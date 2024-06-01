Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Aldi has become a go-to shopping destination for affordable (and sometimes quite random) stuff that we never knew we needed, thanks to its Specialbuys range. From garden furniture to beauty and beyond, you never quite know what you’re going to find in the famous middle aisle (which is part of the fun).

For the uninitiated, we see Specialbuys land in stores every Sunday and Thursday, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. With that said, as the Aldi Specialbuys veterans that we are, we know that popular products sell out fast. we’ve been tracking the Specialbuys for quite some time and have noticed some products return year after year owing to popular demand (hello, hanging egg chair).

Owing to the fact Aldi’s Specialbuys are now an in-store only affair (the supermarket stopped stocking its products online in July 2023), make sure you give yourself a chance to snap up the best buys (think air fryers, festival gear and even paddling pools) before the crowds get to them. Here, we’ve shared some of the latest Aldi Specialbuys and what we anticipate to be some of the most popular drops to look for.

Belavi acapulco chair: £26.99, Aldi.co.uk

It’s that time of year when many of us will want to spend more time outside. If you’re looking to spruce up your garden, patio or balcony with new garden furniture that won’t break the bank, Aldi has you covered. With a retro appeal that comes in both a natural or green shade, these chairs can be used indoors and out.

Ambiano beer dispenser: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

Bring the pub to your home with this Ambiano beer dispenser. Sure to get the party started, it serves draught beer through a tap. Plus, it could make a thoughtful, unique present for the beer enthusiast in your life. (FYI, Father’s Day is on 16 June, you can thank us later).

Men’s visage rotation shaver: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

While an electric shaver can set you back upwards of £200, Aldi’s costs a fraction of that price, at less than £20. Featuring a detachable shaving head which should make it easy to keep clean between uses, it also comes with a digital LED display.

Adventuridge kids’ animal pop-up tent: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

These are sure to be the cutest tents around. Available in unicorn, dragon, shark, or bee iterations (how sweet is that bumblebee), these fun, kid-friendly pop-ups come with mesh vents and take just seconds to set up, according to Aldi. Great for encouraging playtime both in the garden or indeed indoors. For just £13, this pop-up tent promises hours of fun.

Pet Collection sunshade dog bed: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

Your furry four-legged friends will thank you for investing in one of these sunshade dog beds. A handy addition to your garden on a hot sunny day, these protective canopies provide hot and bothered pups with an elevated, shaded place to chill out. These were flying off the shelves last summer so we’d recommend shopping them while you can.

Crofton 28cm honeycomb frying pan: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

If your trusty (but fairly old) frying pan is on its last legs, it may be time to replace it. Aldi’s kitchenware features a stainless steel body and a honeycomb pattern to keep the non-stick coating intact and protect against wear and tear. You can pop it in the oven and use it on every kind of hob surface.

Anyone who has spent a few hours struggling with a tent will tell you that a pop-up alternative may be worth the investment. This is especially true if you’re off to a festival this summer and want to keep camping-related hassle to an absolute minimum. This tent from Aldi’s outdoor brand is big enough for two, with tent pegs and a porch area – so no one needs to bed down next to their muddy boots.

Avenue crazy socks 2 pack: £2.49, Aldi.co.uk

You really can find next to anything in Aldi’s middle aisle, including novelty knitwear. If you’re after a fun and colourful addition to a lac sock drawer then you’re in for a treat with this selection of threads (think ice cream sundaes, tomato ketchup bottle designs, smiling rainbows and fried eggs and chickens).

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday mornings.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

In the rare case some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. Since July 2023, Aldi only sells its Specialbuys in its stores, as opposed to online.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out extremely quickly. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

