Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s official, next Wednesday 20 March sees the return of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale. Last year’s event brought discounts to almost every category on the online retailer’s virtual shelves, from laptops, smartwatches and tablets to home appliances, electric toothbrushes and more.

Amazon’s biggest sale events – Prime Day and Black Friday – are usually the best times to grab a deal on laptops and other new tech, so if you’ve been holding out on upgrading your devices, expect to see similarly enticing offers on some of our favourite devices from HP, Asus, Microsoft, Apple and more.

Here at IndyBest, we track the best laptop deals year-round, bringing you the best offers as they land. To stay ahead of the Amazon Spring Deal Days discounts, we’ll be bringing you the best early laptop and tech offers right here.

Read more: The PS5 Slim just got its first-ever discount

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon Spring Deal Days starts on Wednesday 20 March and will run for five days until 23:59 on Monday 25 March. This is the second year that Amazon has hosted a spring sales event, and will see hundreds of thousands of offers across every product category on Amazon.

What kinds of deals on laptops can we expect in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

We’re predicting discounts of up to 50 per cent on older laptop models, as well as targeted deals on newer releases from premium brands such as Dell, Apple and Microsoft.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (£929, Amazon.co.uk) could see a hefty discount this year. The slimline Windows laptop is relatively expensive at full price, but would be an enticing offer in a potential sale. Keep an eye on the Dell XPS 13 (£1,298.95, Amazon.co.uk) too.

What laptop and tech deals can I shop at Amazon right now?

Can’t wait for the official sales event to kick off? We’ve rounded up the laptop deals available now.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: Was £349.99, now £209.70, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

A stylish and compact two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 can be detached from its keyboard cover to be used as an 11in tablet. It runs on the Chrome operating system, so you can’t use regular Windows apps here, but that means it boots up almost instantly and is as straightforward and easy to use as your smartphone.

Buy now

Asus Chromebook plus CX403CBA: Was £399.99, now £272, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

A Chromebook designed by trusted brand Asus, this basic model runs on the lightweight Chrome operating system, meaning it can’t run regular Windows software but boots up almost instantly and doesn’t get bogged down in unnecessary software as time goes on. The Intel i3 processor is powerful enough to handle plenty of open apps, while the slim design and large 14in display is spacious enough for work and watching entertainment on the go.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad slim 5: Was £699.99, now £641.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

There’s £58 off the Lenovo ideapad slim 5 – an excellent mid-range Windows laptop running on the powerful Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The 14in OLED screen is geared for productivity, with the thin bezels and subtly protruding webcam giving you plenty of screen real estate to play around with. The larger chassis means a bigger battery life, too, so there’s less stress should you accidentally leave your charger at home.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air laptop M1 chip, 2020: Was £999, now £820, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

Here’s an 18 per cent saving on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air. Touted as having an all-day battery life (up to 18 hours, depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the links below:

Time to upgrade your music, too? Check out our guide to the best headphones