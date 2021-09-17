Happy launch day – we’re here to help you find the best price (The Independent)

The Indybest team knows a thing or two about online shopping, and works hard to bring you deals on everything from mattresses to Champagne. But for today, we are turning our attention to the launch of the Apple iPhone 13, after the company announced that pre-order would open at 1pm on Friday 17 September.

The iPhone 13 has been on the horizon for a while, but now we have a fixed date for ordering, the release date (24 September), and the price (starting at £679), we can finally get excited about having our hands on one.

Whether you’re looking for a contract or a handset, if you’re in the market for a new iPhone 13, you are in the right place. Keep scrolling to learn more about when it launches, how much it costs, or if there are any good deals available.

As well as Apple, the iPhone 13 will also be available from:

iPhone 13 deals Most of the major UK retailers are going big on iPhone 13 pre-orders today, including EE, Three, Carphone Warehouse, O2, Sky, and of course Apple itself. Most of them are currently just trying to get customers signed up for the drop, and aren't offering discounted deals but some are offering comprehensive packages for your new phone – such as the EE 'Full Works Plan', which gives you 24 months of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, all with unlimited data. Three is also offering a couple of deals, including a "refer a friend" which gives you £80 cash back when you recommend a new phone, tablet, sim or home broadband service. Three Recycle gives you cash to your bank or Paypal when you trade in your old phone. And O2 still offers its O2 Priority service for customers, giving you unique prize draws and invite-only access to certain gigs and experiences. Sophie Gallagher 17 September 2021 10:45

When is the iPhone 13 coming out? So pre-order begins at 1pm (GMT) on Friday and you can register your interest at the following retailers right now to be notified when it happens: Apple

Carphone Warehouse, EE, Three, Vodafone, O2, Sky, Amazon, Currys PC World. But the iPhone 13 won't ship straight away. Apple says it will be released to customers from 24 September, which is next Friday. Going by previous iPhone drops, customers can normally expect to have their new phone one to two weeks after the initial pre-order date. Sophie Gallagher 17 September 2021 10:30

How much will the iPhone 13 cost? One thing we all want to know with Apple products - the cost. At the launch event on Tuesday, Apple announced that prices will start at £679 for the iPhone 13 mini. This rises to £799 for the standard iPhone 13. For the iPhone 13 Pro you're looking at a starting price of £949 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max from £1,049. Sophie Gallagher 17 September 2021 10:00

What we know so far about the iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 was only unveiled a few days ago on 14 September at Apple's latest event – although obviously we've known a new iPhone was on the horizon for some time. The iPhone 13 updates the latest iPhone 12 bringing a new camera system and Apple's latest A15 chip. The brand claims it will be up to 50 per cent faster than other phones on the market. There will be four new iPhones including a 13 mini, 13 pro and 13 pro max, with all featuring larger batteries to give you more time away from your charger. Apple has also decided to have a more eco-conscious approach with this phone, with the antenna bands made from upcycled plastic water bottles, and the rare earth metals used internally made from recycled materials. You can read more about everything we know here. Sophie Gallagher 17 September 2021 09:30

Good morning Apple lovers 🍎 Today is not only Friday (and almost the weekend) but also the day that pre-order finally opens for the Apple iPhone 13, and we'll be here to guide you through it all step by step. Although the pre-order isn't available until 1pm (GMT) we'll be looking at everything you need to know to shop, bringing you all the places you can register your interest and collating the best deals for your new phone. So have your wallets on standby and let's begin. Sophie Gallagher 17 September 2021 09:00

