Best beauty deals we’re hoping to see in Amazon’s next sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The weather is getting a little warmer, the days are lasting longer and it seems everyone is itching to shrug off their coats and scarves, signalling that a season switch is soon to come. For beauty, this means big business as heavyweight moisturisers are often swapped for lightweight lotions, fake tan picks up in popularity and SPF becomes much more important (although we should all be using it year-round).

Spring is also the season for standout sales, meaning you don’t have to spend a fortune buying a whole host of new products. One brand we’re hoping is going to treat us to some stellar savings in the next couple of months is Amazon, which hosted its first Spring Sale shopping event in March 2023.

An often underrated treasure trove for beauty products, Amazon is home to some of the best brands in the business, from Olaplex and ghd to Elemis. Of course, it isn’t just beauty that we’re hoping will be brought into the bargain bucket, but home appliances, tech and TVs, too. Whether you’re in the market for any grooming products or even a homeware refresh, the spring sales could be the time to shop.

Below, we’ve listed all the beauty bargains available on Amazon right now. Plus, we’ve also included details of the online giant’s potential price-slashing event. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear more but for now, keep reading below for the latest news.

Read more: When is the Amazon spring sale?

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon’s Spring Sale is a shopping event that first launched in 2023. While the retailer is yet to announce if it will be bringing the sales bonanza back for another year, the IndyBest team is hoping it will make a return with savings across all categories, home, tech, beauty and fashion.

Right now, we really don’t know too much about when, or even if, Amazon is planning on hosting the price-slashing event again but we do have last year to go by. Amazon’s 2023 spring sale started at 6pm on Monday 27 March and ran right through to 11:59pm on Wednesday 29 March, offering a good few days to bag a bargain. Will we see something similar in 2024? Only time will tell.

What kinds of deals on beauty products can we expect in the Amazon Spring Sale?

Looking at last year’s Amazon Spring Sale, there was an impressive number of beauty deals to pick up, including the Rimmel extra 3D lash volumising mascara reduced from £4.99, to £2.80 (Amazon.co.uk), This Works deep sleep pillow spray from £21 to £16.80 (Amazon.co.uk), and the Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser from £62.99 to £35 (Amazon.co.uk). Prices were slashed across almost every beauty category, from skincare and haircare to make-up and more. If Amazon does bring the event back for 2024, we predict there will be equally as brilliant bargains.

The best beauty deals to shop at Amazon right now

CeraVe moisturising cream for dry to very dry skin: Was £18.70, now £16.15, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re someone with dry to very dry skin, moisturiser may be one of your favourite beauty products. This 454g pot contains the three essential ceramides the brand is famous for, along with hyaluronic acid to hydrate cells deep within the skin as well. It’s said to be rich without being greasy, so it seems like it would work for both day and night, too. While the current discount is only small, we’ve seen this cream reduced to less than £10 before, so it’s one to keep an eye on. If you’re looking for more deals from the brand, we’ve rounded up the best CeraVe deals to shop now.

Buy now

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £45.80, now £34.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Kérastase hair oil has built up quite the fan base and was even named the best hair oil in our guide to the best ones to buy. “Hero ingredients include amla extract, camellia and argan oil which all help to strengthen strands, stimulate hair growth and even prevent premature pigment loss, meaning it works to keep grey hairs at bay,” shared our tester. Adding, “It also acts as a heat protector up to 230C, seals split ends and instantly adds shine while smoothing strands and fighting frizz.” So a price cut of 24 per cent is sure to make it more tempting.

Buy now

Rimmel extra 3D lash volumising mascara: Was £4.99, now £3.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As we’ve already mentioned, this Rimmel mascara was a standout bargain buy in last year’s Amazon spring sale, but there’s already savings to be had on the make-up product right now. Enriched with vitamin E and hydrogels, it’s said to help strengthen and soften your lashes while coating them in product to make them look thicker and longer.

Buy now

The Inkey List fulvic acid brightening cleanser 50ml : Was £6.49, now £5.20, Amazon.co.uk

(The Inkey List)

The Inkey List is one of our favourite skincare brands here at IndyBest and with potent products at affordable prices it’s easy to see why. This cleanser is said to be best for those with combination skin, a mix of oily, ‘normal’ and dry in different places, and will help wash away make-up and daily dust from your face. It also claims to help brighten through a blend of kakadu plum extract, licorice root extract and Nordic peat, so could be a great pick for those looking to get a more glowy complexion.

Buy now

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named the best viral hot brush in our guide to the best ones to buy, the Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser is also on sale with a near 30 per cent discount. “Dubbed as a Dyson dupe, its appeal lies in its affordability and the volume it delivers,” shared our tester who rated it 4.5 stars. “It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy, although it is pretty weighty, so bear that in mind,” they added.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Fashion fan? Amazon’s selling pre-loved designer brands