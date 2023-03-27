Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s Spring Sale event is now in full swing, bringing discounts to everything from laptops, speakers and smart home tech to furniture, fashion and beauty products.

While not as grand as the retailer’s annual, 48-hour Prime Day event – which is still due in summer – the Spring Sale sees thousands of tech products reduced in price from Monday 27 March to Wednesday 29 March. And, unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t need to be a Prime member to access the deals.

Discounted laptops are a popular item in the Amazon Spring Sale. We’re seeing offers on devices from top brands such as Lenovo and Huawei, so, if you’re in the market for a new laptop, this might be your opportunity to pick up one of the best laptops of 2023 on the cheap.

To help you make the most of the Amazon Spring Sale, your dedicated team of IndyBest experts are on hand to guide you through the offers and bring you the genuine deals on a platter, so you can be sure you’re getting a decent discount rather than a dud.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

Amazon’s Spring Sale starts at 6pm on Monday 27 March and finishes at midnight on Wednesday 29 March. Spanning three days, the event is longer than Amazon’s annual 48-hour Prime Day sale. The official dates for Prime Day 2023 haven’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to fall in mid-July.

Best laptop deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

Laptops don’t get much more affordable than this. A Chromebook designed by trusted brand Asus, this basic model runs on the lightweight Chrome operating system, meaning it can’t run regular Windows software, but boots up almost instantly and doesn’t get bogged down in unnecessary software as time goes on. You won’t be cracking the enigma code on its cheap ’n’ cheerful Intel Celeron CPU any time soon, but the design is slim and the 11.6in display is spacious enough for work and watching entertainment on the go.

One of the most affordable Windows laptops you can get now has an extra £100 off in the Amazon Spring Sale. The Lenovo Ideapad 3 comes with a year’s subscription to Microsoft 365 worth £60, and is powerful enough for basic work tasks and watching TV and movies on the go.

This mid-range 16in Vivobook runs on a relatively powerful Ryzen 7 processor and packs 16GB of RAM, making it idea for anyone who needs to run CPU-intensive software, or who wants to enjoy some light gaming from time to time. It’s a stylish looking machine with a premium build quality and a crisp, bright, high-resolution screen.

A beautifully designed Windows laptop, the Matebook D15 is a mid-range Huawei styled after the MacBook Air - we featured the premium version in our round-up of the best laptops for students. The D series is more budget-friendly, but is similar in design and doesn’t skimp on style. This is the ideal device for anyone who needs to take their work with them, and because it runs on a relatively powerful Core i5 processor, it can handily be used for low-end gaming and streaming entertainment too.

