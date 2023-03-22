Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you can’t wait until Amazon Prime Day, we’ve got good news for you: the online giant has just announced a mega Spring Sale shopping event.

The third sale the retailer has hosted in the space of 12 months, Amazon’s seasonal sale will span three days – kicking off at 6pm on Monday 27 March and concluding on Wednesday 29 March.

Just like its famed Prime Day sale, you’ll be able to save across tech, air fryers, beauty, toys, home appliances, Apple products, TVs and more. But unlike its annual summer sale, you don’t need to have a Prime membership to shop the deals.

Given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals will be found on its own-brand devices. From up to £50 off Echo speakers to up to £60 off Fire tablets and sizable savings on Kindle e-readers, prices will be slashed across all of Amazon’s coveted gadgets.

To help take the stress out of the sales saga, our crack team of shopping experts will be rounding up the best savings throughout the Spring Sale, to bring you the best of the bunch. Plus, to make sure you’re well prepped ahead of time, we’ve answered all your burning questions about the Spring Sale here, from what it is to the best tips to secure a bargain. Happy shopping.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

Amazon’s Spring Sale will kick off at 6pm on Monday 27 March and conclude at midnight on Wednesday 29 March.

Spanning three days, the event is longer than the online giant’s annual 48-hour Prime Day sale. The official dates for the latter bonanza are yet to be announced but it typically takes place in mid-July.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Spring Sale is a three-day shopping event that will see the online giant reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, Shark, Ninja, Cerave, ghd and more.

Unlike Prime Day, the Spring Sale is accessible to anyone with an Amazon account, meaning you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop the deals.

Best Amazon Spring Sale tips

We’ll be your savvy shopping experts in both the lead-up and throughout the Spring Sale, highlighting the best deals on everything from Fitbit watches and KitchenAid stand mixers to Nintendo Switch Consoles, Apple AirPods and air fryers, so make sure you bookmark our dedicated guides.

Plus, we’ll even be running a liveblog across the three days, providing you with minute-by-minute updates on all the latest discounts and insider intel.

Aside from our help, we’d suggest making sure you’re as prepared as possible by adding the items you’re after to a wish list ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease.

Best deals on Amazon devices to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon has confirmed there will be huge savings on its own-brand devices during the Spring Sale. If you’re after any of the popular Echo devices, you’ll be able to save up to £50 on the range, including on the Echo dot 5th gen (£34.99, Amazon.co.uk), the Echo show 8 smart display (£74.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the Echo show 15 (£269.99, Amazon.co.uk).

You’ll also be able to score a stellar saving on the retailer’s much-loved Fire tablets, including on the HD 10 tablet (£159.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the HD 10 kids’ tablet (£209.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Television buffs will be pleased to find up to £20 savings on Amazon’s Fire TV devices, from the TV stick 4K max (£64.99, Amazon.co.uk) to the TV cube (£139.99, Amazon.co.uk), while bookworms will delight in discounts on the Kindle scribe (£329.99, Amazon.co.uk), Kindle paperwhite (£129.99, Amazon.co.uk) and last year’s latest Kindle (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk).

