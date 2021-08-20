The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best sales right now – live: Today’s top deals at Very, Amazon Warehouse and Sky TV
Whether it’s comparing SIM-only deals or nabbing something in the Sweaty Betty sale, we’re here to help you bag a bargain
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from robot vacuum cleaners to mattresses, or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs, laptops, TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.
But with retailers launching new offers and savings on an ever more frequent basis, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here to help you navigate it, making sure you get the best possible price for the thing you’re after. Monday to Friday we’ll be bringing you the latest offers and sales as they come.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband deal, a whopping offer on an iPhone 12 or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!
Read more:
The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to shop today:
Move fast! Gymshark sale is here
Whether you’ve returned to the gym or are using your home to keep fit, to make sure you’ve got the kit you need, Gymshark has launched a whopping sale. It’s offering up to 30 per cent off selected pieces, so run, don’t walk!
Gymshark training cropped leggings: Was £20, now £14, Gymshark.com
If it’s a pair of leggings you’re after, you simply can’t go wrong with this pair – especially with the £14 price tag. With a high-rise cut and cropped length, they look like they’ll have the right amount of stretch for any workout session.
Gymshark crest hoodie: Was £30, now £21, Gymshark.com
With a slim-fit design, this is hoodie is both stylish and practical – ideal if you’re looking for a layer that will take you from the gym to the pub.
Gymshark medium resistance tubes: Was £12, now £8.40, Gymshark.com
If you kitted out your home gym during lockdown, it might be time to incorporate these resistance bands into the setup. They can be used at any part of your routine, from complementing weight training or as a warm-up.
Rare Birkenstock sale
It is rare to see such a whopping discount on Birkenstock sandals, so you’ll want to act fast to get your spring/summer shoe game on point.
Birkenstock Arizona suede leather sandal: Was £75, now £44.10, Jonesbootmaker.com
The humble Birkenstock has gained cult status of late. You may have seen the celebrity pack wearing these sandals on a daily basis, and for good reason too. The suede leather is soft and comfortable, while the design makes sure you have plenty of arch support. If you’ve been considering them, now’s the time to invest while they have a whopping 40 per cent off.
Prepare for the weekend with this M&S meal deal
This isn’t just any meal deal… as the OG founders of the “dine in for £10” craze, it should come as no surprise that M&S’s offerings are a firm favourite with us.
For just £10, you’ll get a three-course meal. Starters include everything from baked camembert to duck croquettes, while for the main event there is a lot to choose from, be it paella, beef bourguignon or stroganoff.
On the side, there’s truffle cauliflower cheese, glazed carrots or peas, spinach, spring greens and samphire. But, the goodness doesn’t stop there – if you’d rather forgo a starter, the desserts sound pretty enticing. For pudding, you can choose tarte au citron, sticky toffee pudding or a cheeseboard. See all this and more at Marksandspencer.com.
Bon appetit!
Sweaty Betty’s unmissable sale
Cycling shorts and oversized T-shirts have become a fashion statement of late – so if you’re looking to tap into the trend, we’ve found the perfect pair for you (they’re also great if you just want to wear them for you know, working out).
Sweaty Betty super sculpt 8in cycling shorts: Was £60, now £48, Sweatybetty.com
We’d go as far as to suggest these are the ideal shorts for any type of activity – whether you’re wearing them as the aforementioned fashion statement or to the gym for a spin class, they’re pretty versatile. With high compression and a high-waisted cut, we think these will make for a comfortable fit.
Amazon Warehouse deals
A lesser-known part of the retailer’s website is Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products. To save you hours of scrolling, we’ve made a shopping list of the best finds.
Samsung Galaxy tab A7 wifi android tablet: Was £219, now £148.77, Amazon.co.uk
This 32GB tablet doubles up for both work and downtime thanks to its 10.7in screen and speakers that promise immersive sound. In our guide to the best tablets, The Independent‘s technology critic David Phelan also rated the Samsung galaxy tab S7 plus, noting that: “The design is light and thin – the thinnest tablet of any brand at 5.7mm [and] a little thinner than the iPad pro.” This whopping discount is too good to miss, so snap it up ASAP.
Instant vortex four-in-one air fryer: Was £99.99, now £65.92, Amazon.co.uk
Featuring in our review of the best air fryers, our writer praised the “generous capacity of this machine” and noted that it’s “good for larger families and entertaining”. “It works particularly fast and does a decent job of roasting, baking and reheating in addition to air frying,” she noted. The “eight touchscreen controls are simple to use” too. If you’re looking to save money on a big purchase like this one, Amazon Warehouse is the place to do it.
Very has launched its bank holiday weekend sale early
It looks like Very has taken Currys’ lead and launched its bank holiday weekend sale a whole week early. And we’re not complaining.
Whether you’re in the market for a new fridge freezer, TV, vacuum cleaner or set of wireless headphones, there’s a whole host of unmissable discounts. Here’s what’s worth shopping.
Shark lift-away upright vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £249, Very.co.uk
As a leading brand when it comes to household appliances (even Mrs Hinch is a fan), if you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, this is the one to go for. It featured in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners thanks to its versatility across hard floors and carpets, and its anti-hair-wrap brush, which prevents hair (pet or otherwise) from getting tangled in its mechanisms. With an 8m cord, it’s a great option for cleaning larger spaces. It typically retails for around £349.99, meaning this deal saves you £100.
Panasonic NA65 hair dryer and HS99 hair straightener bundle: Was £310, now £130, Very.co.uk
We had to double-take when we saw the price of this bundle, which includes hair straighteners and a hair dryer. The latter features three speed and temperature settings to make sure your hair dries fast, while with the straighteners you have the choice of five temperatures, from 150C to 230C – ideal for preventing hair damage.
Welcome back bargain-hunters
Happy Friday! The weekend is very nearly here. And to help you make today even better, we’re here to bring you the latest deals from big-name brands.
We’ve spotted some whopping discounts at Amazon Warehouse, while Very has kicked off its bank holiday sale early. So, you’re in for a real treat.
Follow live for all this and more, to make sure you never miss out on a bargain.
Deal-hunters over and out
It’s goodnight from us here at IndyBest – we hope you’ve enjoyed yet another day of deals from your resident bargain-hunters. Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all the latest.
But if you simply cannot wait until then, we’d recommend taking a look at the IndyBest deals section, where you’ll find all the best discounts on everything from iPads, laptops and TVs to champagne, wine and mattresses.
Catch you tomorrow!
The best laptop deals to shop right now
If you’re looking to upgrade your laptop, you’ve come to the right place.
Huawei matebook 13: Was £789.99, now £599, Amazon.co.uk
A beautifully designed and powerful Windows laptop, the matebook 13 unashamedly mimics the style of the MacBook air, but it also matches Apple’s star laptop for sheer performance. We featured its 1in-larger sibling in our round-up of the best high-end laptops of 2021, where our reviewer was bowled over by its looks. “The high-resolution display on the matebook looks sensational and has an impressively narrow bezel around it. It’s also light, thin and very fast.”
If this isn’t for you, fear not as we’ve found all the best laptop deals:
Looking for a bargain? These are the best laptop deals in the UK right now
Here are the best laptop deals in the UK for August 2021 including top discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops, Windows, MacBooks and more
Get in the know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Few shopping events compare to Black Friday. And as we edge closer to the biggest sale of the year, it’s time to take a look at the deals you can expect across tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys, alcohol and more.
With so many participating retailers and millions of deals dropping over the weekend and Cyber Monday, we’ll be on hand to bring you expert shopping advice, the best discounts and all the details you need to navigate the mammoth event.
Check out some of our guides below to get all the latest:
And we’d recommend bookmarking our main guide now, so you can make sure you’re ahead of the crowds.
When is Black Friday this year and what will be the biggest deals?
Everything you need to know about the 2021 Black Friday sales, including what retailers will be participating, when it starts and what deals to expect
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.