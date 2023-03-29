Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final day of Amazon’s Spring Sale event is now here, bringing the last round of discounts on everything from laptops, speakers and smart home tech to furniture, fashion and beauty products.

While not as grand as the retailer’s annual, 48-hour Prime Day event – which is still due in summer – the Spring Sale has seen thousands of tech products reduced in price from Monday 27 March to today, Wednesday 29 March. And, unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t need to be a Prime member to access the deals.

Discounted laptops are a popular item in the Amazon Spring Sale. We’re seeing offers on devices from top brands such as Lenovo and Huawei, so, if you’re in the market for a new laptop, this might be your opportunity to pick up one of the best laptops of 2023 on the cheap.

To help you make the most of the last leg of the Amazon Spring Sale, your dedicated team of IndyBest experts are on hand to guide you through the offers and bring you genuine deals on a platter, so you can be sure you’re getting one of the best Amazon laptop deals, rather than a dud.

Best Amazon laptop deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

Asus Chromebook 14 CX1400CMA: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Laptops don’t get much more affordable than this. A Chromebook designed by trusted brand Asus, this basic model runs on a Google Chrome operating system and features 4GB RAM plus 64GB eMMC to give you more than enough storage. Ultraportable, this device is powered by a dual-core Intel processor and the design is slim and the 14 inch full HD display is spacious enough for work and watching entertainment on the go.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface Go 2: Was £549, now £479, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Surface Go 2 is designed to be a more affordable and lightweight version of Microsoft’s premium laptop range. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, runs on Windows 11 and has an all-day battery life. The taller, 3:2 format screen is great for productivity, and is well suited to anyone looking for a compact machine for web browsing, and everyday tasks.

Buy now

Acer nitro 5 AN515-45 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £999.99, now £799.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop that can keep up with your gameplay, the Acer nitro 5 is said to boast a whole host of helpful specs under its hood, from speedy 3ms response times to the 144Hz 15.6in full HD IPS display, which is billed as supporting better, smoother visuals. Said to offer clear and more immersive sound, owing to the addition of dual 2W speakers, it should also cope well when the game heats up, due to quad exhaust ports and Acer’s CoolBoost technology, which supercharges fan speeds by up to 10 per cent, to ensure performance is at its best.

Buy now

Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6in FHD laptop: Was £529.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A different model from this brand secured the top spot in our best laptops round-up, so it’s safe to say Dell knows what it’s doing. The Inspiron 3511 comes with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It operates on Windows 11 and a quick, 60-minute charge is enough to generate up to 80 per cent battery. While it’s not the most impressive discount we’ve seen, the £60 saving is still welcome on a big purchase such as this.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Pro M2, 13in, 256GB, 2022: Was £1,549, now £1,225, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save 9 per cent on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Pro with the super-fast M2 chip, with Amazon discounting the laptop by over £320. When we reviewed it last year, our writer said that “if you’re a pro user, aspire to be, or just want to run lots of programs without your computer breaking a sweat, then the classic design, the superbly fast performance and that touch bar may see you rushing for this new, yet familiar, 13in MacBook pro”.

Buy now

Lenovo Ideapad 3: Was £379.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

One of the most affordable Windows laptops you can get now has an extra £100 off in the Amazon Spring Sale. The Lenovo Ideapad 3 comes with a year’s subscription to Microsoft 365 worth £60, and is powerful enough for basic work tasks and watching TV and movies on the go.

Buy now

Asus Vivobook 16X: Was £849.99, now £579.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

This mid-range 16in Vivobook runs on a relatively powerful Ryzen 7 processor and packs 16GB of RAM, making it ideal for anyone who needs to run CPU-intensive software, or who wants to enjoy some light gaming from time to time. It’s a stylish looking machine with a premium build quality and a crisp, bright, high-resolution screen.

Buy now

Huawei Matebook D15: Was £749.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

A beautifully designed Windows laptop, the Matebook D15 is a mid-range Huawei styled after the MacBook Air - we featured the premium version in our round-up of the best laptops for students. The D series is more budget-friendly, but is similar in design and doesn’t skimp on style. This is the ideal device for anyone who needs to take their work with them, and because it runs on a relatively powerful Core i5 processor, it can handily be used for low-end gaming and streaming entertainment too.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Was £999, now £869, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 is where sleek design meets high performance, making it the ultimate device from which to work remotely. This particular model features a 13.5 inch PixelSense touchscreen display, a battery life of up to 18 hours and a Thunderbolt 4 port for quick and seamless date transferring. Running on an Intel Core i5 processor, with 8GB RAM, this laptop also has 256GB SSD storage – and is currently 13 per cent off in the Spring Sale.

Buy now

Asus zenbook duo 14in laptop: Was £999.99, now £789.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

The zenbook duo took the top spot in our review of the best Asus laptops, with our tester praising its unique design. The backlit keyboard was described as a “stunner”, but “the duo’s USP is Asus’s ‘screenpad plus’ secondary screen, stretching out the display in a simple and ergonomically thoughtful way”. The device is an “elegant, high-powered laptop that is surely leading the way for more considered laptop design”, wrote our tester. And it currently has 20 per cent off.

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

Amazon’s Spring Sale started at 6pm on Monday 27 March and finishes at midnight on Wednesday 29 March. Spanning three days, the event is longer than Amazon’s annual 48-hour Prime Day sale. The official dates for Prime Day 2023 haven’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to fall in mid-July.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

