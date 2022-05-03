The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely that you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years.

Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners to silk pillowcases, fancy pet beds and even barbecues.

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much, much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can also shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, the retailer is stepping up its kitchenware offering with a new stylish sage cookware set and £20 milk frother, while there are also more affordable products for the garden, including a tabletop portable patio heater.

But, if you want to get your hands on something, you’re going to have to act quick, because once these Specialbuys sell out, they are gone.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days are Aldi special buys?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi special buys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi specials?

If in the rare instance that some items are leftover, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s special buys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale, or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi special buys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat special buys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap one up if you miss out. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

Aldi grey swirl string of pearl plant: £7.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you want to bring some greenery into your abode without the stress of forgetting to water it, an artificial plant is the answer. Not only is this one from Aldi under £10, it also comes in a decorative cement pot. Designed for shelves, bookcases and window sills, the hanging plant is ideal for smaller places as it doesn’t take up any floor space. It’s available to pre-order now for dispatch from 5 May.

Aldi ambiano XXL air fryer: £54.99, Aldi.co.uk

Using an air fryer is the perfect way to rustle up healthy meals with little to no effort. But these kitchen gizmos don’t come cheap. Thankfully Aldi has offered up an affordable alternative in the form of its extra large air fryer that’s available for pre-order now. Features including its eight programs, LED display, non-stick coated basket, 60 minute timer and adjustable temperature settings of up to 200C make it a steal at under £60.

Aldi Kirkton House sage ceramic pan set: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

Rivaling Aldi’s Le Creuset-inspired cookware in terms of style, the supermarket’s new premium pan set will look the part in any kitchen. Coming in a springtime sage hue, the £49.99 collection includes a milk pan, two frying pans and two saucepans. Suitable for all hobs including induction and complete with a non-stick coating, the set looks ideal for anyone who needs a kitchenware upgrade.

Aldi ambiano milk heater/frother: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

Had your eye on Nespresso’s £75 milk frother? Why not save more than £50 by picking up Aldi’s affordable alternative that promises to add the finishing touch to your favourite hot drink. With just the touch of a button, you can heat or froth milk for lattes, hot chocolates, cappuccinos and more. It’s the kitchen accessory we never knew we needed.

Aldi Gardenline portable patio heater: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

Stretch out the evenings spent outdoors with this portable patio heater. Designed for tabletop use, the electric heater has a choice of two heat settings and 360 degree oscillation – making it ideal for alfresco dinner parties. Costing under £50, it’s an affordable way to stay warm outside this summer. You can pre-order now for dispatch from 8 May.

Last weeks’ additions are still available to buy online too:

Gardenline barbecue pizza oven: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

Back for barbecue season, Aldi’s sell-out pizza oven is back and we couldn’t be happier. Designed to work with both gas and charcoal barbecues, this simply attaches to your existing appliance and then uses the heat to warm up your homemade pizza, cooking dough of up to 12in in just 10 minutes. It’s available to pre-order now for dispatch on 28 April meaning you can soon be transported to the Amalfi coast without ever leaving your back garden.

Aldi patio heater with Bluetooth speaker: £119.99, Aldi.co.uk

On the hunt for an outdoor Bluetooth speaker and a patio heater? Aldi’s multi-functional heater is the win-win solution. The corded electric design works to provide warmth, light and music – with its LED light, infrared heater and integrated speakers. The black freestanding design is sleek yet subtle, helping it to slot easily into the corner of your outdoor space. If you want to level up your garden party set-up for 2022, then this is the gadget to buy. And it’s available to pre-order now for dispatch from 28 April.

Children’s navy walking shoes: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

Encourage your child to embrace the great outdoors and get them a pair of smart kids’ hiking boots. Coming in navy and orange, as well as pink and grey (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk), the robust shoes will keep little one’s toes comfortable and protected from the elements with their water-repellent upper and reflective details. The boot’s come in UK children’s sizes 10-3 and are available from Thursday 28 April.

Anthracite & grey rattan bistro set: Was £189.99, now £149.99, Aldi.co.uk

Back in Aldi’s Special Buys for this week and reduced by £40, Aldi’s rattan bistro set is a stylish addition to your outdoor space. An enduring trend, rattan furniture is flying off the shelves again in 2022. The three-piece set comes with a table, two chairs and two cushions for extra comfort, while its compact size makes it great for smaller spaces.

Available in sizes from age three to 12, Aldi’s pink pyjama set is designed for summer wear with its cropped length. Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, these are extra breathable, which will help keep your little one cool during the warmer months. And for just £3.99, you can’t go wrong.

Gardenline geometric fire pit: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

Stretch out the evenings outdoors and stay warm with Aldi’s geometric fire pit. The contemporary and industrial design will enhance your garden decor, while added features including a chrome-plated cooking grill, poker, mesh, lid and fuel grate add practical touches. Pre-order today for dispatch from 28 April.

