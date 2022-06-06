The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely that you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years.

Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners to silk pillowcases, fancy pet beds and even barbecues.

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much, much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can also shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, Aldi has brought back its Apple airpod dupes (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk) as well as plenty more outdoor essentials for barbeque season, such as the Gardenline kettle BBQ trolley (£139.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Read more:

There’s also a selection of buys that could make a thoughtful gift, from scented candles to (£4.99, Aldi.co.uk) to a foosball game for rainy days (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk).

But, if you want to get your hands on something, you’re going to have to act quick, because once these Specialbuys sell out, they are gone.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days are Aldi special buys?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi special buys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi specials?

If in the rare instance that some items are leftover, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s special buys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their

hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale, or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi special buys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat special buys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap one up if you miss out. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Maginon in-ear wireless earphones: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Aldi is certainly no stranger to dupes and, if you’ve wanted a pair of Apple airpods but can’t justify the splurge, this is one to get excited about. While airpods will set you back around £100, these Bluetooth enabelled buds from Maginon cost under £25 and look practically identical. Boasting three and a half hours of playback there’s also a built-in microphone for taking calls and, of course, a charging case. Order now for dispatch on 12 June.

Buy now

Hotel Collection dual scented rose and vanilla candle: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Fancy candels can burn through your budget (excuse the pun), but with rose and vanilla bourbon scents this luxurious looking two-wick candle from Hotel Collection costs no more than a fiver. Order it now and you’ll be soaking the day away with the candle flickering by the tub or let its aroma and glow fill your living space after its dispatch on 12 June.

Buy now

Professor Puzzle table football game: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For any footie fans this mini football table could be a serious gamechanger for rainy days. And, with Father’s Day fast approaching this could be a nice idea for something the whole family can get in on – after all, making memories is a lovely gift in itself. Order now for dispatch on 12 June but, if there are a few competitive folk at home, purchase with caution...

Buy now

Gardenline kettle BBQ trolley: £139.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The bank holiday may be over but BBQ season is just hotting up, which means there’s no better time to up your grilling game. Making life easier, Aldi’s handy barbeque trolley features wheels for scooting the burger station around the garden, a chopping board to keep kitchen trips to a minumum and a storage shelf, perfect for stashing all the cheffing essentials. Order this one now and it should be dispatched on 12 June.

Buy now

Philips beard trimmer series 5000: £32.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Aldi have also shaved a few pennies off the price of this Phillips beard trimmer. The waterproof model features a self sharpening blade and lifts the hair for a neat shave, while there’s also many more lengths to choose, for a three day stubble look or closer shave. Again, this one should be dispatched on 12 June if you order today.

Buy now

Gardenline rattan effect rope set: £179.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With long, sun-soaked afternoons drawing near, this modern patio set from Aldi’s Gardenline range certainly looks the part. With its dark grey rattan finish and cushions for summertime lounging, there’s also a glass tabletop ready for alfresco feasts for two – or for sitting out with a good book and glass of something chilled. Order now for dispatch on 23 June.

Buy now

Last weeks’ additions are still available to buy online too:

Gardenline mini kamado BBQ: £119.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Have lunch in the garden sorted with Aldi’s mini kamodo barqbeque which not only grills, bakes, slow cooks and smokes, but also comes in at less than £120. Included in your new lunchtime set up is a temperature gauge and chimney top and, designed with heat distribution in mind, this mini cooker should rustle up evenly cooked dishes.

Buy now

Pet collection small luxury velvet pet bed: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

Spoil your furry friends with a luxurious new pet bed. The velvet-effect bed is machine washable and has a removable cushion for extra comfort. We’re picturing a posh pooch or cosy cat reclining in style and you can choose between grey, stone, teal and mint green, depending on your decor.

Buy now

Climbing dome with slide: £179.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

There’s hours of fun to be had with exciting den-building potential as well. The kids will love this unique outdoor slide, featuring a dome-shaped climbing frame and wooden platform. We think the colourful structure would add a summer splash of colour to any outside space. Up to three children can fit on at once, and it comes with a one-year warranty too.

Buy now

Gardenline patio heater: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Enjoy being outdoors, even if it’s a bit chilly, with this patio heater. The freestanding heater has three heat settings, so you can choose your preferred temperature. It’s water-resistant for ongoing use, and the height can be adjusted to suit your space too. Now, alfresco drinks with friends can continue long after the sun has set.

Buy now

Crane FITT cube: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Get fit with this multi-tasking exercise accessory cube, specially created for the HIIT method. The versatile tool can be used to do cardio and strength training, and also includes a user guide, exercise chart, resistance bands and a nutrition and health guide. You’ll be able to master over 100 different workouts with this multi-functional fitness buy.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on garden furniture and other home offers, try the links below:

Looking for more garden inspiration? These are the best garden hammocks to relax and unwind in