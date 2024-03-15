Best Apple discounts to expect in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon’s next sale is official – the Amazon Spring Deal Days event will kick off on 20 March and run until Monday 25 March, ushering in discounts on everything from Apple iPhones and MacBooks to beauty, fashion and home appliances.

It’s already been a pretty smashing start to the year for those hunting down some juicy Apple deals at Amazon, with the retail giant previously discounting the AirPods Pro and the newest, 10th-generation iPad.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t have to be a Prime member to save in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. The event could see savings on Apple’s entire product line-up, including AirPods, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks.

Ahead of the sale going live next week, we’ve started rounding up the best Apple discounts to shop right now, as well as our predictions for upcoming offers this spring.

Read more: The best laptop deals this month

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale 2024 and how long will it last?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event is confirmed to go live on Wednesday 20 March and will run until 11:59pm on Monday 25 March.

This is Amazon’s second spring sale event (the first launched in 2023), and, if last year was anything to go by, we can expect to see hundreds of thousands of deals across everything from electric toothbrushes and wireless headphones to clothing, air fryers, garden furniture and more.

What kinds of deals on Apple products can we expect in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

Apple rarely takes part in major sales but we’re hoping Amazon will discount some of the tech giant’s most popular products. Last year, the retailer slashed the price on the iPhone 13, 8th-generation iPad, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, and even the (then latest) Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Best Apple deals at Amazon right now

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £499, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a huge discount of £120, the 2022 iPad is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 15: Was £799, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save £100 on the latest and greatest common or garden iPhone 15 at Amazon right now. “The new iPhone is slick, fast and effective, and the new, brighter screen here looks very good, especially with the brilliant dynamic island,” our writer said in their review. “The cameras are a very big update this year, delivering sensational images with zero effort. This is a much more extensive upgrade compared with the one from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14. If you don’t need the extra camera found on the Pro, this is the ultimate all-round smartphone.”

Buy now

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s AirTag won a spot in our review of the best key finders. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear The current discount takes the AirTags to their lowest price in almost two years, there’s never been a better time to grab a pack. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” our writer said in their review. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus, in our eyes.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air laptop M1 chip, 2020: Was £999, now £820, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

Here’s an 18 per cent saving on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air. Touted as having all-day battery life (up to 18 hours, depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on Apple tech and more, try the links below:

Become your own barista, with the best coffee machines, tried and tested