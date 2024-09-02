Best Aldi Specialbuys, from scented candles to clothes airers

Support truly

Aldi is renowned for its Specialbuys range. Affordable and sometimes quite random, the supermarket’s middle aisle has been known to house a real mishmash of products, from beauty buys (frequently likened to big-ticket cult favorites), clothing, air fryers, garden furniture and more.

If this is your first rodeo with Aldi’s Specialbuys, there are a few things you need to know. First, new Specialbuys land in stores every Sunday and Thursday, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. While popular products don’t hang around for long, we’ve seen sought after Specialbuys make a comeback year after year, back by popular demand (see it’s hanging egg chair and a four-person hot tub).

Plus, while browsing the range, do keep in mind that it’s now an in-store only affair, (the supermarket stopped stocking its products online in July 2023). You’ll want to get down to your local store sharpish, should you want to get first dibs on the drop before the crowds get to them. Here, we’ve shared some of the latest Aldi Specialbuys and what we anticipate to be some of the most popular drops to look for.

Belavi stainless steel bird feeder: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Looking to encourage wildlife into your outdoor space? Hang this bird feeder in your garden to provide food for our feathered friends (which is especially important in winter). Keep in mind the feed will need to be bought separately.

Workwear Pro softshell jacket: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

For those tackling home improvement, head to the middle aisle for tools and workwear. Case in point, this jacket is said to offer versatility and easy movement, owing to a stretchy and breathable fabric. Wind-resistant and water-repellent, it should defend against the elements. The jacket is available in black or grey, and sizes medium to XXL.

Avenue adults’ Avenue lined clogs: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Lined for warmth, these clogs (a la Crocs) look as cosy as they are comfortable. Available in Aldi stores now, choose pink or beige in sizes four to seven, or black or grey in sizes seven to 11. Even better? The whole family can don the look, owing to Aldi selling kids sizes too.

Purewick home sanctuary candle: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

This week, candle-lovers should make a beeline for the middle aisle, where Aldi will be selling three scented candles. Named lounge, bathe and sleep they sound ideal for lighting before bed or while soaking in the tub and, with each candle, you’ll be treated to 38 hours of burn time.

Hotel Collection nostalgic reed diffuser: £4.49, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi has been hailed for affordable home fragrances (think alternatives to Jo Malone candles). Now, you can refresh your home fragrance for less than £5. Billed for filling your home with luxurious fragrance for up to eight weeks, the scents span sunkissed skin, summer picnic and coffee date.

Addis 3 tier airer: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

A clothes airer is, for many, an essential when it comes to getting the laundry done. And, true to form, Aldi, is selling a three-tier design for less than £10. Featuring easy glide feet and 16m of drying space, its folding design will be convenient if you’re short on space.

Addis spray mop: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

While many spray mops will cost more than three times as much, Aldi’s Addis spray mop is less than £7. Making lighter work of cleaning hard floors, bathroom tiles and shower screens it features reusable, machine washable microfiber mop heads that mean you can do away with a bucket as you clean.

Ambiano window vacuum cleaner: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

A window vacuum cleaner could be the household essential you never knew you needed. Said to clean everything from condensation to small spills from tiles, mirrors and glass, the waterproof tool cleans for 40 minutes and comes with everything you need, including a rechargeable battery.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday mornings.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

In the rare case some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. Since July 2023, Aldi only sells its Specialbuys in its stores, as opposed to online.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out extremely quickly. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

