The best TV deals to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023

It’s official: the Amazon Spring Sale kicks off on 27 March, promising discounts on everything from televisions and laptops, to speakers, drones, clothing and beauty products.

Never heard of the Amazon Spring Sale? Don’t worry, neither had we – it’s the first time the online mega-retailer has hosted a spring sale on this kind of scale.

Just like Prime Day, the sale will see thousands of products reduced from Monday 27 March to Wednesday 29 March. But, unlike Amazon Prime Day, you won’t need to be a Prime member to access the deals.

Televisions are always popular in Amazon’s sales, so we’re expecting to see discounts on sets fom LG, Sony, Samsung and more. With the prices of some of the best TVs in 2023 already falling, it could be an opportunity to pick up a bargain on that OLED set you’ve been ogling.

To help you navigate the Amazon Spring Sale, your dedicated team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to find the best offers and filter out the rubbish, so you can be sure you’re getting a genuine discount. Check back in with us as the Spring Sale approaches, to catch the best deals as they appear.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

Amazon’s Spring Sale starts at 6pm on Monday 27 March and finishes at midnight on Wednesday 29 March.

Spanning three days, the event is longer than Amazon’s annual 48-hour Prime Day sale. The official dates for Prime Day 2023 haven’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to fall in mid-July.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale is a three-day shopping event that begins on 27 March and will see the retailer cut the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, Shark and Ninja.

It’s the first official spring sale Amazon has hosted, and joins Amazon Prime Day and the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in the online giant’s increasingly busy calendar of shopping events.

Best TV deals to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon is being secretive about the specific deals to expect in the spring sale, but it has confirmed there will be up to 35 per cent off electronics, including televisions.

There will also be up to a third off alcohol, while beauty and gaming products will get a 40 per cent discount. There’s 30 per cent discounts on sportswear, home entertainment and larger appliances from the likes of Samsung and Hisense.

From Apple iPads and iPhones to Shark cordless vacuums, ghd hair straighteners, Amazon’s own Echo Dot smart speakers and Nintendo Switch OLED bundles, if previous Prime Days are anything to go by, we’re predicting mega price drops on big-ticket products during the Spring Sale.

The best deals from last year’s Amazon Prime Day

To get a sense of what to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale, it’s worth taking a look at some of the best TV deals we saw in last year’s Amazon Prime Day sale and how they’re priced today.

LG OLED C1 55in 4K smart TV, 2021: Was £999, now £879, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The 55in C1 TV from LG was £1,699 when it launched in 2021, and can be picked up for just £879 today. Boasting a 4K display, 120Hz variable refresh rates and auto-low latency modes, available through all four HDMI ports, this is the TV of choice for discerning PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers. Even if you aren’t into games, this is still a highly capable OLED TV, ideal for blockbuster films and TV shows, with nifty features such as auto-scene detection and auto-sound levelling to ensure shows look sharp and sound incredible.

Buy now

Samsung AU8000 43in smart TV, 2021: Was £549, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

There was £200 off the Samsung AU8000 in last year’s sale, which is just a few quid cheaper that today’s price. This is a great 4K TV for anyone who doesn’t want to spend too much. Image processing is handled by Samsung’s Crystal Processor, and all non-4K content is upscaled automatically. It also features a slim design and adaptive sound that should adjust to your living room for a cinematic audio experience at home. You’ve also got built-in Alexa integration, as well as all the most popular streaming services at your fingertips.

Buy now

