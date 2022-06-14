With Amazon Prime Day now just a month away, it’s time to start refining your shopping list for one of the biggest sales of the year. But if you can’t wait that long, Currys has just launched a clearance event that’s worthy of your attention.

With up to 50 per cent savings across electronic goods, thrifty shoppers can snap up discounts on laptops, headphones, TVs, vacuums and more.

Over the course of the clearance sale where “everything must go”, you can expect to see brands such as Samsung, Apple, Dyson, Bose, Asus and more. So, if you’ve had your eye on a pricey piece of tech, now’s the time to purchase.

Currys also has a “price promise” initiative, meaning it will match the price of products it finds stocked cheaper at other major retailers.

Running until 28 June, there are more than 100 deals in the sale, so we’ve done the hard work for you and hand-picked the creme de la creme of discounts – from Apple MacBooks and Sony TVs to Dyson vacuums. You can thank us later.

Dyson V8 animal cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £329, now £229.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Pet owners, rejoice, as Dyson’s V8 animal vacuum cleaner is reduced by £100 right now. With up to 40 minutes of usage, a range of attachments – including a crevice tool for hard-to-reach places and the ability to turn it into a handheld unit – you’re sure to get a lot of use out of it, whether tackling pet hair or food on the carpet. While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, the similar Dyson V15 (£599.99, Amazon.co.uk) earned a well-deserved spot in our round-up of the best pet vacuums.

Apple MacBook pro 14in (2021): Was £1,899, now £1,735, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

At nine per cent off, this may be a small saving but it’s still worth shouting about, as it’s one of the best prices we’ve seen for the new 14in MacBook pro. Powered by the tech giant’s new M1 pro processor, the model boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Finished in a sleek space-grey, there’s a battery life of 21 hours and a number of ports, including HDMI, USB-C and an SD card slot. You can save £164 right now, thanks to Currys.

Sony Bravia KD50X85JU 50in smart 4K ultra HD HDR LED TV: Was £649, now £584, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Upgrade your home entertainment set-up with Sony’s 50in Bravia. The stunning 4K screen is teamed with Google’s intuitive operating system, while Sony’s X1 processor (considered to be one of the best at upscaling low-resolution video to 4K) ensures crisp imagery regardless of the source. Right now, you can save £65 on the model.

Amazon Echo show (2018), white: Was £199.97, now £129.97, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Combining Alexa voice control, music, entertainment, CCTV and calls, Amazon’s Echo show boasts a crisp 10in display. From streaming your favourite TV show to making hands-free phone calls or controlling smart light bulbs, the multi-purpose device is intended to make life easier around the home. There’s a £70 saving to be had on the 2018 Echo show in Currys’s clearance sale.

Lenovo tab P11 plus: Was £229, now £199, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Running on Android, this speedy and stylish Lenovo tablet boasts a vibrant 2K screen and is just as useful as an entertainment tablet as it is a productivity tablet. With 64GB, there’s more than enough storage, while the optional keyboard and stylus are nice touches. The tab P11 model earned a spot in our round-up of the best kids’ tablets, with our tester saying they were “hugely impressed”. Right now, you can save £30 on its plus sibling at Currys.

Asus vivobook X515JA laptop: Was £749, now £499, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

There’s a whopping £250 off this Asus vivobook laptop right now, thanks to Currys. A great all-rounder for work and play, the 10th gen intel core processor makes multi-tasking a breeze, while the full HD 15.6in screen enables a more immersive viewing experience.

Bose wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones 700: Was £349, now £279, Currys.co.uk

(Bose)

Our favourite pair of noise-cancelling headphones, our tester praised the “noise cancellation capability as the best on the list, and noise is impressively dampened even at half power”. They also lauded the input microphones that help isolate your voice during phone calls, as well as the sophisticated look of the headphones: “If you’re in the market for lightweight wireless headphones with supreme noise cancellation, you’d be hard-pressed to find better.” Well, now’s the time to buy them, as Currys has slashed £70 off the price.

Looking for more big savings on tech? We’ve rounded up the best deals on laptops and TVs for June 2022