allow you to create cooking schedules, adjust, monitor and control the cooking process without even being in the kitchen. A possible gamechanger for busy parents, gym-goers and hard-workers alike.

Buy now

Ninja foodi MAX PRO health grill, flat plate and air fryer: Was £299.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Ninja foodi max health grill and air fryer goes one step further than the average air fryer and includes a grill to quickly cook everything your usual cooking appliances would take care of. During Amazon’s Spring Sale it’s reduced by 23 per cent. Our reviewer admitted that “it does take up quite a lot of room when it is out on display”, but they “were really impressed by the grill”, and added that “the air fryer is equally top-notch”.

Buy now

Reusable silicone air fryer liners: Was £8.99, now £7.64, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Stop your air fryer from getting greasy with this deal on a pair of silicone air fryer liners that every air fryer artiste needs to have in their arsenal. The manufacturer claims the design of the liners heats food more evenly, preventing food from burning. Working as a substitute to disposable paper, they’re designed specifically for the Ninja foodi dualzone models, but should fit in any 8QT air fryer.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £48.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With 30 per cent off, this Tower model is a great way to introduce an air fryer to your kitchen. Using Vortx air-frying technology, the device rapidly circulates hot air and claims to cook food 30 per cent faster than your usual oven. You can fry, roast, grill and bake in this appliance, too, ensuring a variety of meals can be made using just one machine.

Buy now

Tefal easyfry XXL 2-in-1 digital air fryer and grill: Was £179.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Quite a neat item considering its capacity is 6.5l, Tefal’s first two-in-one air fryer and grill is reduced by 34 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Its handy Flexcook divider and intelligent synchronisation feature mean you can create two smaller zones to cook an entire meal in one go. With unique “extra crisp” air circulation technology, you might be converted from using your conventional oven entirely.

Buy now

Cosori air fryer with 100 recipes cookbook: Was £119.99, now £87.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This mid-priced air fryer from Cosori is easy to use, thanks to its preset menu function and touchscreen, allowing you to quickly cook meals and monitor your food’s progress. With a sizeable 5.5l square basket, you can cook for up to six people and the gadget even fits an entire roast chicken, should you be hosting Sunday dinner for the family. Enjoy 27 per cent off in Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Buy now

Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 electric multi cooker: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In our review of a similar model, our tested said Instant Pot “gets the job done, plain and simple”, so you’re in safe hands, should you have your eye on this slightly more upgraded machine. Being a multicooker, with all the additional functions, securing 20 per cent off in Amazon’s Spring Sale is a pretty good deal – plus the EvenCrisp air flow technology gives your dishes the crunch of deep-frying, while its 7.6l capacity makes it perfect when hosting guests.

Buy now

Tefal easyfry 9-in-1 air fryer oven: Was £219.99, now £126.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If Tefal’s two-in-one air fryer caught your eye but was slightly small or you wish it did a little more, then the easyfry nine-in-one model is most certainly for you. Incredibly versatile, it has nine cooking models and an 11l capacity to make cooking for more people an easy task. Choose from frying chicken to roasting potatoes to grilling steaks and more, this appliance also comes with a rotisserie fork, drip tray, fries basket, two dehydrating racks and a grill plate, so you have all the necessary accessories to help you cook like a pro. With a whopping 42 per cent off this air fryer, it’s a steal this Spring Sale.

Buy now

Lakeland digital display air fryer: Was £109.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Why not get into the swing of healthier cooking with this air fryer from Lakeland? Reduced by almost 50 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale, this small but mighty machine can cook up to 500g of chips, as well as a range of other meals, including fish and steak, and it can even bake cupcakes. Featuring eight preset options and digital touchscreen controls, this versatile appliance could kickstart a more efficient kitchen experience for you in no time.

Buy now

Breville halo rotisserie air fryer: Was £169.99, now £140.96, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You’ve probably heard of the expression ‘enough food to feed an army’, and it’s one that’s likely to spring to mind when using this air fryer from Breville. The 10l digital air fryer oven can bake, cook rotisserie-style dishes, dehydrate and more. With manual settings plus an adjustable time and temperature function, you can assume total control of the kitchen with this machine. Boasting a 2,000W power rating for rapid heating up to 200C, you can feed the whole family (and more) with its large capacity and trio of cooking surfaces (allowing you to cook multiple foods at the same time). It also comes with three air-flow racks, a 3.2l mesh basket, a rotisserie spit and a handling fork, so you can feel like a pro come dinner time.

Buy now

Philips essential air fryer: Was £149.99, now £98.91, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by 34 per cent, this Philips essential air fryer features rapid air technology, so you can enjoy your favourite fried foods with fewer calories. The seven preset programs on the touchscreen allow you to quickly and easily cook a variety of things, from frozen snacks to fish to fries – all from the touch of a button. The ‘keep warm’ function allows you to have time on your side for up to 30 minutes, which is ideal when cooking for friends or family (there’s a 1.2kg-capacity basket and a 6.2l pan, meaning your guests certainly won’t go hungry). If you’re not so confident in the kitchen, the NutriU app offers hundreds of air fryer recipes to try.

Buy now

Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If none of the above have taken your fancy, perhaps this 5.7l appliance will. You can make everything from juicy chicken wings to garlic potato wedges, and even reheat your meals with ease (and in faster time than the oven). The six-in-one air fryer can bake, roast, grill, dehydrate and reheat, plus it also features built in air-filters that promise to remove odours during and after cooking. Owing to the smart dial control and digital pre-set buttons, we think this will be seemingly easy to use. Better still, it’s reduced by 33 per cent.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

From efficient cooking appliances to cleaning ones, these are the best robot vacuums on the market