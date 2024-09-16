Best Aldi Specialbuys this week, from Bluey chairs to collagen lip oil

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Aldi is renowned for its Specialbuys range. Affordable and sometimes quite random, the supermarket’s middle aisle has been known to house a real mishmash of products, from beauty buys (frequently likened to big-ticket cult favorites), clothing, air fryers, garden furniture and more.

If this is your first rodeo with Aldi’s Specialbuys, there are a few things you need to know. First, new Specialbuys land in stores every Sunday and Thursday, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. While popular products don’t hang around for long, we’ve seen sought after Specialbuys make a comeback year after year, back by popular demand (see it’s hanging egg chair and a four-person hot tub).

Plus, while browsing the range, do keep in mind that it’s now an in-store only affair, (the supermarket stopped stocking its products online in July 2023). You’ll want to get down to your local store sharpish, should you want to get first dibs on the drop before the crowds get to them. Here, we’ve shared some of the latest Aldi Specialbuys and what we anticipate to be some of the most popular drops to look for.

Bluey plush chair: £19.99 Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Fans of the popular animated Bluey TV series will be making a beeline for these Bingo and Bluey chairs. Made from a soft material, the cartoon-themed seats could make a great reading nook for kids, but if you’re looking to secure one for their bedroom, you’d better be quick. Landing in stores from 22 September, we’re predicting these will be a hit.

Avenue moccasin slippers: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Looking for a pair of slippers to keep your feet cosy and warm during autumn and winter? These could fit the bill. Made with PU suede and faux fur, with a memory foam insole and a soft lining, they’re available in brown and blue, in sizes seven up to 11.

Crane men’s waterproof trousers: £11.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Get kitted out for your next cycling venture, with a pair of these waterproof trousers. Available in sizes medium to extra large, they’re said to be breathable but water-repellent, and feature a reflective print, adjustable hems and zippered side and leg pockets, perfect for stashing your stuff for the journey.

Ambiano winged heated airer: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Forever frustrated when clothes, towels and bedding still feel damp, even after hours of them hanging out to dry? A heated clothes airer, like this one from Aldi, can help speed up the drying process. Complete with 18 heated bars and a foldable frame, it also comes with a drying cover and 18m of drying space.

Ambiano classic stand mixer: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

As any avid baker knows, stand mixers can be expensive. But this one will set you back less than £40, while featuring eight speed levels, a pulse function, a splash guard and a timer function. Whether it’s for mixing, kneading or stirring, make light work of your next bake with the appliance, which comes in blue or grey.

Kirkton House ceramic LED pumpkins: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

With autumn (and the arrival of the spooky season) just around the corner, those looking for seasonal decor will be pleased to find these LED pumpkins in the middle aisle. Whether you’re bringing a cosy glow to your home or decorating ahead of a Halloween-themed party, they’re available in three variations, including ceramic, copper and crackle.

Lacura vitamin C serum: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

In terms of skincare, this glow-boosting vitamin C serum landed in the middle aisle this week. It’s said to soften, soothe and hydrate, while there’s also an exfoliating glycolic serum (£5.99, Aldi.co.uk), a gentle formula which is meant to target dull, dry skin, available. If you’re yet to try the supermarket’s skincrae, now’s your chance.

Lacura collagen lip oil: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi’s £3 collagen lip oil has been compared to Charlotte Tilbury’s £28 lip oil online, so naturally we had to put it to the test. Our verdict? As an affordable option it was hard to fault. “The rollerball application makes for seamless pout coverage, while the formula delivers soothing lip smoothing without any greasiness”, our tester said. While its staying power left something to be desired, it offered subtle nourishment and conditioning benefits.

Lacura tinted lip oil: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Likened to Selena Gomez’s £20 Rare Beauty tinted lip oil on TikTok (while costing a fraction of the price), Aldi’s make-up Specialbuy is said to be glossy and hydrating, and comes in three shades; pink rose, berry bliss and merlot momenta.

Previous Specialbuys still in stock:

Avenue adults’ Avenue lined clogs: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Lined for warmth, these clogs (a la Crocs) look as cosy as they are comfortable. Available in Aldi stores now, choose pink or beige in sizes four to seven, or black or grey in sizes seven to 11. Even better? The whole family can don the look, owing to Aldi selling kids sizes too.

Purewick home sanctuary candle: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

This week, candle-lovers should make a beeline for the middle aisle, where Aldi will be selling three scented candles. Named lounge, bathe and sleep they sound ideal for lighting before bed or while soaking in the tub and, with each candle, you’ll be treated to 38 hours of burn time.

Hotel Collection nostalgic reed diffuser: £4.49, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi has been hailed for affordable home fragrances (think alternatives to Jo Malone candles). Now, you can refresh your home fragrance for less than £5. Billed for filling your home with luxurious fragrance for up to eight weeks, the scents span sunkissed skin, summer picnic and coffee date.

Addis spray mop: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

While many spray mops will cost more than three times as much, Aldi’s Addis spray mop is less than £7. Making lighter work of cleaning hard floors, bathroom tiles and shower screens it features reusable, machine washable microfiber mop heads that mean you can do away with a bucket as you clean.

Ambiano window vacuum cleaner: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

A window vacuum cleaner could be the household essential you never knew you needed. Said to clean everything from condensation to small spills from tiles, mirrors and glass, the waterproof tool cleans for 40 minutes and comes with everything you need, including a rechargeable battery.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday mornings.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

In the rare case some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. Since July 2023, Aldi only sells its Specialbuys in its stores, as opposed to online.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out extremely quickly. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

