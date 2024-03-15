Best beauty deals to expect in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Calling all beauty deal hunters: Amazon has announced its Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days, as it’s being dubbed) is returning for 2024. Running from 20-25 March, the online giant’s event will slash the price of everything from home appliances (including air fryers, of course) and garden furniture to TVs and laptops. Where beauty is concerned, the event is seriously exciting, with huge discounts expected on big-name brands and products.

An often underrated treasure trove for beauty products, Amazon is home to some of the best brands in the business, from Olaplex and ghd to Elemis. Whether you’re in the market for grooming products, fake tan, a new hair tool or a lightweight moisturiser, the Spring Deal Days sale is bound to offer up some impressive savings.

To prepare you fully for the sales event, we’ve got all the inside scoops, from the deals we’re predicting to the beauty bargains available at Amazon right now. Happy shopping!

Read more: Everything to know about Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon’s Spring Sale is a shopping event that first launched in 2023. As expected, Amazon is hosting the seasonal sale event again this year but, unlike last year, the Spring Deals Days event will run for six days. Deals will drop on 20 March and will be live until 25 March, and the IndyBest team will be with you every step of the way, showcasing the very best offers.

What kinds of deals on beauty products can we expect in the Spring Deal Days sale?

Looking at last year’s Amazon Spring Sale, there was an impressive number of beauty deals to pick up, including the Rimmel extra 3D lash volumising mascara (was £4.99, now £3.80, Amazon.co.uk), which was reduced to £2.80. Meanwhile, the This Works deep sleep pillow spray (Was £21, now £17.85, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £16.80, and the Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser (was £62.99, now £37, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £35. Prices were slashed across almost every beauty category, from skincare and haircare to make-up and more. We predict there will be equally brilliant bargains this year.

The best beauty deals to shop at Amazon right now

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’re big fans of this viral Maybelline sky high mascara, with our assistant ecommerce editor sharing: “Maybelline’s sky high mascara transformed my short, stubborn lashes,” in her rave review. “My eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and, most impressively, stayed that way all day,” she added. With a saving of 35 per cent, it now seems even more tempting.

Buy now

OPI nature strong nail polish: Was £27.90, now £20.72, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For those who like to do their own manicures, OPI is sure to be a brand that’s already on your radar. This two-pack set includes both a base coat and a top coat to ensure every at-home manicure is long-lasting, strong and shiny. Plus, with a 26 per cent saving, each polish is just over £10, making it quite the bargain buy. Plus, it’s vegan-friendly, so everyone can enjoy it.

Buy now

CeraVe moisturising cream for dry to very dry skin: Was £18.70, now £13.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re someone with dry to very dry skin, moisturiser may be one of your favourite beauty products. This 454g pot contains the three essential ceramides the brand is famous for, along with hyaluronic acid to hydrate cells deep within the skin as well. It’s said to be rich without being greasy, so it seems like it would work for both day and night, too. If you’re looking for more deals from the brand, we’ve rounded up the best CeraVe deals to shop now, too.

Buy now

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £45.80, now £36.02, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Kérastase hair oil has built up quite the fan base and was even named the best hair oil in our guide to the best ones to buy. “Hero ingredients include amla extract, camellia and argan oil which all help to strengthen strands, stimulate hair growth and even prevent premature pigment loss, meaning it works to keep grey hairs at bay,” shared our tester. Adding, “It also acts as a heat protector up to 230C, seals split ends and instantly adds shine while smoothing strands and fighting frizz.” So a price cut of more than 20 per cent is sure to make it more tempting.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen rose hydro-mist: Was £60, now £34, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£48, Amazon.co.uk) is a real fan-favourite among beauty buffs, so seeing the lightweight mist formulation currently on sale with a 43 per cent saving is sure to pique many people’s interest. Included in the formula is organic rose which helps to soften and soothe dehydrated skin and Mediterranean algae that helps boost the skin’s moisture barrier.

Buy now

Rimmel extra 3D lash volumising mascara: Was £4.99, now £3.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As we’ve already mentioned, this Rimmel mascara was a standout bargain buy in last year’s Amazon spring sale, but there are already savings to be had on the make-up product right now. Enriched with vitamin E and hydrogels, it’s said to help strengthen and soften your lashes while coating them in product to make them look thicker and longer.

Buy now

Aussie work that curl hair serum for curly hair: Was £9.99, now £6.32, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For those with curly hair, this Aussie serum is said to help hydrate locks and enhance curls. Jojoba seed oil acts as the main ingredient, smoothing frizz, nourishing strands and adding shine, while a little is said to go a long way. Right now, it has a saving of more than 35 per cent, which certainly isn’t a small sum, so it could be a great time to try it for yourself.

Buy now

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £37, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named the best viral hot brush in our guide to the best ones to buy, the Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser is also on sale with a 41 per cent discount. “Dubbed as a Dyson dupe, its appeal lies in its affordability and the volume it delivers,” shared our tester who rated it 4.5 stars. “It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy, although it is pretty weighty, so bear that in mind,” they added.

Buy now

Mighty Patch original spot patches by Hero Cosmetics: Was £10.99, now £8.78, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named best overall in our review of the best acne spot stickers, the Mighty Patch original is quite the pimple buster. Our tester noted that they “could really see the pus and moisture on the stick”, which “really showed that without drying out the spots, these aptly named ‘mighty patches’ really do God’s work”. So a saving of 20 per cent seems like quite the steal on these must-have buys.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Fashion fan? Amazon’s selling pre-loved designer brands