The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best sales right now – live: Birkenstock, Sweaty Betty, iPhone 12 and more of today’s top UK deals
Whether it’s comparing SIM-only deals or a last-minute spa day discount, we’re here to help you bag a bargain
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from mattresses to robot vacuum cleaners, or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs, laptops, TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.
But with retailers launching new offers and savings on an ever more frequent basis, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here to help you navigate the task of finding the product you want at the best possible price. Monday to Friday we’ll be bringing you the latest offers and sales as they come.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband deal, a whopping offer on an iPhone 12 or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!
Read more:
The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to shop today:
Reformation’s sale is here for your hot girl summer (and winter)
One of our favourite sustainable brands, Reformation, has launched its bi-annual sale – and it is now offering up to 50 per cent off. It really is unmissable.
Reformation Kourtney dress: Was £248, now £124, Thereformation.com
This dress has a gorgeous design – it’s a midi length and features a fitted bodice that works to accentuate the silhouette, while the slim fitting skirt has a thigh high slit. As for the straps, they can be adjusted to how you like them. If you’re unsure how to style, it’s incredibly versatile and can be dressed up and down, if the latter, pair with a pair of trainers and a chunky knit.
Reformation Marla button sweatshirt: Was £80, now £40, Thereformation.com
While we’ve waited with bated breath for the August heatwave, it’s yet to materialise. So, we’re all about getting our wardrobes ready for the autumnal months to come. And there’s surely no better way to do it than with this button up sweatshirt. Wear loosely tucked into straight leg jeans or pair with the matching joggers (was £80, now £56, Thereformation.com).
Reformation Luce dress: Was £248, now £148.80, Thereformation.com
You simply can’t go wrong with a flowy cotton dress. This one boasts a sweetheart neckline and puff sleeves and would be ideal for any forthcoming weddings, simply accessorise with some colour.
Save on this iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12, 64GB: Was £799, now £679, Amazon.co.uk
Consider your search for a new smartphone over, because the iPhone 12 really can do it all. With up to 17 hours of battery life, 5G capability, two rear cameras and a 6.1in super retina XDR display, it’s a real powerhouse.
This particular model featured in our round-up of the best smartphones for 2021, with our reviewer observing that it has the very same OLED display as its larger sibling, the iPhone 12 pro. “That makes it an enticing proposition for anyone who wants the best iPhone possible in a more convenient size,” they said.
“The iPhone 12 is almost as good as the pro models. It has spectacular battery life and two of the pro’s three cameras (it lacks the telephoto),” our tester added. “It’s also every bit as powerful as it has the same processor at its heart, so it can do all the standout things from the pro, such as the fast, effective face recognition.”
Move fast! The Sweaty Betty sale is here
Sweaty Betty is a popular go-to for reliable activewear, and it’s one of our favourite brands here at IndyBest. It’s currently offering 30 per cent off its shorts and skorts – here’s what’s worth buying.
Sweaty Betty power high-waisted 9in cycling shorts: Was £55, now £38.50, Sweatybetty.com
If you’re a keen cyclist or simply enjoy spin classes at the gym, these shorts are a no brainer. With a high-waisted design for extra support, they feature a handy side pocket for storing your phone. If the navy and green stripe detailing isn’t to your taste, they also come in back.
Sweaty Betty on your marks 4in running shorts: Was £55, now £44, Sweatybetty.com
If it’s running shorts you’re after, you simply can’t go wrong with this pair, which are the perfect two-in-one style. The inner shorts provide a little extra support, while the outer layer gives you more coverage. They also feature zip side pockets for storing your keys and other essentials.
Upgrade your summer footwear game with the Birkenstock sale
Birkenstock Arizona suede leather sandal: Was £75, now £49.00, Jonesbootmaker.com
Arguably the shoe of summer, the humble Birkenstock has gained cult status. You may have seen the celebrity pack wearing these sandals on a daily basis, and for good reason too. The suede leather is soft and comfortable, while the design makes sure you have plenty of arch support. If you’ve been considering them, now’s the time to invest while they have a whopping 40 per cent off.
Good morning shoppers!
Welcome back to our daily deals blog, where we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals, discounts and offers to save you some hard-earned cash.
From spa experiences and last-minute holidays to savings on iPhones, tablets and laptops, you’re in the right place to bag yourself a bargain. Without further ado, let’s get shopping!
Goodnight from your resident bargain hunters
That’s all from us today and we hope you managed to secure an impressive deal.
If not, don’t fear as we will be back bright and early tomorrow morning with more discounts, offers and sales, from last-minute holidays to Aldi launches. See you then!
Fancy a spa day? Snap up one of these offers
We could all do with some TLC from time to time, and Virgin Media Experience Days are helping you save your pennies with plenty of deals on spa days.
Relaxing spa day with three treatments for two at Bannatyne Health Clubs: Was £175, now £99, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Grab a friend or partner and head to your local Bannatyne Health Club for three treatments, totalling 40 minutes. Also enjoy access to the spa’s facilities, including a swimming pool, sauna, steam room and relaxation area.
One night pampering break with dinner for two in Berkshire: Was £304, now £225, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
This relaxing getaway for two includes a three-course dinner and a full English breakfast in the morning. You’ll also receive two 25-minute spa treatments, with facials, scalp massages and mud therapy all being options.
Pay less for privacy with these VPN deals
Whether you’re looking for software for your phone or laptop, a VPN is essential for online privacy and protecting your browsing activity.
When you connect to the internet on your computer, the VPN creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN’s server, meaning your data is more protected. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the cheapest prices out there right now.
NordVPN: Was £8.84 per month, now £2.44, Nordvpn.com
According to our guide to the best VPN software, NordVPN is top for iPhone users. It’s one of the best-known apps and it allows you “access to its network of over 5,000 servers across 62 countries”, noted our writer.
In honour of the company’s birthday, you can now save 70 per cent on its two-year plan as well and get three months extra for free.
ExpressVPN: Was £9.65 per month, now £6.20, Expressvpn.com
In our guide to the best VPN software, our reviewer said this brand is best for your Mac or PC as well as Amazon Fire devices. With 35 per cent off its 12-month plan, you’ll be paying as little as £6.18 per month.
Browse more VPN deals for August below:
The best VPN deals so you can pay less for privacy
What is a VPN? It protects your data. Here’s how to get the software cheaper with the best VPN deals on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more
We’ve found the best SIM-only deals from Three, O2 and more
Looking for a way to avoid those expensive monthly phone bills? The best way is to keep your handset at the end of your contract and get a cheap SIM-only deal instead.
The largest UK network providers – Vodafone, Three, O2 and EE – all offer competitively priced deals for your mobile.
One of the cheapest deals we’ve found is from Three, which is currently offering 8GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts at half price for six months (£5, Three.co.uk).
For more discounts, check out The Independent’s SIM-only deals section
Shop these deals on Le Creuset kitchenware
From casserole dishes to pans, Le Creuset products are kitchen classics and often lifetime investments. As such, they’re costly so we’ve scoured the web to find two of the best deals on the brand available right now.
Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron shallow casserole dish: Was £215, now £167.79, Amazon.co.uk
A Le Creuset staple, this deeper version of shallow dish earned a spot in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, with our reviewer saying it “truly does live up to its name ‘the queen of the kitchen’”. From rustling up meat and veg casseroles to making curries and soups, you can’t go wrong with this versatile dish.
Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron skillet frying pan: Was £120, now £99.60, Amazon.co.uk
Save nearly 20 per cent on this skillet frying pan. Suitable for ovens, grills, barbecues and all hob types, you can fry, sear, slow cook, bake and more with this handy pan.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.