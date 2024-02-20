Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

March 2023 saw the first-ever Amazon Spring Sale and, while an official confirmation for its return in 2024 is still pending, we’re hoping the springtime savings will prove to be an annual event.

Last year’s Amazon sale brought discounts to almost every category on the online retailer’s virtual shelves, from laptops, smartwatches and tablets to home appliances, electric toothbrushes and more.

If you’re planning on upgrading your laptop soon, it could be worth holding off for some potential savings this spring. Amazon’s biggest sale events – Prime Day and Black Friday – are usually the best times to grab a deal on laptops and other new tech, so, if there is another sale this March, we’d expect to see similarly enticing offers on some of our favourite devices from HP, Asus, Microsoft, Apple and more.

Here at IndyBest, we track the best laptop deals year-round, bringing you the best offers as they land. To stay ahead of any spring sale announcements from Amazon, we’ll be bringing you the best early laptop and tech offers right here.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon hasn’t officially announced a spring sale for 2024. However, if we are to be treated to one, we expect it would take place towards the end of March. Last year’s sale started on Monday 27 March and ran for two full days, ending on Wednesday 29 March.

What kinds of deals on laptops can we expect in the Amazon Spring Sale?

Should Amazon go ahead with a spring sale for 2024, we’d expect to see discounts of up to 50 per cent on older laptop models, as well as targeted deals on newer releases from premium brands such as Dell, Apple and Microsoft.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (£999, Amazon.co.uk) could see a hefty discount this year. The slimline Windows laptop is relatively expensive at full price, but would be an enticing offer in a potential sale. Keep an eye on the Dell XPS 13 (was £1,319, now £999, Amazon.co.uk) too.

What laptop deals can I shop at Amazon right now?

Can’t wait to find out if a spring sale is on the horizon? We’ve rounded up the laptop deals available now.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15: Was £1,099.99, now £729, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

The Vivobook Pro 15 is a powerful gaming and productivity laptop capable of handling demanding tasks, such as media editing and video rendering. It runs on a fast AMD Ryzen 7 processor backed up by 16GB of RAM, and the dedicated GeForce RTX 3050ti graphics card gives it enough performance to play the latest games on the go.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: Was £349.99, now £225.41, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

A stylish and compact two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 can be detached from its keyboard cover to be used as an 11in tablet. It runs on the Chrome operating system, so you can’t use regular Windows apps here, but that means it boots up almost instantly and is as straightforward and easy to use as your smartphone.

Apple MacBook Air laptop M1 Chip, 2020: Was £999, now £820, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

Here’s an 18 per cent saving on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air. Touted as having all-day battery life (up to 18 hours, depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

