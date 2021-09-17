The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
iPhone 13 pre order deals - live: The best contract and sim-only deals we’ve spotted so far
iPhone 13 pre-order starts at 1pm today – here are the deals as they drop
Today’s the day – UK pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 13, plus its pro, pro max and mini models, open at 1pm on Friday 17 September, and we’re here following live to help you get the very best deals on your new handset.
Rumours of the iPhone 13 have been on the horizon for a while, and we finally got confirmation at the Apple showcase on 14 September, where the brand unveiled four new versions of its ever-popular device – a classic iPhone 13, a new diminutive iPhone 13 mini (with a 5.4″ display), an iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 pro max. Now we have a fixed date for ordering, the actual release date when your order will ship (24 September), and the price (starting from £679), we can finally get excited about getting our hands on one.
There are pros and cons to each of the new offerings – for instance, the high-end iPhone pro and pro max iphone 13 pro offer power in the form of performance, while the iPhone 13 itself has a wider range of aesthetically pleasing hues (including a new pink shade that’s like to sell out, based on current search trends).
Whether you’re looking for a contract or a handset, if you’re ready to leave your iPhone 12 behind and upgrade to the shiny new iPhone 13 (or one of its variations) as soon as it goes on sale, you’re in the right place.
Keep scrolling to learn more about when the iPhone launches, how much it costs, or the best deals available as they come in.
As well as Apple, the iPhone 13 will also be available from:
What are EE’s best deals?
The EE website does seem to be struggling somewhat with the heavy traffic since 1pm. But if you can get through to register your interest EE is allowing you to log in and upgrade your current plan or just pre-order now.
One of the offers we are able to see is - for those interested in a handset and sim option – a huge 160GB sim for just £20. That comes with six months of Apple music on a 5G-ready plan.
Looking for a contract?
The iPhone pro max with 128GB storage is available for £63 per month, but that is only for 4GB of data and £100 upfront cost. The next step up in terms of data is 40GB from £71 monthly and £50 upfront.
It also looks like you can get a trade-in on the standard iPhone 13 from £34 per month. Trade-in on pro starts at £42 per month and £48 for pro max.
Sky has the most affordable iPhone deal we’ve spotted so far
Sky has some rather excellent iPhone 13 deals, with the option for the iPhone pro in any colour with 128GB data on a 24 month contract without any upfront cost, at just £33 per month, or a similar pro max deal for £37 per month.
If it’s the standard iPhone 13 you’re after, you can also get a 24 month contract for a mere £27, no upfront costs required – this might just be the most affordable way to get your hands on an iPhone we’ve spotted so far.
Carphone Warehouse deals
Carphone Warehouse has got options whether you want a full contract for your new iPhone 13 or are happy with just the handset. The website is easily laid out so you can check prices for a new plan, upgrading your current plan, or just buying the phone itself without a sim card.
Shop the iPhone pro with 100GB of data from £47 per month or a sim-free handset at £949.
The standard iPhone 13 with 20GB of data is available from £39.99 on a monthly contract or sim-free from £779.
The iPhone 13 mini is available from £35.99 per month or just the handset from £679.
O2 reveal their iPhone 13 deals
O2’s deals have dropped, but it looks like a lot of you are in search of the iPhone 13, as the website is crashing intermittently for us. If you know this is the network for you and do manage to break though, here’s some of the best deals we’ve spotted, all of which have pleasingly low upfront costs:
iPhone 13 with 150GB data, unlimited minutes and texts – 36 month contract £30 upfront, £48.98 per month
iPhone 13 pro with unlimited data, minutes and texts – 36 month contract £30 upfront, £60.50 per month
iPhone 13 mini with 150GB data, unlimited minutes and texts – 36 month contract £20 upfront, £46.49 per month
iPhone pro max with unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts £30 upfront, £63.50 per month
Amazon iPhone 13 deals
Want a handset rather than a contract? Amazon has got availability in all four iPhones, in all of those enticing colours. The prices below are for 128GB storage, so if you want more space, they do go up accordingly:
Three offering six months at half price
Customers can now pre-order from Three, for the 24 September release.
Three has a full range of deals available and the following prices are based on a 24-month contract with unlimited minutes.
On the unlimited and 1GB plans you can get the first six months at half price.
The iPhone 13 pro with 128 GB memory and unlimited data has a £49 upfront cost, then six months at £35 per month and £70 thereafter.
The iPhone 13 pro with 128 GB memory and 1GB of data is £49 upfront, with £29 for six months then £58 after that.
The iPhone 13 pro max with 128GB memory and unlimited data is £37 for first six months, goes up to £74.
The cheaper options are the iPhone 13 and the 13 mini with a £29 upfront cost for all, and then prices starting at £22 for the first six months and going up to £44 (mini with 1GB data and 128GB memory).
iPhone 13 pre-order is now live
And they’re off! You can now officially pre-order your iPhone 13, or its mini, pro or pro max equivalent from all of the biggest high street names. We’ll be posting the best deals throughout the afternoon as we find them, but here’s where to browse the full selection of options from the following names, if you already know which network or provider you’re after:
Once you’ve placed your pre-order, your new phone should be shipped to you next Friday 24 September, so you won’t have long to wait.
iPhone 13 at Mobile Phones Direct
Online retailer Mobile Phones Direct – part of the AO family – will also be revealing its iPhone 13 deals shortly.
At present you can only sign up with your email to register your interest, as we’re still just about in the pre pre-order period (try saying that three times quickly). But the page to do so promises exclusive email only discounts on your new contract, so it would appear that it’s worth being on the list...
Vodafone iPhone 13 deals
Vodafone is one of the networks offering the iPhone 13 pre-order at 1pm today.
When you sign up for a pay-monthly phone at Vodafone you get a trade-in guarantee, flexible phone contract length and upgrade options from the 12-month mark.
On sim-only deals currently the cheapest plan, “Unlimited Lite” is £11 for the first six months (was £22 per month), which offers unlimited data and unlimited minutes and texts, and a maximum download speed of 2Mbps.
When does pre-order drop?
The chance to pre-order your new iPhone 13 will happen at 1pm today, so in 45 minutes.
The following retailers are all open for registering your interest, and of course the Apple website itself.
If you order now you won’t get your iPhone dispatched till this time next week on Friday 24 September when the release happens.
Other websites, like John Lewis are not taking pre-orders but do have the iPhone 13 already listed on site ready to buy next week on the release date.
