The Amazon Spring Sale has started, bringing discounts to everything from televisions and laptops, to speakers, drones, clothing and beauty products.

Just like the retailer’s annual Prime Day event, the sale sees thousands of products reduced from Monday 27 March to Wednesday 29 March. But, unlike Amazon Prime Day, you won’t need to be a Prime member to access the deals.

Televisions are always popular in Amazon’s sales, with deals to be found on the latest sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more. With the prices of some of the best TVs in 2023 already falling, it could be an opportunity to pick up a bargain on that OLED set you’ve been ogling.

To help you navigate the Amazon Spring Sale, your dedicated team of IndyBest experts are on hand to find the best offers and filter out the rubbish, so you can be sure you’re getting a genuine discount.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

Amazon’s Spring Sale starts today, Monday 27 March and finishes at midnight on Wednesday 29 March. Spanning three days, the event is longer than Amazon’s annual 48-hour Prime Day sale. The official dates for Prime Day 2023 haven’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to fall in mid-July.

Best TV deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

Hisense 58A6BGTUK: Was £649, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

Here’s a £270 saving on a 58in smart TV from Hisense. The display is compatible with the best 4K standards, including Dolby Vision and HDR10, and it features apps for all of your favourite streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video. Other stand-out features include Dolby Atmos sound, and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, which can be used to play content and even control your smart home devices with voice commands.

Buy now

Toshiba 24WK3C63DB: Was £169, now £118, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

This budget-friendly Toshiba makes an ideal second TV for a bedroom or kitchen. The 720p resolution isn’t as sharp as you’ll find on a more expensive set, which is to be expected, but this 24in display has quality where it matters. The built in DVD player negates the need for fiddling around with extra hardware too.

Buy now

Samsung 43in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: Was £1,199, now £809, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This excellent Samsung TV launched in 2022 and uses a silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming. HDR2000 allows for rich contrast – that is, dark parts of the display look darker, while bright parts look brighter – and Samsung’s natural-looking AI-upscaling tech improves the look of standard definition broadcasts.

Buy now

Samsung AU9000 43in 4K Smart TV: Was £479, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This deal saves you £120 on the 43in Samsung AU9000 television. Launched earlier in 2021, the TV has a 4K resolution with HDR10+, and works with both the Alexa and Google Assistant voice control systems. Samsung’s adaptive sound system adjusts the TV’s audio output based on the acoustics of your living room. And, being a smart TV, it has access to all of your favourite streaming apps.

Buy now

Hisense 32A4EGTUK 32in HD Smart TV: Was £249, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

There’s a £100 saving to be had on this already cheap 32in Hisense TV. The 720p set supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for improved contrast and detail during darker scenes. Built-in Alexa means you can control smart speakers around the home and use voice commands to play music, movies and TV shows on demand.

Buy now

Samsung 65in BU8500 UHD Crystal 4K Smart TV: Was £1,099, now, £729, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Samsung TV currently is down to £729 in the Amazon Spring Sale. Promising to deliver a “lifelike, vivid picture”, whether you’re catching up on the latest Marvel release or your favourite boxset. It’s designed with adaptive audio too, which will automatically adjust the sound, depending on what you’re watching, for an all-round immersive experience.

Buy now

