Best Apple deals we’re hoping to see in Amazon’s next sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s already been a pretty smashing start to the year for those hunting down some juicy Apple deals at Amazon, with the retail giant discounting the AirPods Pro (to their lowest-ever price) and the newest, 10th-generation iPad.

But could even more tempting offers be on the horizon? We’re sure hoping so. Last March, Amazon kicked off a new shopping event called the Amazon Spring Sale – a three-day price-cutting bonanza that offered discounts on everything from tech to beauty.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you didn’t have to be a Prime member to save in the sale, and we’re hoping the retailer will do something similar this year. The sale took bites out of Apple’s entire product line-up, including AirPods, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks.

While Amazon hasn’t confirmed whether it will be running its Spring Sale for 2024, we’re keeping our ear to the ground and will update you with any news as soon as it drops. In the meantime, the retailer currently has a number of offers on Apple products – we’ve rounded up the best deals below.

Read more: The best laptop deals this month

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon hasn’t announced whether or not it’s hosting an Amazon Spring Sale this year, but we’ve got our fingers crossed. Last year, the retailer started leaning into a three-sales-a-year strategy, starting with the Amazon Spring Sale in March, then the Amazon Prime Day sale in July, followed by the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale in October.

Let’s hope it keeps it up. If an Amazon Spring Sale goes ahead, we predict it could take place towards the end of March, as the 2023 spring sale began at 6pm on Monday 27 March and ended just before midnight on Wednesday 29 March.

What kinds of deals on Apple products can we expect in the Amazon Spring Sale?

If an Amazon Spring Sale takes place this year, we’re hoping the retailer will discount all of Apple’s line-up of products.

Last year, Amazon slashed the price on the tech giant’s most popular items. We didn’t see huge discounts on its most recent tech, but there were still savings to be found on the iPhone 13, 8th-generation iPad, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, and even the (then latest) Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Best Apple deals at Amazon right now

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd-generation: Was £229, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance, volume controls on the earbuds themselves, and, just as importantly, better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen on the pro-level earbuds.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £499, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a huge discount of £120, the 2022 iPad is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 15: Was £799, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save £100 on the latest and greatest common or garden iPhone 15 at Amazon right now. “The new iPhone is slick, fast and effective, and the new, brighter screen here looks very good, especially with the brilliant dynamic island,” our writer said in their review. “The cameras are a very big update this year, delivering sensational images with zero effort. This is a much more extensive upgrade compared with the one from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14. If you don’t need the extra camera found on the Pro, this is the ultimate all-round smartphone.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on Apple tech and more, try the links below:

Become your own barista, with the best coffee machines, tried and tested