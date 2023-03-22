Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Looking for a stellar saving on tech? Luckily for you, Amazon has just unveiled its Spring Sale, which is set to rival Prime Day.

During the shopping event, you’ll find discounts on everything from headphones, TVs, laptops and smartwatches to the latest phones, tablets and robot vacuums. Kicking off at 6pm on Monday 27 March, the online giant’s seasonal sale will span three days (yes, three), ending on Wednesday 29 March.

The perfect opportunity to snap up discounts on big-ticket items across everything from Samsung tablets to Bose headphones or Fitbit watches, you’ll be treated to deals from all our favourite brands, from Amazon’s own devices to rare savings on Apple iPhones.

But as with all of Amazon’s events, it’s not just tech that’s discounted. Whether you’re after a new coffee machine, beauty staples or toys, the retailer has all fronts covered.

The sale is the perfect warm-up to Prime Day 2023, and, below, we’ve answered all your burning questions (to help you prepare ahead of time), from what the sale is to the best tips for securing a bargain.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

Amazon’s Spring Sale will kick off at 6pm on Monday 27 March and conclude at midnight on Wednesday 29 March.

Spanning three days, the event is longer than the online giant’s annual 48-hour Prime Day sale. The official dates for Prime Day 2023 are yet to be announced but it typically takes place in mid-July.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Spring Sale is a three-day shopping bonanza that will see the online giant reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, Shark, Ninja, Cerave, ghd and more.

Unlike Prime Day, the Spring Sale is accessible to anyone with an Amazon account, meaning you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop the deals.

Read more: Amazon Spring Sale household essential deals to expect

Best Amazon Spring Sale tips

We’ll be your savvy shopping experts during the lead-up to and throughout the Spring Sale, highlighting the best deals on everything from Fitbit watches and KitchenAid stand mixers to Nintendo Switch Consoles, Apple AirPods and air fryers, so make sure you bookmark our dedicated guides.

Plus, we’ll even be running a liveblog across the three days, providing you with minute-by-minute updates on all the latest discounts and insider intel.

Aside from our help, we’d suggest making sure you’re as prepared as possible by adding the items you’re after to a wish list ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease.

Read more: Best Apple deals to expect in Amazon Spring Sale

Best deals on tech to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale

Ramping up excitement for the Spring Sale, Amazon has announced you’ll be able to save up to 35 per cent on smartphones, wearables and accessories from the likes of Google, Samsung, OnePlus and more. This means there’ll likely be discounts on Samsung Galaxy tablets or phones, OnePlus devices and FitBits.

(Amazon)

Meanwhile gamers will be treated to up to 40 per cent off video games, controllers and accessories from big-ticket brands, including Microsoft, Warner Bros, Square Enix, Unisoft and more.

(Amazon)

If you’re home entertainment setup is in need of a snazzy upgrade, Amazon is set to slash its prices on televisions, soundbars, projectors and media devices by up to 30 per cent – helping you save on pricey brands such as Samsung, Sony, Google and more

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Can’t wait to shop great deals? Check out the latest offers from Amazon