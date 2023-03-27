Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The three-day Amazon Spring Sale shopping event is well under way, and while it’s easy to be drawn to the glamour of high-profile discounts like Apple AirPods pro 2, now’s also a great time to stock up on household essentials.

We’ve spotted a great deal on Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets, where a pack of 100 has been reduced by a massive 47 per cent. This takes the price down from £30 to just £15.85, which works out at about 16p per wash.

This isn’t quite as cheap as we’ve seen the same tablets in previous Amazon sales, like its massive Prime Day event, but it’s still not a deal to be sniffed at.

When it comes to what other household essentials to look out for in the Spring Sale, Amazon has a wide offering when it comes to detergent, nappies, pet food, dishwasher tablets and other indispensable items for the home that are worth stocking up on – and they often come in bigger or even bulk packaging.

Whether you’re running low on dishwasher tablets right now or are looking for a deal on other home essentials, tech, Apple products or even Amazon’s own devices, we’ve got you covered and are keeping an eye out for the best offers. Here’s everything you need to know about this squeaky clean offer.

Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets: Was £30, now £15.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Finish)

The brand promises to keep your glasses, dishes and cutlery spotless with one wash, and its lemon scent should leave a pleasant smell to them too. According to Finish, its improved formula with “protector shield” should conserve your crockery’s shine for longer and the tablets’ three fast-dissolving chambers should help tackle the toughest stains even in eco-cycle.

With this impressive discount these tablets will now cost you only 16p per wash, which is probably a price worth paying for gleaming wine glasses, ready and waiting for that summer rosé.

