Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon is back with yet another multi-day sales event – and this time the deals are available to absolutely everyone, not just Prime members.

Called the Amazon Spring Sale, the event is spread over the next three days. It promises to see prices slashed across a huge range of products, including technology, home appliances, Apple devices, laptops, air fryers and household essentials. This is the third sale hosted by Amazon in the last 12 months, and runs from 6pm on 27 March for three whole days until 29 March.

As ever, you can count on the IndyBest team to hunt down all of the very best deals and discounts, just for you. We’re expecting to see prices fall just as they do with Amazon’s more-established Prime Day sales.

For this article we’re focusing on discounts for Amazon’s own devices. This includes its Kindle ebook readers, as well as Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers and displays, and Fire Stick TV-streaming dongles.

Best Amazon devices Amazon Spring Sale deals 2023

Echo Dot (5th Gen): Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s latest generation of Echo Dot smart speaker is currently reduced by an impressive 45 per cent. It’s available in three colours and is no bigger than the size of a tennis ball but still packs an impressive audio punch thanks to acoustic improvements over its predecessor.

Like all Echo products, the Dot has Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, which can play music, podcasts and radio stations, help set timers and alarms, answer your questions and control smart home devices like lighting. A neat trick of these speakers is how two Echos can be turned into a stereo pair for improved music, or placed in different rooms and used as an Alexa-powered home intercom system.

Buy now

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): Was £119.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a 46 per cent saving on the second-generation Echo Show 8. Like other members of the Show family, this is a smart speaker that can be used to stream content from services like Netflix, Sky News and Spotify. It also has the Alexa voice assistant built in, so you can ask questions, set timers and alarms, ask for recipe ideas and view live footage from Ring video doorbells and security cameras.

The Echo Show 8 has an 8in display and is available in black and grey. There’s also a camera on the front for video calls, which also doubles as a home security camera for while you’re out. A sliding plastic cover ensures the camera can easily be obscured, and the microphone switched off.

Buy now

Echo Show 15: Was £269.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking for the largest smart display Amazon currently sells? Then the Echo Show 15, now reduced by 19 per cent, is for you, thanks to its 15.6in display that’s perfect for watching content streamed from services like Netflix and Prime Video. More than just a clever TV, the Echo Show 15 also has Alexa integration, so you can ask the Amazon assistant to play music and control smart home devices like lights, plugs and security cameras.

There’s a built-in camera for video calls, and the home screen includes handy widgets for seeing the local weather forecast, checking out new recipes and leaving notes for other members of your household. It’s basically the 2023 answer to sticking post-it notes on the fridge door.

Buy now

Fire HD 10 Tablet: Was £169.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This deal knocks 29 per cent off the price of Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet, taking it down to £119.99. Available in black, denim, lavender and olive colour options, the tablet has a 10.1in display, 32GB of storage and a claimed battery life of up to 12 hours, making it a great (not to mention well-priced) travel companion, perfect for watching downloaded movies and TV shows on the plane. Running Android means the Fire HD 10 has access to streaming services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. Because this is an Amazon product, it also serves up tight integration with the Kindle ebook store and Amazon Music.

Buy now

Fire HD 10 kids Tablet: Was £209.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a tough, child-friendly tablet that can be both fun and educational, this deal could be for you. As part of its Spring Sale, Amazon has reduced the price of the Fire HD 10 kids tablet by 29 per cent, to £149.99. For that, you get a tablet with a large, 10.1in display designed for children ages three to seven. It’s available in three bright colours, the tablet has what Amazon describes as a “kid-proof” case and 32GB of storage for holding their favourite games, apps and TV shows. The tablet comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which gives access to thousands of books, apps, games, songs and other kid-friendly content. There is also a set of parental controls to help restrict what content your child can access, and how long they can spend using the tablet each day.

Buy now

Fire TV Cube: Was £139.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This deal saves 14 per cent on Amazon’s most powerful and capable media-streaming device, the Fire TV Cube. Capable of streaming 4K, UltraHD content, this little box connects to all of the most popular streaming services, including BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, YouTube and Netflix, among others. It comes with a traditional remote control, but also has Alexa built-in, so you can find and control media by speaking to the Amazon assistant, and it’ll even turn your TV on for you.

Buy now

Kindle Scribe: Was £409.99, now £284.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s latest and greatest Amazon Kindle isn’t merely an ereader that you can flit through books on, rather it’s the first device that you can write on, make notes in and annotate with. It features a large 10.2in, 300ppi glare-free display and comes with an included stylus pen. With lined or graph paper as an option, you could use it as a diary or for those important work documents. Plus, a single charge via USB-C should give you months of battery life for reading and weeks for writing. As a bonus the pen never needs charging so you’ll always be ready to go.

Buy now

Kindle paperwhite: Was: £139.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Following an upgrade last year, the Kindle paperwhite topped our list of the best ereaders. “The screen size has shot up from 6in to 6.8in, with the same 300ppi resolution as the pricier oasis. The design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame (the basic Kindle display is recessed behind the frame),” our writer said. “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer version of E Ink system, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.”

Buy now

Kindle 2022: Was £84.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

Here’s a deal that saves 18 per cent on the 2022 edition of Amazon’s Kindle ebook reader. This compact device has a front-lit, 6in display with a super-sharp 300dpi resolution that’s perfect for reading books on the go, or on the beach. Available in black or blue, the 2022 Kindle has 16GB of storage – enough for literally thousands of books – and a battery that can last for up to six weeks.It’s easy to adjust the font size, and, with wifi, it’s easy to access the Kindle store, where you can buy and download thousands of books and magazines. Perfect for your summer holiday.

Buy now

Fire TV stick with Alexa Voice Remote: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking for a cost-effective way to stream HD movies and TV shows? As part of its Spring Sale, Amazon has cut the price of the Fire TV stick by 22 per cent, to just £34.99. For that, you get a dongle that plugs into a HDMI port on your TV or monitor, then streams Full HD content over wifi.Like all other Fire TV stick models, this one has access to all of the biggest streaming services (providing you have a subscription, of course) and the included remote even has access to the Alexa voice assistant, as well as buttons for controlling your TV.

Buy now

Fire TV stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save an impressive 33 per cent with this deal on the Fire TV stick 4K. This little dongle plugs into the spare HDMI port of just about any television or computer monitor, then streams 4K movies and TV shows from all of the leading services, including Amazon’s own Prime Video, Now, YouTube, Disney+ and BBC iPlayer.The Fire TV stick 4K comes with a remote with shortcut buttons to open your favourite apps with a single press, and there’s a button for summoning Alexa. You can then ask the virtual assistant to find a TV show, control media, or dim the lights for movie night.

Buy now

Fire TV stick 4K Max | streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote: Was £64.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named best fire TV stick in our round-up of the best streaming devices, our tester found that the premium 4K Max model had “an improved processor and more-efficient software” compared with its predecessors. They added the “interface feels sprightly and loading times are greatly reduced”. With “everything you need” in one place, it’s the ideal addition to your TV setup – and now it has 26 per cent off.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

Amazon’s Ring video doorbells are much beloved at IndyBest, and its second-generation model topped the list of our best video doorbells round-up. “It’s essentially the ‘basic’ Ring doorbell, except it’s anything other than basic,” our writer said. “It has pretty much all of the whizzy features of the Ring doorbell 4 at a more purse-friendly price. There’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone, the lag was very fractional – almost imperceptible, in fact, and it even has night vision.”

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale kicks off at 6pm on Monday 27 March and runs until midnight on Wednesday 29 March. This means it’s an even longer sales event than Amazon’s Prime Day sale – and, speaking of which, we’re expecting another Prime Day, perhaps even two, later in 2023.

Do you need an Amazon Prime account to take part?

No. This is the major difference between Amazon’s Spring Sale and its usual Prime Day sales. This time around, deals are available to absolutely everyone, regardless of whether they have a Prime account or not.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Can’t wait to shop great deals? Check out the latest offers from Amazon