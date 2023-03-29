Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Amazon Spring Sale is creeping towards its end, bringing discounts to everything from televisions and laptops, to speakers, drones, clothing and beauty products.

Just like the retailer’s annual Prime Day event, the sale sees thousands of products reduced in price, with the deals wrapping up today, 29 March, at midnight. But, unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t need to be a Prime member to access the deals.

Amazon TV deals are always popular in Amazon’s sales, with discounts to be found on the latest sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more. With the prices of some of the best TVs in 2023 already falling, it could be an opportunity to pick up a bargain on that OLED set you’ve been ogling.

To help you navigate the Amazon Spring Sale, your dedicated team of IndyBest experts are on hand to find the best Amazon TV deals and filter out the rubbish, so you can be sure you’re getting a genuine discount.

Best TV deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

Samsung 55in Q80B QLED 4K smart TV (2022): Was £1,299, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Now reduced by an eye-catching 41 per cent, this smart telly from Samsung should take your Netflix (or Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube – you get the idea) session to the next level. This is owing to a 4K processor promising impressive sound and visual impact – think ultra-deep blacks and pure whites paired with immersive 3D-surround sound that comes built-in. It’s also well worth noting this 55in model can be controlled via a convenient voice assistant which means you won’t need to hunt down the remote to skip your least favourite episode.

Buy now

Sony Bravia KD-85X85J: Was £2,099, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

This massive Sony Bravia TV has an 85in display with 4K resolution and Dolby vision compatibility. It’s from 2021 and runs the Google TV operating system, which provides access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime TV and YouTube. There’s also Dolby atmos compatibility and the 100Hz refresh rate is perfect for gamers, thanks to the smoother motion it creates. It currently has 29 per cent off, taking it under £1,500.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, 50in, 2023: Was £649.99, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Now, this isn’t technically an Amazon Spring Sale deal, but it is an offer that won’t last very long on Amazon’s first own-brand TV. The company announced the launch of its Fire Omni QLED TV in the UK last week, but if you pre-order it today, you can save 31 per cent. We had an initial look and were impressed with the Alexa integrations, the Fire TV smarts and the QLED picture quality. It’s a clever TV set, and is designed for the era of streaming.

Buy now

Xiaomi F2 55in smart Fire TV: Was £499, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save a very decent £100 on this Xiaomi telly during the Amazon Spring sale. Given that this is a Fire TV, naturally you’re going to be able to unlock loads of subscriptions and countless channels spanning BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+ and, of course, Prime Video. Switching channels will be easier too, with Alexa voice control on hand.

Boasting 4K ultra HD resolution, the brand bills the 55in display for being more realistic with better brightness and more depth of colour. And this model should be more than up to the task should you choose to use it as part of your gaming set-up too.

Buy now

Samsung Q60B 50in OLED 4K TV: Was £899, now £509, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

If it’s a 50in OLED TV you’re after, this one from Samsung has been reduced by a huge 42 per cent. Released in 2022, the Q60B is a 4K television with Alexa voice control built in and features like Quantum HDR for improved picture quality, sound that tracks objects as they move across the screen, and a solar-powered remote control that never runs out of battery. The massive 85in version of this TV is also in Amazon’s sale, where it is reduced by 41 per cent (£1,649, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

LG C1 55in smart OLED TV: Was £899, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

The C1 is one of the best TVs that LG has ever made, and while this is just a modest £50 saving, we’ve never seen the price of the former flagship model plummet this low before. The OLED TV continues to be a popular choice with gamers. “With its 4K 120Hz capability and VRR and ALLM on all four HDMI ports, we can see why,” our writer said in their review. “Its ridiculously quick 6ms lag time will satisfy the twitchers and ensure no one gets the drop on them, while we were impressed by the detail in the image quality and that it has its own gaming brain, in the form of a game optimiser mode.”

Buy now

Toshiba 32WK3C64DB 32in 2K smart TV: Was £189, now £135, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Usually retailing at £189, this TV can be considered a bargain device on any day but, for its Spring Sale, Amazon has knocked an extra £50 off this bad boy. It has an LED display and is HD ready, and both Netflix and Amazon Instant Video are supported. At just 32in, it’s not really a cinematic experience, but if you’ve got a small living room and don’t want your TV to take up half the space, or if you’re looking for a second set for the bedroom, it’ll do the trick just fine.

Buy now

LG NanoCell NANO76 65in 4K smart TV: Was £999.99, now £689, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Should you be looking to streamline your gaming experience, this smart TV from LG is now reduced by over £300 thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale. Owing to what the brand calls its game optimiser, tweaking relevant settings while enhancing the sound and visual impact of your game (and keeping annoying issues like display lag and stutter at bay) should be much easier. Sound quality ought to be bettered too, owing to the inclusion of AI Sound Pro, and you can use the personalised voice control to make life easier.

Buy now

Hisense 58A6BGTUK: Was £649, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

Here’s a £270 saving on a 58in smart TV from Hisense. The display is compatible with the best 4K standards, including Dolby Vision and HDR10, and it features apps for all of your favourite streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video. Other stand-out features include Dolby Atmos sound, and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, which can be used to play content and even control your smart home devices with voice commands.

Buy now

Toshiba 24WK3C63DB: Was £169, now £117.35, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

This budget-friendly Toshiba makes an ideal second TV for a bedroom or kitchen. The 720p resolution isn’t as sharp as you’ll find on a more expensive set, which is to be expected, but this 24in display has quality where it matters. The built in DVD player negates the need for fiddling around with extra hardware too.

Buy now

Samsung 43in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: Was £1,199, now £809, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This excellent Samsung TV launched in 2022 and uses a silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming. HDR2000 allows for rich contrast – that is, dark parts of the display look darker, while bright parts look brighter – and Samsung’s natural-looking AI-upscaling tech improves the look of standard definition broadcasts.

Buy now

Samsung AU9000 43in 4K Smart TV: Was £479, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This deal saves you £120 on the 43in Samsung AU9000 television. Launched earlier in 2021, the TV has a 4K resolution with HDR10+, and works with both the Alexa and Google Assistant voice control systems. Samsung’s adaptive sound system adjusts the TV’s audio output based on the acoustics of your living room. And, being a smart TV, it has access to all of your favourite streaming apps.

Buy now

Hisense 32A4EGTUK 32in HD Smart TV: Was £249, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

There’s a £100 saving to be had on this already cheap 32in Hisense TV. The 720p set supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for improved contrast and detail during darker scenes. Built-in Alexa means you can control smart speakers around the home and use voice commands to play music, movies and TV shows on demand.

Buy now

Samsung 65in BU8500 UHD Crystal 4K Smart TV: Was £1,099, now, £729, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Samsung TV currently is down to £729 in the Amazon Spring Sale. Promising to deliver a “lifelike, vivid picture”, whether you’re catching up on the latest Marvel release or your favourite boxset. It’s designed with adaptive audio too, which will automatically adjust the sound, depending on what you’re watching, for an all-round immersive experience.

Buy now

LG LED UQ91 43in 4K Smart TV: Was £549.99, now £398.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This LG LED TV has a 4K ultra HD picture and currently comes with a tempting £150 price reduction. AI Sound Pro is included for optimum sound quality, while apps such as Netlix, Disney+ and Freeview Play can be accessed too. If you’re into gaming, both Game Optimiser and ALLM are included. Meanwhile, it has a crescent-shaped stand and slimline shape.

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale started on Monday 27 March at 6pm and finishes at midnight on Wednesday 29 March. Spanning three days, the event is longer than Amazon’s annual 48-hour Prime Day sale. The official dates for Prime Day 2023 haven’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to fall in mid-July.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Want more great deals? Check out the latest tech offers from Amazon