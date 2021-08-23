The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Aldi’s summer sale includes discount on pizza oven and more UK deals for today – follow live
Whether it’s comparing SIM-only deals or a last-minute spa day discount, we’re here to help you bag a bargain
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from mattresses to the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3, or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.
But with retailers launching new sales and products on an ever more frequent basis, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here to help you navigate the task of finding the product you want at the best possible price. Monday to Friday we’ll be bringing you the latest offers and discounts as they come.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband deal, a whopping offer on an iPhone 12 or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!
Best iPad deal in Amazon sale
Apple iPad pro, 12.9in: Was £1,069, now £883.81, Amazon.co.uk
While this is a slightly older model, the iPad air shone supreme in our review of the best tablets, with The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan noting that “the design is the same as last year,” and that it still “looks amazing”. Plus, its “flat edges allow the magnetic attachment of the optional Apple pencil accessory (£115.40, Amazon.co.uk)”. If you’re looking for a powerful machine to replace your laptop, this is the one for you, especially now that Amazon has a fairly hefty reduction.
Save on a new TV and Ring doorbell in Currys bank holiday weekend sale
The bank holiday weekend is nearly here and retailers are making it even better by launching its sales early. Case in point: Currys PC World. To save you from endlessly scrolling, these are the best deals to snap up now.
Samsung QE65QN85AATXXU 65in TV: Was £2,199, now £1,799, Currys.co.uk
This smart QLED TV comes equipped with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as a quantum 4K processor, which automatically adjusts the brightness and upscales everything you’re watching, no matter the original source. With a £400 saving, it’s seriously good value and will prove a wise investment for boxset bingers and gamers alike.
Ring video doorbell pro with plug-in adapter: Was £159, now £123, Currys.co.uk
This smart doorbell from Amazon-owned brand Ring allows you to answer your door from anywhere in the world using your smartphone, and alerts you when it detects somebody approaching your home. The pro version has a slim design, high-quality 1080p HD video and comes with a plug-in adapter that makes installation super simple with the use of a standard electrical socket.
Sleep easy knowing you’ve saved in Simba’s mattress sale
One of our favourite mattress brands Simba has launched its bank holiday sale already – and we’re here for it. In honour of the three-day weekend, it’s offering 35 per cent off its mattresses and 40 per cent off its sleep bundles.
Simba hybrid mattress: Was £879, now £571.35, Simba.com
This featured in our review of the best mattresses, with our writer noting that it’s “best for side and front sleepers, and that goes for people of any shape or size”. Plus, if “you’re prone to waking up with aches and pains, especially in your back, you’ll really notice the spinal support”, while the “sinkage is spot on too”. It has a 200-night trial, so if the unlikely happens and you decide it’s not for you, Simba will collect it for free.
There’s also the option to get the hybrid mattress in a bundle (was £1,716, now £1,029, Simba.com), which currently has 40 per cent off and includes two hybrid pillows, a duvet and a mattress protector.
Back to school deals: Get the best discounts on school uniform
The new school year is only days away, so if you’ve not got your child’s uniform sorted yet, now’s the time time to do it.
Marks & Spencer is selling a pack of two polo shirts for £3, while trousers, skirts and sweatshirts will set you back £6. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, George at Asda is the destination to know.
With prices starting at £6 for five polo shirts and skirts and trousers costing £6 for a two-pack, getting ready for September needn’t be an expensive affair. The great thing about George is that it also has an “easy on easy wear” collection, which is sensory king and designed to be especially comfortable.
B&Q is offering up to 50% off its garden furniture and more
This is not a drill, there’s a whopping 50 per cent off garden furniture in the B&Q sale.
B&Q santorin metal 5 seater coffee set: Was £513, now £256.50, Diy.com
If you’ve been debating whether to upgrade your garden set-up, the B&Q summer sale is the time to do it. This five-seater set comes with two armchairs, a sofa and a table: perfect for sundowners. The cushion covers can be machine-washed, so you won’t need to worry about spillages. An absolute steal worth snapping up now.
Aldi’s summer sale is here: Discounts on pizza ovens, fire pits and garden furniture
Aldi is known for its pocket-friendly prices, so when it launches a sale, you bet we’re going to let you know. From fire pits to garden furniture, here’s what’s worth shopping in the clearance.
Gardenline 2 in 1 grill and fire pit: Was £149.99, now £74.99, Aldi.co.uk
After the sell-out success of this fire pit, we were pleasantly surprised to see it in the sale. It’s the perfect way to add some flair to your next garden party and will have you polishing off your culinary skills in no time.
It has two grill plates – with one that’s raised so you can fit as much food as your guests need – three wooden side shelves, different grill zones so you can separate your vegetables from the meats and two handles for removing the grill plate and settling down in front of the fire pit once the sun has gone down. It also comes with a trio of accessories – the grill lifter, a spatula and tongs – so once it arrives on your doorstep, you’re ready to fire it up.
Aldi wicker garden coffee set: Was £299.99, now £239.99, Aldi.co.uk
Ideal for your decking or conservatory, it comes with a coffee table, two-seater sofa, two armchairs, four seat cushions, four back cushions and a screw pack to help you assemble it with ease. Your morning coffee or post-work glass of wine has never looked so stylish.
If you’re still working from home, it could also double up as an outdoor workspace – simply add a parasol to keep the shade off your computer screen. Find the perfect one in our guide to the best garden parasols.
Gardenline mini gas pizza oven: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Aldi.co.uk
Bring the taste of Italy to your garden with this pizza oven that certainly is worth your dough. It’s gas-powered and has wheels and handles for easy manoeuvring. The best thing of all though is that it works as a barbecue, oven and smoker, and is said to heat up quickly.
Good morning deal-hunters
Hello and welcome back to yet another week of our deals of the day liveblog, where we’re bringing you all the latest discounts and top offers from some of our favourite retailers.
Last week, we spotted that a £48 air fryer was on sale for £3.99 at Amazon, and we dropped the news that Aldi was launching a new beauty box. This week we’re expecting similarly as exciting stuff. So, make sure you don’t miss out and follow live.
Without further ado, let’s go shopping!
