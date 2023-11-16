Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday is a dream for beauty buffs. From Lookfantastic and Space NK to Cult Beauty and Selfridges, all our favourite stores take part in the annual sale and, while some retailers keep shoppers on tenterhooks until the big day itself (Friday 24 November), others decide to kick off things early. Case in point: right now, you can bag a Boots Black Friday Dyson supersonic hair dryer deal.

Launched in 2016, the Dyson device revolutionised the hair world, with its futuristic design and ability to dry hair without heat damage.

Since the brand branched out to stylers such as the airwrap, the supersonic has remained a cult hit. Now, you can save £50 on the hair dryer and get £50 worth of points on your Boots Advantage Card.

The catch? You’ve only got two hours to snap up the deal. Here’s everything you need to know.

Follow live: All the latest Black Friday deals as they land

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was, £329.99, now £279.99, Boots.com

(Dyson)

If you’ve been debating whether to invest in Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer, you can take comfort in the knowledge it received a glowing review in our round-up of the best hair dryers, where it was praised by our tester for being “incredibly lightweight”. They added: “Its compact size has cemented it as a go-to for gold-standard styling,” and they loved the unique design, which is hollow in the centre.

It “delivers a real punch of power for fast drying times, while being incredibly easy to use. Plus, we felt as though we could hold it up all day without any arm ache.”

Coming in a handy storage box, the tool is complete with five additional attachments, including a styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, diffuser, gentle air attachment and a wide-tooth comb.

Between 11am and 1pm today (16 November), you can score a £50 saving on the hair dryer, and you’ll get £50 worth of points on your Boots Advantage Card, too. We’re sold.

The offer is available on the black/onxy, nickle/copper (Boots.com), black/nickle (Boots.com), iron/fuchsia (Boots.com) and fuchsia (Boots.com) colourways.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion, beauty and more, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Boots’s Black Friday sale in our guide